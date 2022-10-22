Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Here With Me - D4vd: I Don't Care How Long It Takes

D4vd telah merilis lagu Here With Me pada 19 Juli 2022 di kanal Youtubenya.

Lagu Here With Me telah dirilis D4vd pada 19 Juli 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here With Me - D4vd:

[Verse 1]

E           G#7              C#m

Watch the sunrise along the coast

         Bm7          Amaj7  G#7

As we're both getting old

         F#m7      B7         E

I can't describe what I'm feeling

          G#7                C#m

And all I know is we're going home

     Bm7               Amaj7  G#7

So please don't let me go, oh

G#7          F#m7    B7

Don't let me go, oh-oh-oh

[Chorus]

             E

And if it's right

         A        B7      E

I don't care how long it takes

                     A

As long as I'm with you

            B7          E

I've got a smile on my face

          A        B7      E   G#m C#m

Save your tears, it'll be okay

B      A              B         E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7 F#m7 B7

All I know is you're here with me

[Verse 2]      

E            G#7 C#m      Bm7     Amaj7   G#7

Watch the sunrise as we're getting old, oh-oh

F#m7       B7         E

I can't describe, whoa-oh

 G#7          C#m                Bm7     Amaj7

I wish I could live through every memory again

G#7            F#m7           B7                E

Just one more time before we float off in the wind

    G#7            C#m                    Bm7            Amaj7   G#7

And all the time we spent waiting for the light to take us in

               F#m7            B7           E

Have been the greatest moments of my life

[Chorus]

         A        B7      E

I don't care how long it takes

                     A

As long as I'm with you

            B7          E

I've got a smile on my face

          A        B7      E   G#m C#m B A

Save your tears, it'll be okay

B               E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7

Yeah, if with me

 
F#m7     B7        E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7 F#m7 B7

I can't describe, oh, oh
 

[Outro]
 
E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7 F#m7 B7
 
E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7 F#m7 B7
 

