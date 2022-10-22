Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Here With Me - D4vd: I Don't Care How Long It Takes
D4vd telah merilis lagu Here With Me pada 19 Juli 2022 di kanal Youtubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here With Me - D4vd di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Here With Me telah dirilis D4vd pada 19 Juli 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here With Me - D4vd:
Baca juga: Single Baru D4vd Berjudul Romantic Homicide Angkat Soal Patah Hati dan Dendam
[Verse 1]
E G#7 C#m
Watch the sunrise along the coast
Bm7 Amaj7 G#7
As we're both getting old
F#m7 B7 E
I can't describe what I'm feeling
G#7 C#m
And all I know is we're going home
Bm7 Amaj7 G#7
So please don't let me go, oh
G#7 F#m7 B7
Don't let me go, oh-oh-oh
[Chorus]
E
And if it's right
A B7 E
I don't care how long it takes
A
As long as I'm with you
B7 E
I've got a smile on my face
A B7 E G#m C#m
Save your tears, it'll be okay
B A B E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7 F#m7 B7
All I know is you're here with me
[Verse 2]
E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7
Watch the sunrise as we're getting old, oh-oh
F#m7 B7 E
I can't describe, whoa-oh
G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7
I wish I could live through every memory again
G#7 F#m7 B7 E
Just one more time before we float off in the wind
G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7
And all the time we spent waiting for the light to take us in
F#m7 B7 E
Have been the greatest moments of my life
[Chorus]
A B7 E
I don't care how long it takes
A
As long as I'm with you
B7 E
I've got a smile on my face
A B7 E G#m C#m B A
Save your tears, it'll be okay
B E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7
Yeah, if with me
F#m7 B7 E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7 F#m7 B7
I can't describe, oh, oh
[Outro]
E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7 F#m7 B7
E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7 F#m7 B7
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Here With Me - D4vd
Lirik Lagu Here With Me - D4vd
Lagu Here With Me - D4vd
Here With Me - D4vd
Davd
|1. Chord Gitar Pushing Me Away - Linkin Park: Why I Never Walked Away Why I Played Myself
|2. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kau Lukaiku Lagi - Vagetoz: Belum Puaskah Dirimu
|3. Chord Gitar Tak Tunggu Balimu - Happy Asmara feat Denny Caknan: Kau Tahu Diriku, Ku Tahu Dirimu
|4. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tamu - Satine Zaneta: Terima Kasih Sudah Bertamu