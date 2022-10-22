Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Here With Me - D4vd: I Don't Care How Long It Takes

Musik Video Here With Me - D4vd. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here With Me - D4vd

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here With Me - D4vd di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Here With Me telah dirilis D4vd pada 19 Juli 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here With Me - D4vd:

[Verse 1]

E G#7 C#m

Watch the sunrise along the coast

Bm7 Amaj7 G#7

As we're both getting old

F#m7 B7 E

I can't describe what I'm feeling

G#7 C#m

And all I know is we're going home

Bm7 Amaj7 G#7

So please don't let me go, oh

G#7 F#m7 B7

Don't let me go, oh-oh-oh

[Chorus]

E

And if it's right

A B7 E

I don't care how long it takes

A

As long as I'm with you

B7 E

I've got a smile on my face

A B7 E G#m C#m

Save your tears, it'll be okay

B A B E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7 F#m7 B7

All I know is you're here with me

[Verse 2]

E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7

Watch the sunrise as we're getting old, oh-oh

F#m7 B7 E

I can't describe, whoa-oh

G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7

I wish I could live through every memory again

G#7 F#m7 B7 E

Just one more time before we float off in the wind

G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7

And all the time we spent waiting for the light to take us in

F#m7 B7 E

Have been the greatest moments of my life

[Chorus]

A B7 E

I don't care how long it takes

A

As long as I'm with you

B7 E

I've got a smile on my face

A B7 E G#m C#m B A

Save your tears, it'll be okay

B E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7

Yeah, if with me



F#m7 B7 E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7 F#m7 B7

I can't describe, oh, oh



[Outro]



E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7 F#m7 B7



E G#7 C#m Bm7 Amaj7 G#7 F#m7 B7



