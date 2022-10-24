Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Always Almost - Rosie Darling: It’s Always Almost, Always Getting So Close

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Always Almost - Rosie Darling.

Lagu Always Almost telah dirilis Rosie Darling pada 19 Maret 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Always Almost - Rosie Darling:

I notice red flags and stop signs before I see green lights

I try to slow down and think twice when it’s alright

Finding new reasons it won’t ever work

Avoiding the hurt so I always leave first

I never get past the start cause I break my own heart every time

It’s always almost

Always getting so close

I always have so much I wanna say

But I don’t

It’s always my fault

I never get to fall in love

By the time that I get brave enough

I miss out and it’s too late for us

Could’ve been, should’ve been something good

But I guess we’ll never know

I do my best to pretend that we’re friends and nothing else

I don’t wanna be selfish so I hold back

Cause you look so happy with her on your shoulder

Baby we’ll try this again when we’re older

Promise I’ll be right there when it’s over

But right now

It’s always almost

Always getting so close

I always have so much I wanna say

But I don’t

It’s always my fault

I never get to fall in love

By the time that I get brave enough

I miss out and it’s too late for us

Could’ve been, should’ve been something good

But I guess we’ll never know

It’s always

I’ll always hold out for us

Hope that some day it’s enough

You’ll always be the one that got away

It’s always almost

Always getting so close

I always have so much I wanna say

But I don’t

It’s always my fault

I never get to fall in love

By the time that I get brave enough

I miss out and it’s too late for us

Could’ve been, should’ve been something good

But I guess we’ll never know

I’ll always hold out for us

Hope that some day it’s enough

You’ll always be the one that got away

Berikut Terjemahan Lagu Always Almost - Rosie Darling:

Aku melihat bendera merah dan tanda berhenti sebelumku melihat lampu hijau

Aku mencoba untuk memperlambat dan berpikir dua kali ketika itu baik-baik saja

Menemukan alasan baru itu tidak akan pernah berhasil

Menghindari luka jadi aku selalu pergi dulu

Aku tidak pernah melewati awal karena aku telah menghancurkan hatiku sendiri setiap saat

Itu selalu hampir

Selalu begitu dekat

Aku selalu memiliki begitu banyak yang inginku katakan

Tapi aku tidak

Itu selalu salahku

Aku tidak pernah jatuh cinta

Pada saat aku cukup berani

Aku ketinggalan dan sudah terlambat bagi kita

Bisa saja, seharusnya menjadi sesuatu yang baik

Tapi kurasa kita tidak akan pernah tahu