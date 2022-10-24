Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Always Almost - Rosie Darling: It's Always Almost, Always Getting So Close
Rosie Darling telah merilis lagu Always Almost pada 19 Maret 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Always Almost - Rosie Darling.
Lagu Always Almost telah dirilis Rosie Darling pada 19 Maret 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Always Almost - Rosie Darling:
I notice red flags and stop signs before I see green lights
I try to slow down and think twice when it’s alright
Finding new reasons it won’t ever work
Avoiding the hurt so I always leave first
I never get past the start cause I break my own heart every time
It’s always almost
Always getting so close
I always have so much I wanna say
But I don’t
It’s always my fault
I never get to fall in love
By the time that I get brave enough
I miss out and it’s too late for us
Could’ve been, should’ve been something good
But I guess we’ll never know
I do my best to pretend that we’re friends and nothing else
I don’t wanna be selfish so I hold back
Cause you look so happy with her on your shoulder
Baby we’ll try this again when we’re older
Promise I’ll be right there when it’s over
But right now
It’s always almost
Always getting so close
I always have so much I wanna say
But I don’t
It’s always my fault
I never get to fall in love
By the time that I get brave enough
I miss out and it’s too late for us
Could’ve been, should’ve been something good
But I guess we’ll never know
It’s always
I’ll always hold out for us
Hope that some day it’s enough
You’ll always be the one that got away
It’s always almost
Always getting so close
I always have so much I wanna say
But I don’t
It’s always my fault
I never get to fall in love
By the time that I get brave enough
I miss out and it’s too late for us
Could’ve been, should’ve been something good
But I guess we’ll never know
I’ll always hold out for us
Hope that some day it’s enough
You’ll always be the one that got away
Berikut Terjemahan Lagu Always Almost - Rosie Darling:
Aku melihat bendera merah dan tanda berhenti sebelumku melihat lampu hijau
Aku mencoba untuk memperlambat dan berpikir dua kali ketika itu baik-baik saja
Menemukan alasan baru itu tidak akan pernah berhasil
Menghindari luka jadi aku selalu pergi dulu
Aku tidak pernah melewati awal karena aku telah menghancurkan hatiku sendiri setiap saat
Itu selalu hampir
Selalu begitu dekat
Aku selalu memiliki begitu banyak yang inginku katakan
Tapi aku tidak
Itu selalu salahku
Aku tidak pernah jatuh cinta
Pada saat aku cukup berani
Aku ketinggalan dan sudah terlambat bagi kita
Bisa saja, seharusnya menjadi sesuatu yang baik
Tapi kurasa kita tidak akan pernah tahu