Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Turn Off The Alarm - Mew Suppasit x SUHO.

Lagu Turn Off The Alarm telah dirilis Mew Suppasit pada 23 Oktober 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Turn Off The Alarm - Mew Suppasit x SUHO:

Hoo yeah hoo yeah

A piece of light is spreading inside my eyes , yeah

I can feel only, World

Where starlight is always shining through

You and Me make baby twilight

My blinding lights

I’m afraid you won’t stay inside my arms

Baby, you make me feel like this happy time is just like, a dream

Turn off the alarm

Oh, I can be a dreamer only for you and

I don't want to wake up, at this moment

So that I can give you everything

Turn off the alarm

I know, I know

I’m happier when you’re around, stay with me

Today tomorrow, maybe forever

Baby if I can have you, I don't need another dream again

I see the night

It’s time to dream bout you, my baby

I just wish so that this happy time can last forever, wo oh

Turn off the alarm

Oh, I can be a dreamer only for you and

I don't want to wake up, not at this moment

So that I can give you everything

Turn off the alarm

Don't wake me up / A Time with you is just like a Gift

Hoo you make me feel so alive

Hoo woo hoo wah yeah hey, Turn off the alarm

Hey Turn off the alarm

Can you become a dreamer?, for me too, baby

( Woo, for me too babe)

So we will never break a single moment

(That we can’t even break a single moment)

I will give you everything that I have

(Everything I have)

Turn off the alarm

Berikut Terjemahan Lagu Turn Off The Alarm - Mew Suppasit x SUHO:

Hoo ya hoo ya