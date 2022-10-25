Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Turn Off The Alarm - Mew Suppasit x SUHO
Mew Suppasit telah merilis lagu Turn Off The Alarm pada 23 Oktober 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Turn Off The Alarm - Mew Suppasit x SUHO.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Turn Off The Alarm - Mew Suppasit x SUHO:
Hoo yeah hoo yeah
A piece of light is spreading inside my eyes , yeah
I can feel only, World
Where starlight is always shining through
You and Me make baby twilight
My blinding lights
I’m afraid you won’t stay inside my arms
Baby, you make me feel like this happy time is just like, a dream
Turn off the alarm
Oh, I can be a dreamer only for you and
I don't want to wake up, at this moment
So that I can give you everything
Turn off the alarm
I know, I know
I’m happier when you’re around, stay with me
Today tomorrow, maybe forever
Baby if I can have you, I don't need another dream again
I see the night
It’s time to dream bout you, my baby
I just wish so that this happy time can last forever, wo oh
Turn off the alarm
Oh, I can be a dreamer only for you and
I don't want to wake up, not at this moment
So that I can give you everything
Turn off the alarm
Don't wake me up / A Time with you is just like a Gift
Hoo you make me feel so alive
Hoo woo hoo wah yeah hey, Turn off the alarm
Hey Turn off the alarm
Can you become a dreamer?, for me too, baby
( Woo, for me too babe)
So we will never break a single moment
(That we can’t even break a single moment)
I will give you everything that I have
(Everything I have)
Turn off the alarm
Berikut Terjemahan Lagu Turn Off The Alarm - Mew Suppasit x SUHO:
Hoo ya hoo ya