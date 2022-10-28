Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar A Thousand Faces - Creed: I Stand Surrounded By The Walls That Once Confined Me

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Thousand Faces yang dinyanyikan Creed. Dengan petikan lirik, "I stand surrounded by the walls that once confined me..."

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar A Thousand Faces - Creed: I Stand Surrounded By The Walls That Once Confined Me
Tribun Jakarta/JEPRIMA
Aksi panggung grup band rock alternatif asal Amerika Serikat, CREED yang beranggotakan Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Scott Phillips, dan Brian Marshall pada konsernya yang bertajuk 'Guinness Arthur's Day' di Gandaria City, Jakarta Selatan, Sabtu (3/11/2012) malam. - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Thousand Faces dari Creed. (Tribun Jakarta/Jeprima)

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Thousand Faces yang dipopulerkan oleh grub rock asal Amerika Serikat, Creed.

Lagu A Thousand Faces dirilis pada tahun 2009, silam.

Lagu ini diciptakan oleh Mark T. Tremonti dan Scott Stapp.

A Thousand Faces - Creed

[Intro]
Bsus2 D/B D/G

[Verse]

Bsus2                                 D/B                  D/G
I stand surrounded by the walls that once confined me.

Bsus2                               D/B                        D/G
Knowing I'll be underneath them when they crumble, when they fall.

Bsus2                D/B                    D/G
With clarity my scars remind me,

Bsus2                   D/B                  D/G
Ash still simmers just under my skin

[Prechorus]

 

D/F#
Indifference smiles again

D/G
So much I hide

Dmaj7
How is stepping back a move forward?

[Chorus]

G5
Now I'm forced to look behind

D/F#
I'm forced to look at you

Dsus2
You wear a thousand faces

A/C#
Tell me, tell me which is you

G5
Broken mirrors paint the floor

D/F#
Why can't you see the truth?

 

Dsus2
You wear a thousand faces

A/C#
Tell me, tell me which is you.

[Pre-Verse]

Bsus2 D/B

D/G
       Tell me which is you.

Bsus2 D/B D/G

[Verse 2]

Bsus2                               D/B
Here only time made no change

               D/G
Pointing fingers, laying blame.

Bsus2                              D/B              D/G
Lying over and over and over and over. Deceiving your mind

 

Bsus2                                   D/B
Dug my grave, trashed my name

D/G                                                Bsus2 D/B D/G
Yet here I stand, so you won't fade away

[Prechorus 2]

D/F#
Indifference smiles again

D/G
So much I hide

Dmaj7
How is stepping back a move forward?

[Chorus 2]

G5
Now I'm forced to look behind

D/F#
I'm forced to look at you

Dadd2
You wear a thousand faces

 

A/C#
Tell me, tell me which is you

G5
Broken mirrors paint the floor

D/F#
Why can't you see the truth?

Dsus2
You wear a thousand faces

A/C#                    B
Tell me, tell me which is you.

[Bridge]

B                                         F#5
I bleed inside (Wanna bleed?)

Gsus2
Just let it out (You gotta let it out)

                  D                       C#m
Just let it out (You gotta let it out)

B F#5
I bleed inside (Inside)

 

Gsus2
Just let it out (You gotta let it out)

                 D                 C#m
Just let it out (Just let it out)

          B
Let it die!

[Final Chorus]

G5
Now I'm forced to look behind

D/F#
I'm forced to look at you

Dadd2
You wear a thousand faces

A/C#
Tell me, tell me which is you (You know it well)

G5
Broken mirrors paint the floor

D/F#
Why can't you see the truth?

 

Dsus2
You wear a thousand faces

A/C#
Tell me, tell me which is you.

[Outro Guitar Solo]
G5                  D/F#
Tell me, tell me, tell me

Dsus2 A/C#

G5 D/F#

Dsus2                                 A/C#
You wear a thousand faces, Tell me which is you.

G5 D/F#
             Tell me which is you.

[Ending]

Bsus2 D/B D/G

Bsus2 D/B D/G

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Dont Stop Dancing - Creed: At Times Life Is Wicked and I Just Cant See The Light

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love You More Than Me - Montell Fish: Girl, I Love You More Than Myself

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Chord A Thousand Faces
Lagu A Thousand Faces
A Thousand Faces - Creed
Creed
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan