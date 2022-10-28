Chord Gitar A Thousand Faces - Creed: I Stand Surrounded By The Walls That Once Confined Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Thousand Faces yang dipopulerkan oleh grub rock asal Amerika Serikat, Creed.

Lagu A Thousand Faces dirilis pada tahun 2009, silam.

Lagu ini diciptakan oleh Mark T. Tremonti dan Scott Stapp.

A Thousand Faces - Creed

[Intro]

Bsus2 D/B D/G

[Verse]

Bsus2 D/B D/G

I stand surrounded by the walls that once confined me.

Bsus2 D/B D/G

Knowing I'll be underneath them when they crumble, when they fall.

Bsus2 D/B D/G

With clarity my scars remind me,

Bsus2 D/B D/G

Ash still simmers just under my skin

[Prechorus]

D/F#

Indifference smiles again

D/G

So much I hide

Dmaj7

How is stepping back a move forward?

[Chorus]

G5

Now I'm forced to look behind

D/F#

I'm forced to look at you

Dsus2

You wear a thousand faces

A/C#

Tell me, tell me which is you

G5

Broken mirrors paint the floor

D/F#

Why can't you see the truth?

Dsus2

You wear a thousand faces

A/C#

Tell me, tell me which is you.

[Pre-Verse]

Bsus2 D/B

D/G

Tell me which is you.

Bsus2 D/B D/G

[Verse 2]

Bsus2 D/B

Here only time made no change

D/G

Pointing fingers, laying blame.

Bsus2 D/B D/G

Lying over and over and over and over. Deceiving your mind

Bsus2 D/B

Dug my grave, trashed my name

D/G Bsus2 D/B D/G

Yet here I stand, so you won't fade away

[Prechorus 2]

D/F#

Indifference smiles again

D/G

So much I hide

Dmaj7

How is stepping back a move forward?

[Chorus 2]

G5

Now I'm forced to look behind

D/F#

I'm forced to look at you

Dadd2

You wear a thousand faces

A/C#

Tell me, tell me which is you

G5

Broken mirrors paint the floor

D/F#

Why can't you see the truth?

Dsus2

You wear a thousand faces

A/C# B

Tell me, tell me which is you.

[Bridge]

B F#5

I bleed inside (Wanna bleed?)

Gsus2

Just let it out (You gotta let it out)

D C#m

Just let it out (You gotta let it out)

B F#5

I bleed inside (Inside)

Gsus2

Just let it out (You gotta let it out)

D C#m

Just let it out (Just let it out)

B

Let it die!

[Final Chorus]

G5

Now I'm forced to look behind

D/F#

I'm forced to look at you

Dadd2

You wear a thousand faces

A/C#

Tell me, tell me which is you (You know it well)

G5

Broken mirrors paint the floor

D/F#

Why can't you see the truth?

Dsus2

You wear a thousand faces

A/C#

Tell me, tell me which is you.

[Outro Guitar Solo]

G5 D/F#

Tell me, tell me, tell me

Dsus2 A/C#

G5 D/F#

Dsus2 A/C#

You wear a thousand faces, Tell me which is you.

G5 D/F#

Tell me which is you.

[Ending]

Bsus2 D/B D/G

Bsus2 D/B D/G

(Tribunnews.com)