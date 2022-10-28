Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar A Thousand Faces - Creed: I Stand Surrounded By The Walls That Once Confined Me
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Thousand Faces yang dinyanyikan Creed. Dengan petikan lirik, "I stand surrounded by the walls that once confined me..."
Penulis: Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Thousand Faces yang dipopulerkan oleh grub rock asal Amerika Serikat, Creed.
Lagu A Thousand Faces dirilis pada tahun 2009, silam.
Lagu ini diciptakan oleh Mark T. Tremonti dan Scott Stapp.
A Thousand Faces - Creed
[Intro]
Bsus2 D/B D/G
[Verse]
Bsus2 D/B D/G
I stand surrounded by the walls that once confined me.
Bsus2 D/B D/G
Knowing I'll be underneath them when they crumble, when they fall.
Bsus2 D/B D/G
With clarity my scars remind me,
Bsus2 D/B D/G
Ash still simmers just under my skin
[Prechorus]
D/F#
Indifference smiles again
D/G
So much I hide
Dmaj7
How is stepping back a move forward?
[Chorus]
G5
Now I'm forced to look behind
D/F#
I'm forced to look at you
Dsus2
You wear a thousand faces
A/C#
Tell me, tell me which is you
G5
Broken mirrors paint the floor
D/F#
Why can't you see the truth?
Dsus2
You wear a thousand faces
A/C#
Tell me, tell me which is you.
[Pre-Verse]
Bsus2 D/B
D/G
Tell me which is you.
Bsus2 D/B D/G
[Verse 2]
Bsus2 D/B
Here only time made no change
D/G
Pointing fingers, laying blame.
Bsus2 D/B D/G
Lying over and over and over and over. Deceiving your mind
Bsus2 D/B
Dug my grave, trashed my name
D/G Bsus2 D/B D/G
Yet here I stand, so you won't fade away
[Prechorus 2]
D/F#
Indifference smiles again
D/G
So much I hide
Dmaj7
How is stepping back a move forward?
[Chorus 2]
G5
Now I'm forced to look behind
D/F#
I'm forced to look at you
Dadd2
You wear a thousand faces
A/C#
Tell me, tell me which is you
G5
Broken mirrors paint the floor
D/F#
Why can't you see the truth?
Dsus2
You wear a thousand faces
A/C# B
Tell me, tell me which is you.
[Bridge]
B F#5
I bleed inside (Wanna bleed?)
Gsus2
Just let it out (You gotta let it out)
D C#m
Just let it out (You gotta let it out)
B F#5
I bleed inside (Inside)
Gsus2
Just let it out (You gotta let it out)
D C#m
Just let it out (Just let it out)
B
Let it die!
[Final Chorus]
G5
Now I'm forced to look behind
D/F#
I'm forced to look at you
Dadd2
You wear a thousand faces
A/C#
Tell me, tell me which is you (You know it well)
G5
Broken mirrors paint the floor
D/F#
Why can't you see the truth?
Dsus2
You wear a thousand faces
A/C#
Tell me, tell me which is you.
[Outro Guitar Solo]
G5 D/F#
Tell me, tell me, tell me
Dsus2 A/C#
G5 D/F#
Dsus2 A/C#
You wear a thousand faces, Tell me which is you.
G5 D/F#
Tell me which is you.
[Ending]
Bsus2 D/B D/G
Bsus2 D/B D/G
