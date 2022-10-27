Chord Gitar Don't Stop Dancing - Creed: At Times Life Is Wicked and I Just Can't See The Light

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Don't Stop Dancing yang dipopulerkan oleh grub musik asal Amerika, Creed.



Lagu Don't Stop Dancing telah dirilis pada tahun 2001.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album studio ketiga dari Creed yang bertajuk Weathered.

Don't Stop Dancing - Creed

[Verse 1]

G Em7

At times life is wicked and I just can't see the light

G Em7

A silver lining sometimes isn't enough to make some wrong

G

Seem right

G Em7 Cadd9

Whatever life brings, I've been through everything and now I'm on my knees

[Pre-Chorus]

C

But I know I must go on

C

Although I hurt I must be strong

Am

Because inside I know that many feel this way

[Chorus]

G Cadd9 G

Children, don't stop dancing

G C

Believe, you can fly

Am

Away, Away

[Verse 2]

G Em7

At times life's unfair and you know it's plain to see

G Em7

Hey God I know I'm just a dot in this world

G

Have you forgot about me

G Em7 Cadd9

Whatever life brings, I've been through everything and now I'm on my knees

[Pre-Chorus]

C

But I know I must go on

C

Although I hurt I must be strong

Am

Because inside I know that many feel this way

[Chorus]

G Cadd9 G

Children, don't stop dancing

G C

Believe, you can fly

Am C Am

Away, Away

G Cadd9 G Cadd9

Am I hiding in the shadows

G Cadd9 G Cadd9

Forget the pain and forget the sorrows

(3X)

[Pre-chorus]

C

But I know I must go on

C

Although I hurt I must be strong

Am

Because inside I know that many feel this way

[Soft Chorus]

G Cadd9 G

Children, don't stop dancing

G C

Believe, you can fly

Am Am

Away, Away

Chorus:

G Cadd9 G

Children, don't stop dancing

G C

Believe, you can fly

Am Am

Away, Away

[Outro]

G Cadd9 G Cadd9

Am I hiding in the shadows

G Cadd9 G Cadd9

Are we hiding in the shadows

