Chord Gitar Don't Stop Dancing - Creed: At Times Life Is Wicked and I Just Can't See The Light
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Don't Stop Dancing yang dipopulerkan oleh Creed. Kunci dimainkan dari G.
Penulis: Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Don't Stop Dancing yang dipopulerkan oleh grub musik asal Amerika, Creed.
Lagu Don't Stop Dancing telah dirilis pada tahun 2001.
Lagu ini termuat dalam album studio ketiga dari Creed yang bertajuk Weathered.
Don't Stop Dancing - Creed
[Verse 1]
G Em7
At times life is wicked and I just can't see the light
G Em7
A silver lining sometimes isn't enough to make some wrong
G
Seem right
G Em7 Cadd9
Whatever life brings, I've been through everything and now I'm on my knees
[Pre-Chorus]
C
But I know I must go on
C
Although I hurt I must be strong
Am
Because inside I know that many feel this way
[Chorus]
G Cadd9 G
Children, don't stop dancing
G C
Believe, you can fly
Am
Away, Away
[Verse 2]
G Em7
At times life's unfair and you know it's plain to see
G Em7
Hey God I know I'm just a dot in this world
G
Have you forgot about me
G Em7 Cadd9
Whatever life brings, I've been through everything and now I'm on my knees
[Pre-Chorus]
C
But I know I must go on
C
Although I hurt I must be strong
Am
Because inside I know that many feel this way
[Chorus]
G Cadd9 G
Children, don't stop dancing
G C
Believe, you can fly
Am C Am
Away, Away
G Cadd9 G Cadd9
Am I hiding in the shadows
G Cadd9 G Cadd9
Forget the pain and forget the sorrows
(3X)
[Pre-chorus]
C
But I know I must go on
C
Although I hurt I must be strong
Am
Because inside I know that many feel this way
[Soft Chorus]
G Cadd9 G
Children, don't stop dancing
G C
Believe, you can fly
Am Am
Away, Away
Chorus:
G Cadd9 G
Children, don't stop dancing
G C
Believe, you can fly
Am Am
Away, Away
[Outro]
G Cadd9 G Cadd9
Am I hiding in the shadows
G Cadd9 G Cadd9
Are we hiding in the shadows
