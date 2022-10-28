Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Bejeweled - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Inilah chord gitar lagu baru berjudul Bejeweled yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Siwft, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Bejeweled lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.
Bejeweled merupakan lagu baru yang dirilis oleh Taylor Swift.
Bejeweled pertama kali dirilis pada 25 Oktober 2022, lalu.
Video klip Bejeweled milik Taylor Swift saat ini menempati posisi trending 9 di YouTube Musik.
Lirik lagu Bejeweled ini ditulis oleh Taylor Swift dan Jack Antonoff Baby love.
Video klipnya tersebut telah ditonton sebanyak 17,3 juta kali di YouTube.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bejeweled - Taylor Swift:
Verse 1
C Dm7 Am Gsus4
Baby, love, I think I've been a little too kind
C Dm7 Am Gsus4
Didn't notice you walking all over my peace of mind
C
And the shoes I gave you as a present
Dm7 Am Gsus4
Puttin' someone first only works when you're in their top five
Fsus2 Gsus4
And by the way, I'm going out tonight
Reff
C Dm7 Am
Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room
Gsus4
I can still make the whole place shimmer
C Dm7 Am
And when I meet the band, they ask, "Do you have a man?"
Gsus4
I can still say, "I don't remember"
C Dm7 Am
Familiarity breeds contempt, don't put me in the basement
Gsus4
When I want the penthouse of your heart
C Dm7 Am Gsus4 C
Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real, I polish up real nice
Dm7 Am Gsus4 C
(Nice)
Dm7 Am Gsus4
Verse 2
C Dm7 Am Gsus4
Baby boy, I think I've been too good of a girl (Too good of a girl)
C Dm7 Am
Did all the extra credit, then got graded on a curve
Gsus4
I think it's time to teach some lessons
C Dm7
I made you my world (Huh?), have you heard? (Huh?)
Am Gsus4
I can reclaim the land
Fsus2 Gsus4
And I miss you (I miss you), but I miss sparkling (Ah, hey)
Reff
C Dm7 Am
Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room
Gsus4
I can still make the whole place shimmer
C Dm7 Am
And when I meet the band, they ask, "Do you have a man?"
Gsus4
I can still say, "I don't remember"
C Dm7 Am
Familiarity breeds contempt, don't put me in the basement
Gsus4
When I want the penthouse of your heart
C Dm7 Am Gsus4 C
Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real, I polish up real nice
Dm7 Am Gsus4 C
(Nice)
Dm7 Am Gsus4
Bridge
C Dm7 Am Gsus4
Sapphire tears on my face, sadness became my whole sky (Sky)
C Dm7 Am Gsus4
But some guy said my aura's moonstone just 'cause he was high
C Dm7 Am Gsus4
I been dancin' all night, and you can try to change my mind
C
But you might have to wait in line
Dm7 Am Gsus4
What's a girl gonna do? A diamond's gotta shine
Reff
C Dm7 Am
Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room
Gsus4
I can still make the whole place shimmer
C Dm7 Am
And when I meet the band, they ask, "Do you have a man?"
Gsus4
I can still say, "I don't remember"
C Dm7 Am
Familiarity breeds contempt, don't put me in the basement
Gsus4
When I want the penthouse of your heart
C Dm7 Am Gsus4 C
Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real, I polish up real nice
Outro
Dm7 Am Gsus4
I been dancin' all night, and you can try to change my mind
C
But you might have to wait in line
Dm7 Am Gsus4
What's a girl gonna do? What's a girl gonna do?
C
I polish up nice
Dm7 Am
Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room
Gsus4 C
I can still make the whole place shimmer.
Video Klip Bejeweled - Taylor Swift:
