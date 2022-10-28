Chord Gitar Bejeweled - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Bejeweled lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.

Bejeweled merupakan lagu baru yang dirilis oleh Taylor Swift.

Bejeweled pertama kali dirilis pada 25 Oktober 2022, lalu.

Video klip Bejeweled milik Taylor Swift saat ini menempati posisi trending 9 di YouTube Musik.

Lirik lagu Bejeweled ini ditulis oleh Taylor Swift dan Jack Antonoff Baby love.

Video klipnya tersebut telah ditonton sebanyak 17,3 juta kali di YouTube.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bejeweled - Taylor Swift:

Verse 1

C Dm7 Am Gsus4

Baby, love, I think I've been a little too kind

C Dm7 Am Gsus4

Didn't notice you walking all over my peace of mind

C

And the shoes I gave you as a present

Dm7 Am Gsus4

Puttin' someone first only works when you're in their top five

Fsus2 Gsus4

And by the way, I'm going out tonight

Reff

C Dm7 Am

Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room

Gsus4

I can still make the whole place shimmer

C Dm7 Am

And when I meet the band, they ask, "Do you have a man?"

Gsus4

I can still say, "I don't remember"

C Dm7 Am

Familiarity breeds contempt, don't put me in the basement

Gsus4

When I want the penthouse of your heart

C Dm7 Am Gsus4 C

Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real, I polish up real nice

Dm7 Am Gsus4 C

(Nice)

Dm7 Am Gsus4

Verse 2

C Dm7 Am Gsus4

Baby boy, I think I've been too good of a girl (Too good of a girl)

C Dm7 Am

Did all the extra credit, then got graded on a curve

Gsus4

I think it's time to teach some lessons

C Dm7

I made you my world (Huh?), have you heard? (Huh?)

Am Gsus4

I can reclaim the land

Fsus2 Gsus4

And I miss you (I miss you), but I miss sparkling (Ah, hey)

Reff

C Dm7 Am

Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room

Gsus4

I can still make the whole place shimmer

C Dm7 Am

And when I meet the band, they ask, "Do you have a man?"

Gsus4

I can still say, "I don't remember"

C Dm7 Am

Familiarity breeds contempt, don't put me in the basement

Gsus4

When I want the penthouse of your heart

C Dm7 Am Gsus4 C

Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real, I polish up real nice

Dm7 Am Gsus4 C

(Nice)

Dm7 Am Gsus4

Bridge

C Dm7 Am Gsus4

Sapphire tears on my face, sadness became my whole sky (Sky)

C Dm7 Am Gsus4

But some guy said my aura's moonstone just 'cause he was high

C Dm7 Am Gsus4

I been dancin' all night, and you can try to change my mind

C

But you might have to wait in line

Dm7 Am Gsus4

What's a girl gonna do? A diamond's gotta shine

Reff

C Dm7 Am

Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room

Gsus4

I can still make the whole place shimmer

C Dm7 Am

And when I meet the band, they ask, "Do you have a man?"

Gsus4

I can still say, "I don't remember"

C Dm7 Am

Familiarity breeds contempt, don't put me in the basement

Gsus4

When I want the penthouse of your heart

C Dm7 Am Gsus4 C

Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real, I polish up real nice

Outro

Dm7 Am Gsus4

I been dancin' all night, and you can try to change my mind

C

But you might have to wait in line

Dm7 Am Gsus4

What's a girl gonna do? What's a girl gonna do?

C

I polish up nice

Dm7 Am

Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room

Gsus4 C

I can still make the whole place shimmer.

Video Klip Bejeweled - Taylor Swift:

