Chord Gitar Bejeweled - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Inilah chord gitar lagu baru berjudul Bejeweled yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Siwft, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya berikut ini.

YouTube Taylor Swift
Inilah chord gitar lagu baru berjudul Bejeweled yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Siwft, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Bejeweled lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.

Bejeweled merupakan lagu baru yang dirilis oleh Taylor Swift.

Bejeweled pertama kali dirilis pada 25 Oktober 2022, lalu.

Video klip Bejeweled milik Taylor Swift saat ini menempati posisi trending 9 di YouTube Musik.

Lirik lagu Bejeweled ini ditulis oleh Taylor Swift dan Jack Antonoff Baby love.

Video klipnya tersebut telah ditonton sebanyak 17,3 juta kali di YouTube.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bejeweled - Taylor Swift:

Verse 1

C                   Dm7                            Am         Gsus4
Baby, love, I think I've been a little too kind
C             Dm7                                       Am                  Gsus4
Didn't notice you walking all over my peace of mind
                                                  C
And the shoes I gave you as a present
                                Dm7                                             Am        Gsus4
Puttin' someone first only works when you're in their top five
                   Fsus2                           Gsus4
And by the way, I'm going out tonight

Reff

C                                       Dm7                                Am
Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room
                                 Gsus4
I can still make the whole place shimmer
C                                  Dm7                                          Am
And when I meet the band, they ask, "Do you have a man?"
                           Gsus4
I can still say, "I don't remember"
C                   Dm7                                                     Am
Familiarity breeds contempt, don't put me in the basement
                             Gsus4
When I want the penthouse of your heart
C                Dm7            Am                    Gsus4             C
Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real, I polish up real nice
Dm7 Am Gsus4 C
                            (Nice)
Dm7 Am Gsus4

Verse 2

C                 Dm7                                       Am          Gsus4
Baby boy, I think I've been too good of a girl (Too good of a girl)
C                                 Dm7                                     Am
Did all the extra credit, then got graded on a curve
    Gsus4
I think it's time to teach some lessons
C                                             Dm7
I made you my world (Huh?), have you heard? (Huh?)
            Am                     Gsus4
I can reclaim the land
   Fsus2                                                    Gsus4
And I miss you (I miss you), but I miss sparkling (Ah, hey)

Reff

C                                     Dm7                                   Am
Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room
                                Gsus4
I can still make the whole place shimmer
C                                 Dm7                                           Am
And when I meet the band, they ask, "Do you have a man?"
                           Gsus4
I can still say, "I don't remember"
C                   Dm7                                                      Am
Familiarity breeds contempt, don't put me in the basement
                             Gsus4
When I want the penthouse of your heart
C                Dm7            Am                   Gsus4             C
Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real, I polish up real nice
Dm7 Am Gsus4 C
                              (Nice)
Dm7 Am Gsus4

Bridge

C                               Dm7                   Am                       Gsus4
Sapphire tears on my face, sadness became my whole sky (Sky)
        C                            Dm7                     Am                        Gsus4
But some guy said my aura's moonstone just 'cause he was high
C                                      Dm7                  Am                            Gsus4
  I been dancin' all night, and you can try to change my mind
                                                C
But you might have to wait in line
               Dm7               Am                           Gsus4
What's a girl gonna do? A diamond's gotta shine

Reff

C                                       Dm7                                 Am
Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room
                                Gsus4
I can still make the whole place shimmer
C                                 Dm7                                          Am
And when I meet the band, they ask, "Do you have a man?"
                           Gsus4
I can still say, "I don't remember"
C                  Dm7                                                     Am
Familiarity breeds contempt, don't put me in the basement
                              Gsus4
When I want the penthouse of your heart
C               Dm7             Am                   Gsus4              C
Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real, I polish up real nice

Outro

                                    Dm7                     Am                             Gsus4
I been dancin' all night, and you can try to change my mind
                                                C
But you might have to wait in line
               Dm7                               Am                  Gsus4
What's a girl gonna do? What's a girl gonna do?
                C
I polish up nice
                                         Dm7                                 Am
Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room
                                Gsus4                           C
I can still make the whole place shimmer.

Video Klip Bejeweled - Taylor Swift:

