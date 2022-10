Lirik Lagu Midnight Rain - Taylor Swift, Berikut Terjemahannya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik dan terjemahan lagu Midnight Rain yang dipopulerkan Taylor Swift.

Lagu Midnight Rain telah rilis pada 21 Oktober 2022.

Diketahui, lagu Taylor Swift berjudul Midnight Rain masuk dalam album bertajuk sama.

Berkarier sejak 2006, Taylor Swift telah memiliki 10 album, dimana album ke-10 adalah Midnight.

Simak lirik lagu Midnight Rain - Taylor Swift berikut ini, lengkap dengan terjemahan:

Lirik lagu Midnight Rain - Taylor Swift

Rain! He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain

He wanted a bride, I was making my own name

Chasing that fame, he stayed the same

All of me changed like midnight

[Verse 1]

My town was a wasteland

Full of cages, full of fences

Pageant queens and big pretenders

But for some, it was paradise

My boy was a montage

A slow-motion, love potion

Jumping off things in the ocean

I broke his heart 'cause he was nice

He was sunshine, I was midnight rain

[Chorus]

He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain

He wanted a bride, I was making my own name

Chasing that fame, he stayed the same

All of me changed like midnight

[Verse 2]

It came like a postcard

Picture perfect shiny family

Holiday peppermint candy

But for him, it's every day

So I peered through a window

A deep portal, time travel

All the love we unravel

And the life I gave away

Cause he was sunshine, I was midnight rain

[Chorus]

He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain

He wanted a bride, I was making my own name

Chasing that fame, he stayed the same

All of me changed like midnight rain

He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain

He wanted a bride, I was making my own name

Chasing that fame, he stayed the same

All of me changed like midnight