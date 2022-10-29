Chord Gitar Lagu First Date dari Blink-182, Kunci Dimainkan dari C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Date yang dipopulerkan oleh Blink-182.

Lagu First Date telah dirilis pada tahun 2001, silam.

Lagu ini menjadi singel kedua dari album studio keempat Blink-182 yang bertajuk Take Off You Pants and Jacket.

First Date dari Blink-182

[Intro]

C Dm F G x2

[Verse]

C

In the car I just can't wait,

G F

to pick you up on our very first date

C

Is it cool if I hold your hand?

G F

Is it wrong if I think it's lame to dance?

C

Do you like my stupid hair?

G F

Would you guess that I didn't know what to wear?

C

I'm too scared of what you think

G F

You make me nervous so I really can't eat

[Chorus]

C C/B Am F G

Let's go, don't wait, this night's almost over

C C/B Am F G

Honest, let's make this night last forever

C C/B Am F G

Forever and ever, let's make this last forever

C C/B Am F G

Forever and ever, let's make this last forever

[Instrumental]

C Dm F G x2

[Verse]

C

When you smile, I melt inside

G F

I'm not worthy for a minute of your time

C

I really wish it was only me and you

G F

I'm jealous of everybody in the room

C

Please don't look at me with those eyes

G F

Please don't hint that you're capable of lies

C

I dread the thought of our very first kiss

G F

A target that i'm probably gonna miss

[Chorus]

C C/B Am F G

Let's go, don't wait, this night's almost over

C C/B Am F G

Honest, let's make this night last forever

C C/B Am F G

Forever and ever, let's make this last forever

C C/B Am F G

Forever and ever, let's make this last forever

[Break]

C Em F G x6

C C/B Am F G

Let's go, don't wait, this night's almost over

C C/B Am F G

Honest, let's make, this night last forever

C C/B Am F G

Forever and ever, let's make this last forever

C C/B Am F G

Forever and ever, let's make this last forever

C C/B Am F G

Forever and ever, let's make this last forever

C C/B Am F G

Forever and ever, let's make this last forever

