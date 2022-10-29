Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu First Date dari Blink-182, Kunci Dimainkan dari C
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Date yang dipopulerkan oleh Blink-182. Kunci dimainkan dari C.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Date yang dipopulerkan oleh Blink-182.
Lagu First Date telah dirilis pada tahun 2001, silam.
Lagu ini menjadi singel kedua dari album studio keempat Blink-182 yang bertajuk Take Off You Pants and Jacket.
First Date dari Blink-182
[Intro]
C Dm F G x2
[Verse]
C
In the car I just can't wait,
G F
to pick you up on our very first date
C
Is it cool if I hold your hand?
G F
Is it wrong if I think it's lame to dance?
C
Do you like my stupid hair?
G F
Would you guess that I didn't know what to wear?
C
I'm too scared of what you think
G F
You make me nervous so I really can't eat
[Chorus]
C C/B Am F G
Let's go, don't wait, this night's almost over
C C/B Am F G
Honest, let's make this night last forever
C C/B Am F G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
C C/B Am F G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
[Instrumental]
C Dm F G x2
[Verse]
C
When you smile, I melt inside
G F
I'm not worthy for a minute of your time
C
I really wish it was only me and you
G F
I'm jealous of everybody in the room
C
Please don't look at me with those eyes
G F
Please don't hint that you're capable of lies
C
I dread the thought of our very first kiss
G F
A target that i'm probably gonna miss
[Chorus]
C C/B Am F G
Let's go, don't wait, this night's almost over
C C/B Am F G
Honest, let's make this night last forever
C C/B Am F G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
C C/B Am F G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
[Break]
C Em F G x6
C C/B Am F G
Let's go, don't wait, this night's almost over
C C/B Am F G
Honest, let's make, this night last forever
C C/B Am F G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
C C/B Am F G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
C C/B Am F G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
C C/B Am F G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
