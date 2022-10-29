Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu First Date dari Blink-182, Kunci Dimainkan dari C

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Date yang dipopulerkan oleh Blink-182. Kunci dimainkan dari C.

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Date dari Blink-182. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Date yang dipopulerkan oleh Blink-182.

Lagu First Date telah dirilis pada tahun 2001, silam.

Lagu ini menjadi singel kedua dari album studio keempat Blink-182 yang bertajuk Take Off You Pants and Jacket.

First Date dari Blink-182

[Intro]
C Dm F G x2

[Verse]
C
In the car I just can't wait,
G                         F
to pick you up on our very first date
C
Is it cool if I hold your hand?
G                       F
Is it wrong if I think it's lame to dance?
C
Do you like my stupid hair?
G                                F
Would you guess that I didn't know what to wear?
C
I'm too scared of what you think
G                                 F
You make me nervous so I really can't eat

[Chorus]
C           C/B               Am        F         G
Let's go, don't wait, this night's almost over
C           C/B                  Am       F       G
Honest, let's make this night last forever
C           C/B                Am          F      G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
C           C/B                Am           F     G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever

[Instrumental]
C Dm F G x2

[Verse]
C
When you smile, I melt inside
G                          F
I'm not worthy for a minute of your time
C
I really wish it was only me and you
G                         F
I'm jealous of everybody in the room
C
Please don't look at me with those eyes
G                         F
Please don't hint that you're capable of lies
C
I dread the thought of our very first kiss
G                         F
A target that i'm probably gonna miss

[Chorus]
C           C/B               Am         F        G
Let's go, don't wait, this night's almost over
C           C/B                 Am       F       G
Honest, let's make this night last forever
C           C/B                Am         F     G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
C            C/B                Am        F       G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever

[Break]
C Em F G x6

C            C/B              Am        F        G
Let's go, don't wait, this night's almost over
C           C/B                 Am      F        G
Honest, let's make, this night last forever
C           C/B                Am          F     G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
C           C/B                Am           F     G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
C           C/B                Am           F     G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
C           C/B                Am           F     G
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever

