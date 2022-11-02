5 Lagu Sam Smith yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, Like I Can hingga Stay With Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Sam Smith merupakan penyanyi solo yang lahir 19 Mei 1992.

Tak hanya menjadi penyanyi, Sam Smith juga merupakan seorang penulis lagu.

Ada banyak karya yang telah dikeluarkan oleh Sam Smith.

Beberapa kolaborasi yang melibatkan Sam Smith juga banyak yang menjadi hits, seperti lagu La La La yang berkolaborasi dengan DJ Naughty Boy.

Nah, berikut daftar lagu dari Sam Smith yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

- Like I Can (607 juta)

He could be a sinner, or a gentleman

He could be a preacher when your soul is damned

He could be a lawyer on a witness stand

But he'll never love you like I can, can

He could be a stranger you gave a second glance

He could be a trophy of a one night stand

He could have your humour, but I don't understand

'Cause he'll never love you like I can, can, can

Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?

When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

There may be lovers who hold out their hands

But they'll never love you like I can, can, can

They'll never love you like I can, can

A chance encounter of circumstance

Maybe he's a mantra keeps your mind entranced

He could be the silence in this mayhem, but then again

He'll never love you like I can, can, can

Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?

When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

There may be lovers who hold out their hands

But they'll never love you like I can, can, can

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

We both have demons, that we can't stand

I love your demons, like devils can

If you're self-seeking an honest man

Then stop deceiving,

Lord, please

Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?

When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

There may be lovers who hold out their hands

But they'll never love you like I can, can, can

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

They'll never love you like I can, can, can