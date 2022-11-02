5 Lagu Sam Smith yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, Like I Can hingga Stay With Me
Berikut ini lima lagu dari Sam Smith yang paling banyak didengarkan Spotify
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Sam Smith merupakan penyanyi solo yang lahir 19 Mei 1992.
Tak hanya menjadi penyanyi, Sam Smith juga merupakan seorang penulis lagu.
Ada banyak karya yang telah dikeluarkan oleh Sam Smith.
Beberapa kolaborasi yang melibatkan Sam Smith juga banyak yang menjadi hits, seperti lagu La La La yang berkolaborasi dengan DJ Naughty Boy.
Nah, berikut daftar lagu dari Sam Smith yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify
- Like I Can (607 juta)
He could be a sinner, or a gentleman
He could be a preacher when your soul is damned
He could be a lawyer on a witness stand
But he'll never love you like I can, can
He could be a stranger you gave a second glance
He could be a trophy of a one night stand
He could have your humour, but I don't understand
'Cause he'll never love you like I can, can, can
Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
There may be lovers who hold out their hands
But they'll never love you like I can, can, can
They'll never love you like I can, can
A chance encounter of circumstance
Maybe he's a mantra keeps your mind entranced
He could be the silence in this mayhem, but then again
He'll never love you like I can, can, can
Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
There may be lovers who hold out their hands
But they'll never love you like I can, can, can
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
We both have demons, that we can't stand
I love your demons, like devils can
If you're self-seeking an honest man
Then stop deceiving,
Lord, please
Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
There may be lovers who hold out their hands
But they'll never love you like I can, can, can
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
They'll never love you like I can, can, can