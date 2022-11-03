Chord Gitar
All For Nothing - Linkin Park feat Page Hamilton: And If I Do What You Demand
All For Nothing - Linkin Park feat Page Hamilton: And if I do what you demand. You'll let me understand you're gonna hold me to your word.
Chord Gitar All For Nothing - Linkin Park feat Page Hamilton
[Intro]
Em G Bm D
Em G Bm D
Em G Bm D
G Bm D G
[Verse]
Em (single strum)
Yeah
Em
Uh, so whatcha waiting for?
Anticipating more
G A
Why you debate what it can take to instigate a war?
Em
Yeah I've been hating more the time I wasn't hated for
G A
There's nothing they can fucking say they didn't say before
C
But you could never see it, your battle's not mine
D
Wanna skate and play it safe but this is take a shot time
C
You're waiting for a purpose, I already got mine
D
While you tell me step to it like 1,2,3,4!
[Chorus]
Em
And if I do what you demand (You say)
C
You'll let me understand (You say)
Em D
You're gonna hold me to your word
Em
And if I sell myself away (You say)
C
I"ll have no debt to pay (You say)
Em D
I'm gonna get what I deserve
D
Woah
Em G
Your word
Bm D
Obey
Em G
My debt
Bm D
Repaid
Em G
Our trust
Bm D
Betrayed
G Bm
All for nothing
D G
All for nothing
[Verse]
Em (single strum)
Came back, there's no other way to say it
Em
So let me break this fucker down for ya
I really don't know ya
G A
You're talk, but let me show you where to put your paranoia
Em
Your're joking I don't have a half a sucker bone to throw yah
G A
I'm disgusted wonder what's gonna make you tuck your tail below ya
C
And no I'm not your soldier, I'm not taking any orders
D
I'm a five star general, infantry controller
C
Need a lesson let me show you, have you checking your composure
D
While I make you step to it like 1,2,3,4!
[Chorus]
Em
And if I do what you demand (You say)
C
You'll let me understand (You say)
Em D
You're gonna hold me to your word
Em
And if I sell myself away (You say)
C
I"ll have no debt to pay (You say)
Em D
I'm gonna get what I deserve
D
Woah
[Solo]
Em C Em D
Em C Em D D
[Outro]
Em (single strum)
And if I do what you demand
You'll let me understand
Em G
Your word
Bm D
Obey
Em G
My debt
Bm D
Repaid
Em G
Our trust
Bm D
Betrayed
Bm D
All for nothing
G D
All for nothing
Bm D
All for nothing
G D
All for nothing
Em
