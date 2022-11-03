Chord Gitar All For Nothing - Linkin Park feat Page Hamilton: And If I Do What You Demand

Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Berikut ini chord gitar All For Nothing - Linkin Park feat Page Hamilton.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu All For Nothing yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park feat Page Hamilton.

Lagu All For Nothing tergabung dalam album The Hunting Party (2014).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar All For Nothing - Linkin Park feat Page Hamilton

[Intro]

Em G Bm D

Em G Bm D

Em G Bm D

G Bm D G

[Verse]

Em (single strum)

Yeah

Em

Uh, so whatcha waiting for?

Anticipating more

G A

Why you debate what it can take to instigate a war?

Em

Yeah I've been hating more the time I wasn't hated for

G A

There's nothing they can fucking say they didn't say before

C

But you could never see it, your battle's not mine

D

Wanna skate and play it safe but this is take a shot time

C

You're waiting for a purpose, I already got mine

D

While you tell me step to it like 1,2,3,4!

[Chorus]

Em

And if I do what you demand (You say)

C

You'll let me understand (You say)

Em D

You're gonna hold me to your word

Em

And if I sell myself away (You say)

C

I"ll have no debt to pay (You say)

Em D

I'm gonna get what I deserve

D

Woah

Em G

Your word

Bm D

Obey

Em G

My debt

Bm D

Repaid

Em G

Our trust

Bm D

Betrayed

G Bm

All for nothing

D G

All for nothing

[Verse]

Em (single strum)

Came back, there's no other way to say it

Em

So let me break this fucker down for ya

I really don't know ya

G A

You're talk, but let me show you where to put your paranoia

Em

Your're joking I don't have a half a sucker bone to throw yah

G A

I'm disgusted wonder what's gonna make you tuck your tail below ya

C

And no I'm not your soldier, I'm not taking any orders

D

I'm a five star general, infantry controller

C

Need a lesson let me show you, have you checking your composure

D

While I make you step to it like 1,2,3,4!

[Chorus]

Em

And if I do what you demand (You say)

C

You'll let me understand (You say)

Em D

You're gonna hold me to your word

Em

And if I sell myself away (You say)

C

I"ll have no debt to pay (You say)

Em D

I'm gonna get what I deserve

D

Woah

[Solo]

Em C Em D

Em C Em D D

[Outro]

Em (single strum)

And if I do what you demand

You'll let me understand

Em G

Your word

Bm D

Obey

Em G

My debt

Bm D

Repaid

Em G

Our trust

Bm D

Betrayed

Bm D

All for nothing

G D

All for nothing

Bm D

All for nothing

G D

All for nothing

Em

