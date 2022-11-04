Lirik Lagu Cherry Bomb - NCT 127: Im The Biggest Hit on This Stage

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Cherry Bomb dari NCT 127.

NCT 127 merupakan sub-unit kedua dari boy grup NCT yang pertama debut pada Juli 2016 di bawah SM Entertainment.

NCT 127 beranggotakan 10 idol yakni Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin (sudah tidak aktif), Jungwoo, Mark, Haechan, dikutip dari kprofiles.com.

Lagunya yang berjudul Cherry Bomb kini telah diputar sebanyak 109,3 juta kali di Spotify.

Sementara video musik yang diunggah di YouTube SMTOWN sudah dilihat 156,3 juta kali, pantauan Tribunnews.com, Jumat (4/11/2022) pagi.

Baca juga: 10 Lagu Populer NCT 127 Beserta Liriknya: 2 Baddies, Cherry Bomb, hingga So Am I

Lirik Cherry Bomb - NCT 127

Ppallippalli pihae right

Cherry bomb, feel it, yum

Ppallippalli pihae right

Cherry bomb, feel it, yum

Ppallippalli pihae right

Cherry bomb, feel it, yum

Ppallippalli pihae right

(Cherry bomb, feel it, yum)

I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage

I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage

I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage

(I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage)

Sigani dwaetji bandeusi, I'ma do ma' thang

Daegisil apeun bageulgeoryeo dadeul nun mot tte

Modu ttarawa, yo, hands up in the air

We back, get away

Ije mak teojilgeoya everywhere

Nareul samkyeobwa geurigon neukkin stomach

Kkwae orae jeollyeojin cherry bomb

Eonje eonje teojilji molla

Popping your head like kingseumaen chip

No fireman, igeon fireworks

Cherries in the sky high

I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage

I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage

If you are happy and you know it

Clap your hands, yo (In this beat)

If you are happy and you know it

Clap your hands (In this beat)

Ppallippalli pihae right

Cherry bomb, feel it, yum

Ppallippalli pihae right

Cherry bomb, feel it, yum (Clap your hands like this)

Ppallippalli pihae right

Cherry bomb, feel it, yum

Ppallippalli pihae right

I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit

Modu da swit teojigi jikjeonui seuril

It tastes like a cherry bomb

Swipge bodaganeun keunil na

Imi neon ppajyeodeureo ga

Paengchanghaneun jigeum pokbal jikjeonin gibun

Jugine do-do that

Norael bulleoyaji na-na-na

Kkochin anjeonpindeul da ppobanaetji (Na-na-na-na-na-na)

Da kkamjjak nollagetji moduga

We gonna make it, aha

I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage

I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage

If you are happy and you know it

Clap your hands, yo (Clap your hands like)

If you are happy and you know it

Clap your hands (Clap your hands like this)

Ppallippalli pihae right

Cherry bomb, feel it, yum

Ppallippalli pihae right

Cherry bomb, feel it, yum (Clap your hands like this)

Ppallippalli pihae right

Cherry bomb, feel it, yum

Ppallippalli pihae right