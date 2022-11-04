Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Cherry Bomb - NCT 127: Im The Biggest Hit on This Stage
Berikut lirik lagu Cherry Bomb dari NCT 127, boy grup beranggotakan 10 idol mulai Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, hingga Haechan.
Penulis: Arif Fajar Nasucha
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Cherry Bomb dari NCT 127.
NCT 127 merupakan sub-unit kedua dari boy grup NCT yang pertama debut pada Juli 2016 di bawah SM Entertainment.
NCT 127 beranggotakan 10 idol yakni Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin (sudah tidak aktif), Jungwoo, Mark, Haechan, dikutip dari kprofiles.com.
Lagunya yang berjudul Cherry Bomb kini telah diputar sebanyak 109,3 juta kali di Spotify.
Sementara video musik yang diunggah di YouTube SMTOWN sudah dilihat 156,3 juta kali, pantauan Tribunnews.com, Jumat (4/11/2022) pagi.
Baca juga: 10 Lagu Populer NCT 127 Beserta Liriknya: 2 Baddies, Cherry Bomb, hingga So Am I
Lirik Cherry Bomb - NCT 127
Ppallippalli pihae right
Cherry bomb, feel it, yum
Ppallippalli pihae right
Cherry bomb, feel it, yum
Ppallippalli pihae right
Cherry bomb, feel it, yum
Ppallippalli pihae right
(Cherry bomb, feel it, yum)
I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage
I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage
I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage
(I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage)
Sigani dwaetji bandeusi, I'ma do ma' thang
Daegisil apeun bageulgeoryeo dadeul nun mot tte
Modu ttarawa, yo, hands up in the air
We back, get away
Ije mak teojilgeoya everywhere
Nareul samkyeobwa geurigon neukkin stomach
Kkwae orae jeollyeojin cherry bomb
Eonje eonje teojilji molla
Popping your head like kingseumaen chip
No fireman, igeon fireworks
Cherries in the sky high
I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage
I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage
If you are happy and you know it
Clap your hands, yo (In this beat)
If you are happy and you know it
Clap your hands (In this beat)
Ppallippalli pihae right
Cherry bomb, feel it, yum
Ppallippalli pihae right
Cherry bomb, feel it, yum (Clap your hands like this)
Ppallippalli pihae right
Cherry bomb, feel it, yum
Ppallippalli pihae right
I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit
Modu da swit teojigi jikjeonui seuril
It tastes like a cherry bomb
Swipge bodaganeun keunil na
Imi neon ppajyeodeureo ga
Paengchanghaneun jigeum pokbal jikjeonin gibun
Jugine do-do that
Norael bulleoyaji na-na-na
Kkochin anjeonpindeul da ppobanaetji (Na-na-na-na-na-na)
Da kkamjjak nollagetji moduga
We gonna make it, aha
I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage
I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage
If you are happy and you know it
Clap your hands, yo (Clap your hands like)
If you are happy and you know it
Clap your hands (Clap your hands like this)
Ppallippalli pihae right
Cherry bomb, feel it, yum
Ppallippalli pihae right
Cherry bomb, feel it, yum (Clap your hands like this)
Ppallippalli pihae right
Cherry bomb, feel it, yum
Ppallippalli pihae right