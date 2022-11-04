Lirik Lagu Kick It - NCT 127, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya dalam Bahasa Indonesia

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Kick It dari NCT 127.

Kick It ini merupakan lagu yang dirilis NCT 127 dalam album keduanya.

Lagu Kick It masuk dalam daftar lagu terpopuler milik NCT.

Lirik lagu Kick It diciptakan Hyun Chul Jo, Ryan Sewon Jhun, Dwayne Allen Abernathy, Rodnae Bell, Nam Yong Yoo, Hee Joo Lee, Wu Hyun Park, Sang Hyeok Choi, Mayila Caiemi Marie Jones, Subin Kim dan Chun Kyu Park.

Kick It pertama kali dirilis oleh NCT 127 pada 4 Maret 2020 lalu.

Lagu milik NCT 127 ini pernah mendapatkan nominasi Mnet Asian Music Award for Song of the Year, Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Dance Performance – Male Group.

Lirik Lagu Kick It - NCT 127

Yeah, let me introduce you to some new thangs, new thangs, new thangs

Bass kick swingin' like I'm Bruce Lee, Bruce Lee, Bruce Lee

Shimmy shimmy shimmy

Buri butne buri butne

I mudae wiro tteul ttaen

Nan apeuro jjilleo jwau Bruce Lee

Naradanyeo haru jongil Bruce Lee

Yeah yeah

Comin' up jigeum yeogiro

Baby i neukkimeun ihae mot hae meoriron

Fighting for all day

Amu saenggak malgo

Neoye iyagidaero georeo

Eoduun eojega oneureul samkyeobeorigi jeone

Nae moksorin deo peojyeoya hae sorichimyeon dwae

Naegen no more trauma

Baby we go wild (eh eh)

One two seven squad (eh eh)

Nan apeuro jilleo pow

Jwauro naejilleo pow

Nan apeuro jjilleo jwau

New thangs, new thangs, new thangs

Uriga eodil gadeun chukje

Deureo chukbae like my birthday

Modu gama chaolliji nopi

Where my roof at jibungi ujue

Nan apeuro jjilleo jwau Bruce Lee

Naradanyeo haru jongil Bruce Lee

(Na na na na na na)

(Ya!) Got that drip heulleoneomchyeo guts

Ireobeorin geob

Eodiseodeun make it poppin'

Keep it movin' like 'Jeet Kune'

Nae apeul mageul ttaen

'Samuel Jackson' dwae wassup?

Baebae kkoin nom baby you just gotta watch

'Enter The Dragon' nan yeonghwagachi

Georeumgeorimajeo martial arts

Looking that everybody looking at me

Cams action movie shh

Sseureotteuryeo hanasshik

Blows away jabineun eopji ruthless

Droppin' the bomb on ma enemies

And I'm gonna kick it like Bruce Lee

Sumaneun naldeure gateun jangmyeoneul banbokhan kkeute

Eojeye nal muneotteurigo sorichimyeon dwae

Naegen no more trauma