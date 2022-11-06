Chord Gitar Figure 09 - Linkin Park, Kunci A: And Now You've Become A Part of Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Figure 09 yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu Figure 09 tergabung dalam album Meteora (2004).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Figure 09 - Linkin Park

[Verse]

A

Nothing ever stops all these thoughts and the pain attached to them

Bb

Sometimes I wonder why this is happenin'

A

It's like nothing I can do would distract me when

Bb

I think of how I shot myself in the back again

A

Cause from the infinite words I can say I

Bb

Put all pain you gave to me on display

A

But didn't realize instead of setting it free I

Bb

Took what I hated and made it a part of me

A F

Never goes away... Never goes away...

[Chorus]

A F

And now you've become a part of me

C D E

You'll always be right here

A F

You've become a part of me

C D E

You'll always be my fear

A F C D E

I can't separate myself from what I've done

A F

Giving up a part of me

C D E A

I've let myself become you

[Verse]

A

Hearing your name the memories come back again

Bb

I remember when it started happening

A

I see you in every thought I had and then

Bb

The thoughts slowly found words attached to them

A

And I knew as they escaped away

Bb

I was committing myself to them and everyday

A

I regret saying those things cause now I see that I

Bb

took what I hated and made it a part of me

A F

Never goes away... Never goes away...

[Chorus]

A F

And now you've become a part of me

C D E

You'll always be right here

A F

You've become a part of me

C D E

You'll always be my fear

A F C D E

I can't separate myself from what I've done

A F

Giving up a part of me

C D E A

I've let myself become you

[Bridge]

A

Never goes away... Never goes away...

Bb

Never goes away... Never goes away...

A

Get away from (me)

C A

Give me my space back you gotta just (go)

C A

Everything comes down the memories of (you)

C A

I kept it in without letting you (know)

C A

I let you go so get away from (me)

C A

Give me my space back you gotta just (go)

C A

Everything comes down the memories of (you)

C A

I kept it in without letting you (know)

C

I let you go

[Chorus]

A F

And now you've become a part of me

C D E

You'll always be right here

A F

You've become a part of me

C D E

You'll always be my fear

A F C D E

I can't separate myself from what I've done

A F

Giving up a part of me

C D E A F

I've let myself become you

C D E A F

I've let myself become you

C D E A F C D E

I've let myself become lost inside these thoughts of you

A F

Giving up a part of me

C Bb

I've let myself become you

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Ajari Aku Cara Mencintaimu - Jamrud: Bukan Ku Tak Mau Mengucap Segala Kelebihanmu

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Die For You - Joji, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari C

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Apa Mungkin - Bernadya: Apa Mungkin Caraku Bicara

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya