Breaking News:
Bertemu Presiden, Ganjar Tepis Dirinya Sosok yang Dinilai Bisa Lanjutkan Program Pembangunan Jokowi

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar That Girl - Olly Murs: Speak Up If You Want Somebody, Can't Let 'em Get Away

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu That Girl yang dinyanyikan oleh Olly Murs. Dengan petikan lirik, "Speak up if you want somebody...".

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar That Girl - Olly Murs: Speak Up If You Want Somebody, Can't Let 'em Get Away
Pixabay/FirmBee
Ilustrasi Chord gitar - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu That Girl dari Olly Murs. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu That Girl yang dipopulerkan oleh Olly Murs.

Lagu That Girl dirilis pada 11 November 2016, lalu.

That Girl - Olly Murs

[Intro]
               Gb          Ab            Bbm
There's a girl but I let her get away
               Gb              Ab                    Bbm
It's all my fault cause pride got in the way
                Gb          Ab             Bbm
And I'd be lying if I said I was ok
                 Gb        Ab                Bbm
About that girl the one I let get away

[Verse 1]
                     Gb
I keep saying no
        Ab                              Bbm
This can't be the way we're supposed to be
                     Gb
I keep saying no
            Ab                                    Bbm
There's gotta be a way to get you close to me
                                  Gb
Now I know you gotta

[Chorus]
                         Ab
Speak up if you want somebody
Bbm
Can't let 'em get away, oh no
Gb                      Ab
You don't wanna end up sorry
Bbm
The way that I'm feeling everyday
Gb                  Ab
No no no no
Bbm
There's no hope for the broken heart
Gb                  Ab
No no no no
Bbm
Theres no hope for the broken

[Verse 2]
               Gb          Ab                Bbm
There's a girl but I let her get away
          Gb                Ab                 Bbm
Its my fault cause I said I needed space
              Gb                Ab                 Bbm
I've been torturing myself night and day
                 Gb         Ab                Bbm
About that girl, the one I let get away
                     Gb
I keep saying no
        Ab                              Bbm
This can't be the way we're supposed to be
                     Gb
I keep saying no
             Ab
There's gotta be a way to get y-
             Ab
There's gotta be a way
                  Ab
To get you close to me
                 Gb
You gotta

[Chorus]
                         Ab
Speak up if you want somebody
Bbm
Can't let 'em get away, oh no
Gb                       Ab
You don't wanna end up sorry
Bbm
The way that I'm feeling everyday
Gb                 Ab
No no no no
Bbm
There's no hope for the broken heart
Gb                 Ab
No no no no
Bbm
Theres no hope for the broken

[Bridge]
Gb                Ab
No home for me
Bbm
No home cause I'm broken
Gb              Ab
No room to breathe
          Bbm
And I got no one to bla-ame
Gb                Ab
No home for me
Bbm
No home cause I'm broken
                 Gb
About that girl
       Ab                   Bbm
The one I let get away

[Chorus]
                      Gb
So you better
                         Ab
Speak up if you want somebody
Bbm
Can't let him get away no no
Gb                      Ab
You don't wanna end up sorry
Bbm
The way that I'm feeling everyday
                           Gb
Don't you know
                     Ab
No no no no
Bbm
There's no hope for the broken heart
                           Gb
Don't you know
                     Ab
No no no no
Bbm
Theres no hope for the broken
     Gb
Oh
                           Ab
You don't wanna lose at love
Bbm
It's only gonna hurt too much
                         Gb 
I'm telling you
                           Ab
You don't wanna lose at love
Bbm                                        Gb
It's only gonna hurt too much
                          Ab
You dont wanna lose at love
                      Bbm
Cause There's no hope for the broken
                   Gb
Theres that girl
       Ab                   Bbm
The one I let get away

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Figure 09 - Linkin Park, Kunci A: And Now Youve Become A Part of Me

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Die For You - Joji, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari C

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar That Girl - Olly Murs
That Girl - Olly Murs
Lirik lagu That Girl - Olly Murs
Olly Murs
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan