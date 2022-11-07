Chord Gitar That Girl - Olly Murs: Speak Up If You Want Somebody, Can't Let 'em Get Away

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu That Girl yang dipopulerkan oleh Olly Murs.

Lagu That Girl dirilis pada 11 November 2016, lalu.

That Girl - Olly Murs

[Intro]

Gb Ab Bbm

There's a girl but I let her get away

Gb Ab Bbm

It's all my fault cause pride got in the way

Gb Ab Bbm

And I'd be lying if I said I was ok

Gb Ab Bbm

About that girl the one I let get away

[Verse 1]

Gb

I keep saying no

Ab Bbm

This can't be the way we're supposed to be

Gb

I keep saying no

Ab Bbm

There's gotta be a way to get you close to me

Gb

Now I know you gotta

[Chorus]

Ab

Speak up if you want somebody

Bbm

Can't let 'em get away, oh no

Gb Ab

You don't wanna end up sorry

Bbm

The way that I'm feeling everyday

Gb Ab

No no no no

Bbm

There's no hope for the broken heart

Gb Ab

No no no no

Bbm

Theres no hope for the broken

[Verse 2]

Gb Ab Bbm

There's a girl but I let her get away

Gb Ab Bbm

Its my fault cause I said I needed space

Gb Ab Bbm

I've been torturing myself night and day

Gb Ab Bbm

About that girl, the one I let get away

Gb

I keep saying no

Ab Bbm

This can't be the way we're supposed to be

Gb

I keep saying no

Ab

There's gotta be a way to get y-

Ab

There's gotta be a way

Ab

To get you close to me

Gb

You gotta

[Chorus]

Ab

Speak up if you want somebody

Bbm

Can't let 'em get away, oh no

Gb Ab

You don't wanna end up sorry

Bbm

The way that I'm feeling everyday

Gb Ab

No no no no

Bbm

There's no hope for the broken heart

Gb Ab

No no no no

Bbm

Theres no hope for the broken

[Bridge]

Gb Ab

No home for me

Bbm

No home cause I'm broken

Gb Ab

No room to breathe

Bbm

And I got no one to bla-ame

Gb Ab

No home for me

Bbm

No home cause I'm broken

Gb

About that girl

Ab Bbm

The one I let get away

[Chorus]

Gb

So you better

Ab

Speak up if you want somebody

Bbm

Can't let him get away no no

Gb Ab

You don't wanna end up sorry

Bbm

The way that I'm feeling everyday

Gb

Don't you know

Ab

No no no no

Bbm

There's no hope for the broken heart

Gb

Don't you know

Ab

No no no no

Bbm

Theres no hope for the broken

Gb

Oh

Ab

You don't wanna lose at love

Bbm

It's only gonna hurt too much

Gb

I'm telling you

Ab

You don't wanna lose at love

Bbm Gb

It's only gonna hurt too much

Ab

You dont wanna lose at love

Bbm

Cause There's no hope for the broken

Gb

Theres that girl

Ab Bbm

The one I let get away

(Tribunnews.com)