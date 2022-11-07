Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar That Girl - Olly Murs: Speak Up If You Want Somebody, Can't Let 'em Get Away
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu That Girl yang dinyanyikan oleh Olly Murs. Dengan petikan lirik, "Speak up if you want somebody...".
Penulis: Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu That Girl yang dipopulerkan oleh Olly Murs.
Lagu That Girl dirilis pada 11 November 2016, lalu.
That Girl - Olly Murs
[Intro]
Gb Ab Bbm
There's a girl but I let her get away
Gb Ab Bbm
It's all my fault cause pride got in the way
Gb Ab Bbm
And I'd be lying if I said I was ok
Gb Ab Bbm
About that girl the one I let get away
[Verse 1]
Gb
I keep saying no
Ab Bbm
This can't be the way we're supposed to be
Gb
I keep saying no
Ab Bbm
There's gotta be a way to get you close to me
Gb
Now I know you gotta
[Chorus]
Ab
Speak up if you want somebody
Bbm
Can't let 'em get away, oh no
Gb Ab
You don't wanna end up sorry
Bbm
The way that I'm feeling everyday
Gb Ab
No no no no
Bbm
There's no hope for the broken heart
Gb Ab
No no no no
Bbm
Theres no hope for the broken
[Verse 2]
Gb Ab Bbm
There's a girl but I let her get away
Gb Ab Bbm
Its my fault cause I said I needed space
Gb Ab Bbm
I've been torturing myself night and day
Gb Ab Bbm
About that girl, the one I let get away
Gb
I keep saying no
Ab Bbm
This can't be the way we're supposed to be
Gb
I keep saying no
Ab
There's gotta be a way to get y-
Ab
There's gotta be a way
Ab
To get you close to me
Gb
You gotta
[Chorus]
Ab
Speak up if you want somebody
Bbm
Can't let 'em get away, oh no
Gb Ab
You don't wanna end up sorry
Bbm
The way that I'm feeling everyday
Gb Ab
No no no no
Bbm
There's no hope for the broken heart
Gb Ab
No no no no
Bbm
Theres no hope for the broken
[Bridge]
Gb Ab
No home for me
Bbm
No home cause I'm broken
Gb Ab
No room to breathe
Bbm
And I got no one to bla-ame
Gb Ab
No home for me
Bbm
No home cause I'm broken
Gb
About that girl
Ab Bbm
The one I let get away
[Chorus]
Gb
So you better
Ab
Speak up if you want somebody
Bbm
Can't let him get away no no
Gb Ab
You don't wanna end up sorry
Bbm
The way that I'm feeling everyday
Gb
Don't you know
Ab
No no no no
Bbm
There's no hope for the broken heart
Gb
Don't you know
Ab
No no no no
Bbm
Theres no hope for the broken
Gb
Oh
Ab
You don't wanna lose at love
Bbm
It's only gonna hurt too much
Gb
I'm telling you
Ab
You don't wanna lose at love
Bbm Gb
It's only gonna hurt too much
Ab
You dont wanna lose at love
Bbm
Cause There's no hope for the broken
Gb
Theres that girl
Ab Bbm
The one I let get away
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Figure 09 - Linkin Park, Kunci A: And Now Youve Become A Part of Me
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Die For You - Joji, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari C
(Tribunnews.com)