Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Made You Look - Meghan Trainor yang Viral di TikTok

Simak chord gitar lagu Made You Look dari Meghan Trainor dalam artikel ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Simak chord gitar lagu Made You Look dari Meghan Trainor dalam artikel ini.

Meghan Trainor baru saja merilis lagu berjudul Made You Look pada 21 Oktober 2022 lalu.

Kini, tembang Made You Look milik Meghan Trainor jadi trending di sejumlah platform media social, salah satunya TikTok.

Sound Made You Look digunakan banyak orang untuk unggahan TikTok-nya.

Megan Trainor juga turut mempopulerkan lagu Made You Look lewat tarian.

Lagu Made You Look mengisahkan tentang upaya seseorang dalam memikat orang yang disukainya.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Liar - Camila Cabello: I Dont Care, If Youre Here

Berikut chord gitar lagu Made You Look - Meghan Trainor:

Reff :

C

i could have my gucci on..

E Am

i could wear my louis vuitton..

F G

but even with nothing on..

C

bet i made you look (i made you look)

C

i'll make you double take

soon as i walk away

C

call up your chiropractor

just in case your neck break

F G

ooh.. tell me whatcha, whatcha

C C-Bm-Am-G

what you gon' do? ooh

C

cause i'm 'bout to make a scene,

double up that sunscreen

C

i'm 'bout to turn the heat up,

gonna make your glasses steam

F G

ooh.. tell me whatcha, whatcha

C C-Bm

what you gon' do? ooh..

-Am -G Am

when i do my walk, walk (oh)

C

i can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop (oh)

cause they don't make a lot

D

of what i got, got (ah, ah)

G

ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop

(bop-bop-bop)

Reff :

C

i could have my gucci on.. (gucci on)

E Am

i could wear my louis vuitton..

F G

but even with nothing on..

C

bet i made you look (i made you look)

C

yeah, i look good in my versace drеss..

(take it off)

E

but i'm hotter when my morning hair's

Am

a mеss..

F G

cause even with my hoodie on..

C

bet i made you look (i made you look) mhm..

C

and once you get a taste (woo),

you'll never be the same

C

this ain't that ordinary,

this that 14 karat cake

F G

ooh.. tell me whatcha, whatcha

C C-Bm

what you gon' do? ooh..

-Am -G Am

when i do my walk, walk (oh)

C

i can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop (oh)

cause they don't make a lot

D

of what i got..(ah, ah)

G

ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop

(bop-bop-bop)

Reff :

C

i could have my gucci on.. (gucci on)

E Am

i could wear my louis vuitton..

F G

but even with nothing on..

C

bet i made you look (said i made you look)

C

yeah, i look good in my versace drеss..

(take it off, baby)

E

but i'm hotter when my morning hair's

Am

a mеss.. (a mess)

F G

cause even with my hoodie on..

C

bet i made you look (said i made you look)

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Head In The Clouds - Hayd: We Had Our Heads In the Clouds

(Tribunnews.com/Dipta)