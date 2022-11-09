Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Head In The Clouds - Hayd: We Had Our Heads In the Clouds
Chord gitar lagu berjudul Head In The Clouds oleh Hayd yang viral dengan kutipan lirik: we had our heads in the clouds.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Head In The Clouds oleh Hayd.
Video Klip lagu Head In The Clouds telah tayang di YouTube Hayd pada 17 September 2021, lalu.
Hingga kini klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 15 juta kali.
Kini lagu Head In The Clouds kembali viral dengan kutipan lirik: we had our heads in the clouds.
Chord Gitar Lagu Head In The Clouds - Hayd:
[Intro]
C G F
[Verse]
C
I miss the days when life was so simple
G Em F
Felt like the glass was always half–full
Where did that go?
C
And every second with you was so special
G Em F
Back when we didn't fear the unknowns
Am G
But that was long ago
[Pre-Chorus]
Am
Who can say where the path will go?
G
Philosophers guess but they just don't know
F
Maybe that's why
[Chorus]
C
We had our heads in the clouds
G
Thought we had it all figured out
Am
Planning to fly away
F
To escape everything on the ground
C
But like a plane up in space
G
We slowly drifted away
Am
And every plan that we made
And dream that we chased
F
Are just memories now
C
They're just memories now
[Verse]
C
I'm not sure where everything went wrong
G F C
But I know that we landed where we both belong
C
I just wish we weren't scared to say
G F
That there's expiration dates on the friends you make
Am G
As hard as that may sound
[Pre-Chorus]
Am
Who can say where the path will go?
G
Philosophers guess but they just don't know
F
Maybe that's why
[Chorus]
C
We had our heads in the clouds
G
Thought we had it all figured out
Am
Planning to fly away
F
To escape everything on the ground
C
But like a plane up in space
G
We slowly drifted away
Am
And every plan that we made
And dream that we chased
F
Are just memories now
C
They're just memories now
G
Who can say where the path will go?
Am F
Philosophers guess but they just don't know
