Chord Gitar Lagu Head In The Clouds - Hayd: We Had Our Heads In the Clouds

Chord Gitar Lagu Head In The Clouds - Hayd:

[Intro]

C G F

[Verse]

C

I miss the days when life was so simple

G Em F

Felt like the glass was always half–full

Where did that go?

C

And every second with you was so special

G Em F

Back when we didn't fear the unknowns

Am G

But that was long ago

[Pre-Chorus]

Am

Who can say where the path will go?

G

Philosophers guess but they just don't know

F

Maybe that's why

[Chorus]

C

We had our heads in the clouds

G

Thought we had it all figured out

Am

Planning to fly away

F

To escape everything on the ground

C

But like a plane up in space

G

We slowly drifted away

Am

And every plan that we made

And dream that we chased

F

Are just memories now

C

They're just memories now

[Verse]

C

I'm not sure where everything went wrong

G F C

But I know that we landed where we both belong

C

I just wish we weren't scared to say

G F

That there's expiration dates on the friends you make

Am G

As hard as that may sound

[Pre-Chorus]

Am

Who can say where the path will go?

G

Philosophers guess but they just don't know

F

Maybe that's why

[Chorus]

C

We had our heads in the clouds

G

Thought we had it all figured out

Am

Planning to fly away

F

To escape everything on the ground

C

But like a plane up in space

G

We slowly drifted away

Am

And every plan that we made

And dream that we chased

F

Are just memories now

C

They're just memories now

G

Who can say where the path will go?

Am F

Philosophers guess but they just don't know

