Chord Gitar Lagu Liar - Camila Cabello: I Don't Care, If You're Here
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Liar yang dipopulerkan oleh Camila Cabello. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Liar yang dipopulerkan oleh Camila Cabello.
Liar merupakan salah satu lagu dari album kedua Camila Cabello yang bertajuk Romance.
Album tersebut dirilis pada Desember 2019, lalu.
Liar - Camila Cabello
[Intro]
Bm D Em G F#m x2
[Verse 1]
Bm D
I don't care, if you're here
Em
Or, if you're not alone
Bm D Em
I don't care, it's been too long
Em
It's kinda like we didn't happen
Bm D
The way that, your lips move
Em
The way you whisper slow
Bm D Em
I don't care, it's good, it's gone (Uh)
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm D Em G
I said, I won't lose control, I don't want it (Ooh)
Bm D Em G
I said, I won't get too close but I can't stop it
[Chorus]
Bm D Em
Oh, no, there you go, making me a liar
G F#m
Got me begging you for more
Bm D Em G F#m
Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no (Oh, no)
Bm D Em G F#m
Oh, no, there you go, you're making me a liar, I kinda like it though
Bm D Em G F#m Bm
Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no (Ooh)
[Verse 2]
Bm D
You're watching, I feel it (Hey)
Em G F#m
I know I shouldn't stare (Yeah, yeah)
Bm D Em G
I picture your hands on me
I think I wanna let it happen
Bm D
But what if, you kiss me? (Yeah)
Em G F#m
And what if, I like it?
Bm Em
And no one sees it
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm D Em G
I said, I won't lose control, I don't want it (Ooh)
Bm D Em G
I said, I won't get too close but I can't stop it (No)
[Chorus]
Bm D Em
Oh, no, there you go, making me a liar
G F#m
Got me begging you for more
Bm D Em G F#m
Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no (Oh, no)
Bm D Em G F#m
Oh, no, there you go, you're making me a liar, I kinda like it though
Bm D Em G
Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no
[Bridge]
Bm D Em
G F#m
Oh, no, no, no
Bm D Em
Yeah, don't struggle, no, no
G F#m
Startin' up a fire
Bm D Em G Bm D
I don't believe myself when I say
Em G
That I don't need you, oh
Bm D Em G Bm A
I don't believe myself when I say
G Em
So, don't believe me
[Chorus]
Bm D Em
Oh, no, there you go, making me a liar
G F#m
Got me begging you for more
Bm D Em G F#m
Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no (Oh, no)
Bm D Em G F#m
Oh, no, there you go, you're making me a liar, I kinda like it though
Bm D Em G
Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no
[Outro]
Bm
D Em
Yeah
G F#m Bm D Em
Uh, yeah, yeah
G F#m
Nah, yeah
Bm D Em
Oh, no, no, no
G F#m
Oh, no, no, no
Bm D Em
Oh, no, you're making me a liar
G F#m Bm D Em
'Cause my clothes are on the floor
G F#m
Huh, huh, huh
[Instrumental]
Bm D Em G F#m
Bm D Em G F#m
Huh
Bm D Em
G F#m Bm D
Oh, no, no, no
Em G F#m Bm D Em
Startin' up a fire
