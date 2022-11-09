Chord Gitar Lagu Liar - Camila Cabello: I Don't Care, If You're Here

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Liar yang dipopulerkan oleh Camila Cabello.

Liar merupakan salah satu lagu dari album kedua Camila Cabello yang bertajuk Romance.

Album tersebut dirilis pada Desember 2019, lalu.

Liar - Camila Cabello

[Intro]

Bm D Em G F#m x2

[Verse 1]

Bm D

I don't care, if you're here

Em

Or, if you're not alone

Bm D Em

I don't care, it's been too long

Em

It's kinda like we didn't happen

Bm D

The way that, your lips move

Em

The way you whisper slow

Bm D Em

I don't care, it's good, it's gone (Uh)

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm D Em G

I said, I won't lose control, I don't want it (Ooh)

Bm D Em G

I said, I won't get too close but I can't stop it

[Chorus]

Bm D Em

Oh, no, there you go, making me a liar

G F#m

Got me begging you for more

Bm D Em G F#m

Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no (Oh, no)

Bm D Em G F#m

Oh, no, there you go, you're making me a liar, I kinda like it though

Bm D Em G F#m Bm

Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no (Ooh)

[Verse 2]

Bm D

You're watching, I feel it (Hey)

Em G F#m

I know I shouldn't stare (Yeah, yeah)

Bm D Em G

I picture your hands on me

I think I wanna let it happen

Bm D

But what if, you kiss me? (Yeah)

Em G F#m

And what if, I like it?

Bm Em

And no one sees it

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm D Em G

I said, I won't lose control, I don't want it (Ooh)

Bm D Em G

I said, I won't get too close but I can't stop it (No)

[Chorus]

Bm D Em

Oh, no, there you go, making me a liar

G F#m

Got me begging you for more

Bm D Em G F#m

Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no (Oh, no)

Bm D Em G F#m

Oh, no, there you go, you're making me a liar, I kinda like it though

Bm D Em G

Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no

[Bridge]

Bm D Em

G F#m

Oh, no, no, no

Bm D Em

Yeah, don't struggle, no, no

G F#m

Startin' up a fire

Bm D Em G Bm D

I don't believe myself when I say

Em G

That I don't need you, oh

Bm D Em G Bm A

I don't believe myself when I say

G Em

So, don't believe me

[Chorus]

Bm D Em

Oh, no, there you go, making me a liar

G F#m

Got me begging you for more

Bm D Em G F#m

Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no (Oh, no)

Bm D Em G F#m

Oh, no, there you go, you're making me a liar, I kinda like it though

Bm D Em G

Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no

[Outro]

Bm

D Em

Yeah

G F#m Bm D Em

Uh, yeah, yeah

G F#m

Nah, yeah

Bm D Em

Oh, no, no, no

G F#m

Oh, no, no, no

Bm D Em

Oh, no, you're making me a liar

G F#m Bm D Em

'Cause my clothes are on the floor

G F#m

Huh, huh, huh

[Instrumental]

Bm D Em G F#m

Bm D Em G F#m

Huh

Bm D Em

G F#m Bm D

Oh, no, no, no

Em G F#m Bm D Em

Startin' up a fire

