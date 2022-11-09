Lirik Lagu Can't Fight the Moonlight - LeAnn Rimes: It's Gonna Get to Your Heart

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Cant Fight the Moonlight dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'It's gonna get to your heart'.

Lagu berjudul Cant Fight the Moonlight pertama kali dirilis pada 2000 dan dinyanyikan oleh LeAnn Rimes.

Lirik Lagu Can't Fight the Moonlight - LeAnn Rimes

Under a lover’s sky

Gonna be with you

And no one’s gonna be around

If you think that you won’t fall

Well, just wait until

‘Til the sun goes down



Underneath the starlight, starlight

There’s a magical feeling, so right

It will steal your heart tonight

You can try to resist

Try to hide from my kiss

But you know, but you know that you

Can’t fight the moonlight

Deep in the dark, you’ll surrender your heart

But you know, but you know that you

Can’t fight the moonlight

No, you can’t fight it

It’s gonna get to your heart



There’s no escaping love

Once a gentle breeze

Weaves its spell upon your heart

No matter what you think

It won’t be too long (not too long)

‘Til you’re in my arms



Underneath the starlight, starlight

We’ll be lost in the rhythm, so right

Feel it steal your heart tonight



You can try to resist

Try to hide from my kiss

But you know, but you know that you

Can’t fight the moonlight

Deep in the dark, you’ll surrender your heart

But you know, but you know that you can’t

Can’t fight the moonlight

No, you can’t fight it

No, matter what you do (no matter what you do)

The night is gonna get to you

(Never know

Cannot know)

Don’t try, you’re never gonna win



Underneath the starlight, starlight

There’s a magical feeling, so right

It will steal your heart tonight



You can try

(You can try to resist, try to hide from my kiss but you know)

But you know that you (you know that you)

Can’t fight the moonlight

Deep in the dark (deep in the dark)

You’ll surrender your heart

But you know, but you know that you

Can’t fight the moonlight, no, you can’t fight it

(You can try) You can try to resist my kiss

But you know, don’t you know that you can’t?

Can’t fight the moonlight deep in the dark

You’ll surrender your heart (surrender your heart)

But you know, but you know that you

Can’t fight the moonlight

No, you can’t fight it

It’s gonna get to your heart

