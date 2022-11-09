Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Can't Fight the Moonlight - LeAnn Rimes: It's Gonna Get to Your Heart
Simak lirik lagu Can't Fight the Moonlight oleh penyanyi LeAnn Rimes dalam artikel berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Cant Fight the Moonlight dalam artikel berikut ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'It's gonna get to your heart'.
Lagu berjudul Cant Fight the Moonlight pertama kali dirilis pada 2000 dan dinyanyikan oleh LeAnn Rimes.
Lirik Lagu Can't Fight the Moonlight - LeAnn Rimes
Under a lover’s sky
Gonna be with you
And no one’s gonna be around
If you think that you won’t fall
Well, just wait until
‘Til the sun goes down
Underneath the starlight, starlight
There’s a magical feeling, so right
It will steal your heart tonight
You can try to resist
Try to hide from my kiss
But you know, but you know that you
Can’t fight the moonlight
Deep in the dark, you’ll surrender your heart
But you know, but you know that you
Can’t fight the moonlight
No, you can’t fight it
It’s gonna get to your heart
There’s no escaping love
Once a gentle breeze
Weaves its spell upon your heart
No matter what you think
It won’t be too long (not too long)
‘Til you’re in my arms
Underneath the starlight, starlight
We’ll be lost in the rhythm, so right
Feel it steal your heart tonight
You can try to resist
Try to hide from my kiss
But you know, but you know that you
Can’t fight the moonlight
Deep in the dark, you’ll surrender your heart
But you know, but you know that you can’t
Can’t fight the moonlight
No, you can’t fight it
No, matter what you do (no matter what you do)
The night is gonna get to you
(Never know
Cannot know)
Don’t try, you’re never gonna win
Underneath the starlight, starlight
There’s a magical feeling, so right
It will steal your heart tonight
You can try
(You can try to resist, try to hide from my kiss but you know)
But you know that you (you know that you)
Can’t fight the moonlight
Deep in the dark (deep in the dark)
You’ll surrender your heart
But you know, but you know that you
Can’t fight the moonlight, no, you can’t fight it
(You can try) You can try to resist my kiss
But you know, don’t you know that you can’t?
Can’t fight the moonlight deep in the dark
You’ll surrender your heart (surrender your heart)
But you know, but you know that you
Can’t fight the moonlight
No, you can’t fight it
It’s gonna get to your heart
