Chord Gitar The Loneliest Time - Carly Rae Jepsen feat Rufus Wainwright, Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Inilah chord gitar lagu berjudul The Loneliest Time dari Carly Rae Jepsen feat Rufus Wainwright, dilengkapi dengan lirik lagu dan video klipnya.

Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul The Loneliest Time.

The Loneliest Time dinyanyikan oleh Carly Rae Jepsen bersama Rufus Wainwright.

Lagu The Loneliest Time baru saja dirilis pada Oktober 2022.

Kolaborasi Carly Rae Jepsen dengan Rufus Wainwright ini rilis dalam albumnya yang juga bartajuk The Loneliest Time.

Album bertajuk The Loneliest Time ini merupakan album Carly Rae Jepsen yang keenam.

Lagu ini bergenre pop, dirilis melalui label Interscope Records.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Loneliest Time - Carly Rae Jepsen feat Rufus Wainwright:

[Intro]

D A C B7

Em Bm G

[Verse 1]

D A

I've had one of those bad dreams

C

Where we're standing on your street

B7 Em F#m

I quit smoking those cigarettes

G

But I'm never getting over it

D A

And you're lookin' right through me

C

Just like Shakespeare on a tragedy

B7 Em Bm

But our story, never finished it

G

'Cause our love, we never finished it

[Pre-Chorus]

D A

I'm coming over tonight

C B7

Knock on your door, just like before

[Chorus]

Em F#m

I need that look in your eyes (Look in your eyes)

A

'Cause we've had thе loneliest time (Lonеliest time)

D A

I'm thinking all through the night (All through the night)

C B7

I could be yours, just like before

Em F#m

Rewrite another try

A

'Cause we've had the loneliest time

[Post-Chorus]

G F#m Em

If you wanna try it, if you wanna try me

G F#m Em

If you wanna try, love, if you leave the light on for me

G F#m Em

If you wanna try it, if you wanna try it

A

If you wanna try, love

[Verse 2]

D A

I've had more of those bad dreams

C

You were ten feet in front of me

B7 Em D

I went running, but I couldn't catch

G A

Just the shadow of your silhouette

D A

Then you spoke the words to me

C

When you left, I still need to unpack it

B7 Em D

Let's say sorry for another night

A

'Cause this time, love, we're gonna get it right

[Pre-Chorus]

D A

I'm coming over tonight (Over tonight)

C B7

Knock on your door, just like before

[Chorus]

Em F#m

I need that look in your eyes (Look in your eyes)

A

'Cause we've had thе loneliest time (Lonеliest time)

D A

I'm thinking all through the night (All through the night)

C B7

I could be yours, just like before

Em F#m

Rewrite another try

A

'Cause we've had the loneliest time

[Post-Chorus]

G F#m Em

If you wanna try it, if you wanna try, love

G F#m Em

If you wanna try, love, if you wanna try me

G F#m Em

If you wanna try it, if you leave the light on for me

A

I just need back into, I just need back into your life

[Bridge]

D A

What happened was we reached the moon

C B7

But lost in space, I think we got there, oh, too soon

Em D A

But you know what? I'm coming back for you, baby

A

I'm coming back for you

[Instrumental]

D A C B7

Em D A

[Outro]

D A D B7

And in the morning, sun hits the water

Em A

Is this nirvana?

D A D B7

And in the morning, sun hits the water

Em A

Is this nirvana?

D A D B7

And in the morning, sun hits the water

Em A

Is this nirvana?

D A C B7

Em D A

D A C

