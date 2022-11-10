Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Dreaming of You - Cigarettes After Sex: Seen You From Afar, Wondered Who You Are
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dreaming of You yang dinyanyikan Cigarettes After Sex. Dengan petikan lirik, "Seen you from afar, Wondered who you are".
Penulis: Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor: Tiara Shelavie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dreaming of You yang dipopulerkan oleh Cigarettes After Sex.
Cigarettes After Sex merupakan band pop asal Amerika.
Lagu Dreaming of You dirilis pada tahun 2012, silam.
Dreaming of You - Cigarettes After Sex
[Intro]
Cmaj7
Gmaj7
Cmaj7
Gmaj7
[Verse 1]
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
Seen you from afar
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
Wondered who you are
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
Wondered what you're like
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
Think you're just my type
[Chorus]
Cmaj7
And now I'm dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming
Gmaj7
Dreaming of you
Cmaj7
And now I'm dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming
Gmaj7
Dreaming of you
[Verse 2]
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
Want you, yes I do
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
Bet you never knew it
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
Think you'd suit me fine
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
Want you all the time
[Chorus]
Cmaj7
And now I'm dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming
Gmaj7
Dreaming of you
Cmaj7
And now I'm dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming
Gmaj7
Dreaming of you
[Interlude, 2x]
Cmaj7
Gmaj7
Cmaj7
Gm
[Bridge]
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
You're the one I'm calling on, you're the one who's calling me to have it
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
You're the one I'm calling on, you're the one who's calling me to have it
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
You're the one I'm calling on, you're the one who's calling me to have it
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
You're the one I'm calling on, you're the one who's calling me to have it
[Chorus]
Cmaj7
Dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming
Gmaj7
Dreaming of you
Cmaj7
dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming
Gmaj7
Dreaming of you
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
Dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming of you
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
Dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming of you
[Outro]
Cmaj7
Gmaj7
Cmaj7
Gmaj7
Cmaj7
Gmaj7
Cmaj7
Gmaj7
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Made You Look - Meghan Trainor yang Viral di TikTok
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Liar - Camila Cabello: I Dont Care, If Youre Here