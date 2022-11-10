Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Dreaming of You - Cigarettes After Sex: Seen You From Afar, Wondered Who You Are

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dreaming of You yang dinyanyikan Cigarettes After Sex. Dengan petikan lirik, "Seen you from afar, Wondered who you are".

Editor: Tiara Shelavie
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Dreaming of You - Cigarettes After Sex: Seen You From Afar, Wondered Who You Are
Tribunnews.com/Nurul Hanna
Cigarettes After Sex akhiri WTF 2019 - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dreaming of You dari Cigarettes After Sex. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dreaming of You yang dipopulerkan oleh Cigarettes After Sex.

Cigarettes After Sex merupakan band pop asal Amerika.

Lagu Dreaming of You dirilis pada tahun 2012, silam.

Dreaming of You - Cigarettes After Sex

[Intro]
Cmaj7
Gmaj7
Cmaj7
Gmaj7

[Verse 1]
Cmaj7             Gmaj7
Seen you from afar
Cmaj7                    Gmaj7
Wondered who you are
Cmaj7                         Gmaj7
Wondered what you're like
Cmaj7                      Gmaj7
Think you're just my type

[Chorus]
                    Cmaj7
And now I'm dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming
                    Gmaj7
Dreaming of you
                    Cmaj7
And now I'm dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming
                    Gmaj7
Dreaming of you

[Verse 2]
Cmaj7              Gmaj7
Want you, yes I do
Cmaj7            Gmaj7
Bet you never knew it
Cmaj7                     Gmaj7
Think you'd suit me fine
Cmaj7                Gmaj7
Want you all the time

[Chorus]
                    Cmaj7
And now I'm dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming
                    Gmaj7
Dreaming of you
                    Cmaj7
And now I'm dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming
                    Gmaj7
Dreaming of you

[Interlude, 2x]
Cmaj7
Gmaj7
Cmaj7
Gm

[Bridge]
Cmaj7                                   Gmaj7
You're the one I'm calling on, you're the one who's calling me to have it
Cmaj7                                   Gmaj7
You're the one I'm calling on, you're the one who's calling me to have it
Cmaj7                                   Gmaj7
You're the one I'm calling on, you're the one who's calling me to have it
Cmaj7                                   Gmaj7
You're the one I'm calling on, you're the one who's calling me to have it

[Chorus]
Cmaj7
Dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming
                    Gmaj7
Dreaming of you
Cmaj7
dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming
               Gmaj7
Dreaming of you
Cmaj7                                                           Gmaj7
Dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming of you
Cmaj7                                                           Gmaj7
Dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming of you

[Outro]
Cmaj7
Gmaj7
Cmaj7
Gmaj7
Cmaj7
Gmaj7
Cmaj7
Gmaj7

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Made You Look - Meghan Trainor yang Viral di TikTok

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Liar - Camila Cabello: I Dont Care, If Youre Here

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Cigarettes After Sex
Dreaming of You
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan