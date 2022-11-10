Chord Gitar Dreaming of You - Cigarettes After Sex: Seen You From Afar, Wondered Who You Are

Cigarettes After Sex akhiri WTF 2019 - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dreaming of You dari Cigarettes After Sex.

Cigarettes After Sex merupakan band pop asal Amerika.

Lagu Dreaming of You dirilis pada tahun 2012, silam.

Dreaming of You - Cigarettes After Sex

[Intro]

Cmaj7

Gmaj7

Cmaj7

Gmaj7

[Verse 1]

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

Seen you from afar

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

Wondered who you are

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

Wondered what you're like

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

Think you're just my type

[Chorus]

Cmaj7

And now I'm dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming

Gmaj7

Dreaming of you

Cmaj7

And now I'm dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming

Gmaj7

Dreaming of you

[Verse 2]

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

Want you, yes I do

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

Bet you never knew it

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

Think you'd suit me fine

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

Want you all the time

[Chorus]

Cmaj7

And now I'm dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming

Gmaj7

Dreaming of you

Cmaj7

And now I'm dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming

Gmaj7

Dreaming of you

[Interlude, 2x]

Cmaj7

Gmaj7

Cmaj7

Gm

[Bridge]

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

You're the one I'm calling on, you're the one who's calling me to have it

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

You're the one I'm calling on, you're the one who's calling me to have it

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

You're the one I'm calling on, you're the one who's calling me to have it

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

You're the one I'm calling on, you're the one who's calling me to have it

[Chorus]

Cmaj7

Dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming

Gmaj7

Dreaming of you

Cmaj7

dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming

Gmaj7

Dreaming of you

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

Dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming of you

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

Dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming of you

[Outro]

Cmaj7

Gmaj7

Cmaj7

Gmaj7

Cmaj7

Gmaj7

Cmaj7

Gmaj7

