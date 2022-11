5 Lagu Aerosmith yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, Crazy hingga Dream On

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Aerosmith merupakan band rock dari Boston, AS.

Aerosmith dibentuk pada tahun 1970 dengan anggota Steven Tyler sebagai vokalis.

Setengah abad berada di musik rock, Aerosmith banyak menelurkan karya-karya yang hingga sekarang masih dengarkan.

Berikut ini Tribunnews rangkum lima lagu Aerosmith yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

- Crazy (301 juta)

Come here, baby

You know you drive me up a wall?

The way you make good on all the nasty tricks you pull

Seems like we're makin' up more than we're makin' love

And it always seems you got somethin' on your mind other than me

Girl, you got to change your crazy ways

You hear me?

Say you're leavin' on a seven thirty train and that you're headin'

Out to Hollywood

Girl you been givin' me that line so many times it kinda gets like

Feelin' bad looks good

That kinda loving

Turns a man to a slave

That kinda loving

Sends a man right to his grave

I go crazy, crazy, baby, I go crazy

You turn it on

Then you're gone

Yeah you drive me

Crazy, crazy, crazy, for you baby

What can I do, honey

I feel like the color blue

You're packing up your stuff and talking like it's tough and trying

To tell me that it's time to go

But I know you ain't wearing nothing underneath that overcoat

And it's all a show

That kind of loving

Makes me want to pull

Down the shade, yeah

That kind of loving

Yeah now I'm never, never, never, never gonna be the same

I go crazy, crazy, baby, I go crazy

You turn it on

Then you're gone

Yeah you drive me

Crazy, crazy, crazy, for you baby

What can I do, honey

I feel like the color blue

I'm losing my mind, girl

Cause I'm going crazy

I need your love, honey

I need your love

Crazy, crazy, crazy, I go crazy

You turn it on

Then you're gone

Yeah you drive me

Crazy, crazy, crazy, for you baby

I'm losing my mind, girl

Cause I'm going crazy

Crazy, crazy, crazy for you baby

You turn it on, then your gone

Yeah you drive me