5 Lagu Bon Jovi yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, Always hingga Livin' On A Prayer

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah daftar lagu Bon Jovi yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify.

Bon Jovi merupakan sebuah band rock yang namanya diambil dari sang vokalis, Jon Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi berdiri sejak 1983 dan telah menelurkan banyak lagu-lagu hits.

Sebut saja It's My Life hingga Livin'On A Prayer.

Tak hanya lagu rock, Bon Jovi juga merilis lagu-lagu yang romantis.

Nah, berikut ini lima lagu dari Bon Jovi yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

- Wanted Dead Or Alive (320 juta)

It's all the same, only the names will change

Every day it seems we're wasting away

Another place where the faces are so cold

I'd drive all night just to get back home

I'm a cowboy, on a steel horse I ride

I'm wanted dead or alive

Wanted dead or alive

Sometimes I sleep, sometimes it's not for days

And the people I meet always go their separate ways

Sometimes you tell the day

By the bottle that you drink

And times when you're alone all you do is think

I'm a cowboy

On a steel horse I ride

I'm wanted, wanted, dead or alive

Wanted (wanted) dead or alive

Oh and I ride!

I'm a cowboy

On a steel horse I ride

I'm wanted (wanted) dead or alive

And I walk these streets, a loaded six-string on my back

I play for keeps, 'cause I might not make it back

I've been everywhere, and still I'm standing tall

I've seen a million faces and I've rocked them all