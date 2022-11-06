5 Lagu Bon Jovi yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, Always hingga Livin' On A Prayer

Berikut ini lima lagu Bon Jovi yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotfy. Always hingga Livin' On A Prayer

zoom-inlihat foto 5 Lagu Bon Jovi yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, Always hingga Livin' On A Prayer
Kompas.com/Kristianto Purnomo
Vokalis grup band rock asal New Jersey, Amerika Serikat Bon Jovi, Jon Bon Jovi menghibur penggemarnya pada Konser Bon Jovi Live di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta Pusat, Jumat (11/9/2015). Berikut ini lima lagu Bon Jovi yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotfy. Always hingga Livin' On A Prayer 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah daftar lagu Bon Jovi yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify.

Bon Jovi merupakan sebuah band rock yang namanya diambil dari sang vokalis, Jon Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi berdiri sejak 1983 dan telah menelurkan banyak lagu-lagu hits.

Sebut saja It's My Life hingga Livin'On A Prayer.

Tak hanya lagu rock, Bon Jovi juga merilis lagu-lagu yang romantis.

Nah, berikut ini lima lagu dari Bon Jovi yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

Baca juga: 5 Lagu Scorpions yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify: No One Like You hingga Wind of Change

- Wanted Dead Or Alive (320 juta)

It's all the same, only the names will change
Every day it seems we're wasting away
Another place where the faces are so cold
I'd drive all night just to get back home

I'm a cowboy, on a steel horse I ride
I'm wanted dead or alive
Wanted dead or alive

Sometimes I sleep, sometimes it's not for days
And the people I meet always go their separate ways
Sometimes you tell the day
By the bottle that you drink
And times when you're alone all you do is think

I'm a cowboy
On a steel horse I ride
I'm wanted, wanted, dead or alive
Wanted (wanted) dead or alive

Oh and I ride!

I'm a cowboy
On a steel horse I ride
I'm wanted (wanted) dead or alive

And I walk these streets, a loaded six-string on my back
I play for keeps, 'cause I might not make it back
I've been everywhere, and still I'm standing tall
I've seen a million faces and I've rocked them all

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
