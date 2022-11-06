5 Lagu Bon Jovi yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, Always hingga Livin' On A Prayer
Berikut ini lima lagu Bon Jovi yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotfy. Always hingga Livin' On A Prayer
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah daftar lagu Bon Jovi yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify.
Bon Jovi merupakan sebuah band rock yang namanya diambil dari sang vokalis, Jon Bon Jovi.
Bon Jovi berdiri sejak 1983 dan telah menelurkan banyak lagu-lagu hits.
Sebut saja It's My Life hingga Livin'On A Prayer.
Tak hanya lagu rock, Bon Jovi juga merilis lagu-lagu yang romantis.
Nah, berikut ini lima lagu dari Bon Jovi yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify
- Wanted Dead Or Alive (320 juta)
It's all the same, only the names will change
Every day it seems we're wasting away
Another place where the faces are so cold
I'd drive all night just to get back home
I'm a cowboy, on a steel horse I ride
I'm wanted dead or alive
Wanted dead or alive
Sometimes I sleep, sometimes it's not for days
And the people I meet always go their separate ways
Sometimes you tell the day
By the bottle that you drink
And times when you're alone all you do is think
I'm a cowboy
On a steel horse I ride
I'm wanted, wanted, dead or alive
Wanted (wanted) dead or alive
Oh and I ride!
I'm a cowboy
On a steel horse I ride
I'm wanted (wanted) dead or alive
And I walk these streets, a loaded six-string on my back
I play for keeps, 'cause I might not make it back
I've been everywhere, and still I'm standing tall
I've seen a million faces and I've rocked them all