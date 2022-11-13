Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Boy - Billie Eilish: My Boy Don't Love Me Like He Promised
Billie Eilish telah merilis lagu My Boy 5 tahun lalu atau pada 28 Juli 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Boy - Billie Eilish di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu My Boy telah dirilis Billie Eilish pada 28 Juli 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Boy - Billie Eilish:
[Verse 1]
Am E F C E
My boy's being sus he was shady enough but now he's just a shadow
Am E F
My boy loves his friends like I love my split ends and by that I mean
G Am
He cuts 'em off
(What?!)
[Chorus]
Dm
My boy
My boy
Am
My boy
F C E
Don't love me like he promised
Dm
My boy
My boy
Am
My boy
E Am
He ain't a man and sure as hell ain't honest
[Verse 2]
Am E F C E
My boy's being sus and he don't know how to cuss, he just sounds like he's tryna be his father (Who are you?)
Am E F G Am
My boy's an ugly crier but he's such a pretty liar and by that I mean he said he'd "change"
[Chorus]
Dm
My boy
My boy
Am
My boy
F C E
Don't love me like he promised
Dm
My boy
My boy
Am
My boy
E Am
He ain't a man and sure as hell ain't honest
My boy, my boy, my friends, I love my split ends
(Alright dude, go trip over a knife)
[Chorus]
Dm
My boy
My boy
Am
My boy
F C E
Don't love me like he promised
Dm
My boy
My boy
Am
My boy
E Am
He ain't a man and sure as hell ain't honest
[Verse 3]
Dm Am F C E
You want me to be yours well then you gotta be mine, and if you want a good girl, then goodbye
Dm Am Dm E Am
You want me to be yours well then you gotta be mine, and if you want a good girl, then goodbye
