Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Boy - Billie Eilish: My Boy Don't Love Me Like He Promised

[Verse 1]

Am E F C E

My boy's being sus he was shady enough but now he's just a shadow

Am E F

My boy loves his friends like I love my split ends and by that I mean

G Am

He cuts 'em off

(What?!)

[Chorus]

Dm

My boy

My boy

Am

My boy

F C E

Don't love me like he promised

Dm

My boy

My boy

Am

My boy

E Am

He ain't a man and sure as hell ain't honest

[Verse 2]

Am E F C E

My boy's being sus and he don't know how to cuss, he just sounds like he's tryna be his father (Who are you?)

Am E F G Am

My boy's an ugly crier but he's such a pretty liar and by that I mean he said he'd "change"

[Chorus]

Dm

My boy

My boy

Am

My boy

F C E

Don't love me like he promised

Dm

My boy

My boy

Am

My boy

E Am

He ain't a man and sure as hell ain't honest

My boy, my boy, my friends, I love my split ends

(Alright dude, go trip over a knife)

[Chorus]

Dm

My boy

My boy

Am

My boy

F C E

Don't love me like he promised

Dm

My boy

My boy

Am

My boy

E Am

He ain't a man and sure as hell ain't honest

[Verse 3]

Dm Am F C E

You want me to be yours well then you gotta be mine, and if you want a good girl, then goodbye

Dm Am Dm E Am

You want me to be yours well then you gotta be mine, and if you want a good girl, then goodbye

