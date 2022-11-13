Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Boy - Billie Eilish: My Boy Don't Love Me Like He Promised

Billie Eilish telah merilis lagu My Boy 5 tahun lalu atau pada 28 Juli 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.

Potret Billie Eilish di Panggung Grammy Awards 2022 - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Boy - Billie Eilish 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Boy - Billie Eilish di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu My Boy telah dirilis Billie Eilish pada 28 Juli 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Boy - Billie Eilish:

[Verse 1]

   Am                     E               F                C    E

My boy's being sus he was shady enough but now he's just a shadow

   Am                         E                          F

My boy loves his friends like I love my split ends and by that I mean

          G   Am

He cuts 'em off

(What?!)

[Chorus]

Dm

My boy

My boy

    Am

My boy

      F               C       E

Don't love me like he promised

Dm

My boy

My boy

    Am

My boy

           E                         Am

He ain't a man and sure as hell ain't honest

[Verse 2]

   Am                           E                   F                                  C     E

My boy's being sus and he don't know how to cuss, he just sounds like he's tryna be his father (Who are you?)

   Am                           E                        F                         G       Am

My boy's an ugly crier but he's such a pretty liar and by that I mean he said he'd "change"

[Chorus]

Dm

My boy

My boy

    Am

My boy

      F               C      E

Don't love me like he promised

Dm

My boy

My boy

    Am

My boy

           E                         Am

He ain't a man and sure as hell ain't honest

My boy, my boy, my friends, I love my split ends

(Alright dude, go trip over a knife)

[Chorus]

Dm

My boy

My boy

   Am

My boy

      F               C       E

Don't love me like he promised

Dm

My boy

My boy

    Am

My boy

           E                         Am

He ain't a man and sure as hell ain't honest

[Verse 3]

Dm                           Am                                F                       C      E

You want me to be yours well then you gotta be mine, and if you want a good girl, then goodbye

Dm                           Am                               Dm            E          Am

You want me to be yours well then you gotta be mine, and if you want a good girl, then goodbye

