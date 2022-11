Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rocket Science - Vaultboy: Baby, It Isn't Rocket Science

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Rocket Science yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Vaultboy.

Lagu Rocket Science pertama kali dirilis pada 30 November 2021.

Video klipnya diunggah di kanal YouTube pribadi Vaultboy.

Hingga kini klip lagu Rocket Science telah ditonton lebih dari 1,9 juta kali.

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Rocket Science - Vaultboy:

[Intro]

A D

[Verse 1]

A D

It's three in the morning, where'd the time go?

I wanna know, I wanna know

A D

If you wanna go to bed now or if you don't

I wanna know, I wanna know

[Pre-Chorus]

A E D E

If you've been hatin', hesitatin'

F#m E D

This is somethin' different

[Chorus]

A

Baby, it isn't rocket science

D

Why are we complicatin' it?

F#m

We got a chemistry I'm likin'

D

I'm feelin' good 'bout, giving it

A

'Cause baby, it isn't rocket science

D

Even when it feels like it is

F#m

I know your heart's beatin' like mine is

D

You don't gotta hide it

A

Baby, it's not rocket science

[Verse 2]

A D

You're tellin' me secrets nobody else knows

'Cause I wanna know, I wanna know

A D

Where you might see yourself way down the road

I wanna know, 'cause I wanna go

[Pre-Chorus]

A E D E

If you've been hatin', hesitatin'

F#m E D

This is somethin' different

[Chorus]

A

Baby, it isn't rocket science

D

Why are we complicatin' it?

F#m

We got a chemistry I'm likin'

D

I'm feelin' good 'bout, giving it

A

'Cause baby, it isn't rocket science

D

Even when it feels like it is

F#m

I know your heart's beatin' like mine is

D

You don't gotta hide it

A

Baby, it's not rocket science

[Outro]

D F#m

Even when it feels like it is (It's not rocket science)

D

You don't gotta hide it

A D F#m D

Baby, it's not rocket science

A

Baby, it's not rocket science

(Tribunnews.com)