Lirik Lagu After Last Night - Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu After Last Night yang dipopulerkan oleh Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, dan Silk Sonic.
After Last Night merupakan lagu keempat dari duo R&B Silk Sonic's.
Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, dan Silk Sonic merilis lagu After Last Night pada 2021 silam
Kemudian lagu ini tengah viral di TikTok.
Banyak pengguna TikTok yang meggunakan lagu After Last Night sebagai backsound konten.
Lag After Last Night menceritakan tentang kisah percintaan.
Yaitu soal dua orang pria yang putus asa untuk mendapatkan wanita yang mereka ajak kencan malam sebelumnya.
Inilah lirik lagu After Last Night yang dipopulerkan oleh Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic:
Damn, I don't even know who I was last night
It's just somethin' about you
You just make me feel, mmh
Was it good for you?
Ooh, baby
Now I don't know what you did when you did what you did
But you did it, girl
See, normally I don't stutter but you d-d-d-d-do it to me
(Silk Sonic)
Wishin' on a shootin' star, say a prayer for me
I hope it comes true, ooh-woo-woo-woo (ah, yeah)
Throw my phone out the window, there's no player in me
Those days are through (those days are over, baby)
Ooh-woo-woo-woo
Ah-ha, ah-ha (uh, wait a minute now)
You put it on me like I never felt before
(Ooh) that gushy, gushy good, girl, I want some more
(Ooh) sweet, sticky, thick and pretty
You changed the game (what you do?)
After last night
After last night, I think I'm in love with you
(I think I'm in love with you)
Woke up and I can't get you out my head
(I've tried, I've tried, come on)
After last night, I don't know what to do
(Baby, you've got to tell me)
When I'm gon' see you again
(Ah, sookie sookie now)
If I still had my phone I'd call every girl I know
And tell them goodbye
Bye, bye (ah, to the moon), ooh
Cars, clothes, diamonds and gold
Anything you want, any place you want
We'll fly, fly, yeah
You put it on me like I never felt before
(Ooh) that gushy, gushy good, girl, I want some more
(Ooh) sweet, sticky, thick and pretty
You changed the game
After last night
After last night, I think I'm in love with you (woo)
(I think I'm in love with you)
Woke up and I can't get you out my head
(I've tried, I've tried, come on)
After last night, I don't know what to do
(Baby, you've got to tell me)
When I'm gon' see you again
(Mh, mh, mh, sock it to me one more time, come on)
Ah, yeah, yeah
Ah, yeah, yeah
Ah, yeah, yeah, ooh, yeah (sing)
Ah, yeah, yeah, ahh-ah (Silk Sonic sing)
Ah, yeah, yeah
Ah, yeah, yeah
Ah, yeah, yeah, ooh, yeah (uh, here it come, baby)
Ah, yeah, yeah, ahh-ah (here it come, girl)
Hey, hey, hey, (ooh) ooh
I think I'm in love with you (I think I'm, I think I'm in love with you)
Woke up and I can't get you out my head
(I woke up this mornin' and you're runnin' through my mind, baby)
After last night, I don't know what to do (baby)
(Oh, you got, got to tell me)
When I'm gon' see you again
(Ah, yeah, baby)
