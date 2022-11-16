Lirik Lagu After Last Night - Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu After Last Night yang dipopulerkan oleh Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, dan Silk Sonic.

After Last Night merupakan lagu keempat dari duo R&B Silk Sonic's.

Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, dan Silk Sonic merilis lagu After Last Night pada 2021 silam

Kemudian lagu ini tengah viral di TikTok.

Banyak pengguna TikTok yang meggunakan lagu After Last Night sebagai backsound konten.

Lag After Last Night menceritakan tentang kisah percintaan.

Yaitu soal dua orang pria yang putus asa untuk mendapatkan wanita yang mereka ajak kencan malam sebelumnya.

Inilah lirik lagu After Last Night yang dipopulerkan oleh Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic:

Damn, I don't even know who I was last night

It's just somethin' about you

You just make me feel, mmh

Was it good for you?

Ooh, baby

Now I don't know what you did when you did what you did

But you did it, girl

See, normally I don't stutter but you d-d-d-d-do it to me

(Silk Sonic)

Wishin' on a shootin' star, say a prayer for me

I hope it comes true, ooh-woo-woo-woo (ah, yeah)

Throw my phone out the window, there's no player in me

Those days are through (those days are over, baby)

Ooh-woo-woo-woo

Ah-ha, ah-ha (uh, wait a minute now)

You put it on me like I never felt before

(Ooh) that gushy, gushy good, girl, I want some more

(Ooh) sweet, sticky, thick and pretty

You changed the game (what you do?)

After last night

After last night, I think I'm in love with you

(I think I'm in love with you)

Woke up and I can't get you out my head

(I've tried, I've tried, come on)

After last night, I don't know what to do

(Baby, you've got to tell me)

When I'm gon' see you again

(Ah, sookie sookie now)

If I still had my phone I'd call every girl I know

And tell them goodbye

Bye, bye (ah, to the moon), ooh

Cars, clothes, diamonds and gold

Anything you want, any place you want

We'll fly, fly, yeah

You put it on me like I never felt before

(Ooh) that gushy, gushy good, girl, I want some more

(Ooh) sweet, sticky, thick and pretty

You changed the game

After last night

After last night, I think I'm in love with you (woo)

(I think I'm in love with you)

Woke up and I can't get you out my head

(I've tried, I've tried, come on)

After last night, I don't know what to do

(Baby, you've got to tell me)

When I'm gon' see you again

(Mh, mh, mh, sock it to me one more time, come on)

Ah, yeah, yeah

Ah, yeah, yeah

Ah, yeah, yeah, ooh, yeah (sing)

Ah, yeah, yeah, ahh-ah (Silk Sonic sing)

Ah, yeah, yeah

Ah, yeah, yeah

Ah, yeah, yeah, ooh, yeah (uh, here it come, baby)

Ah, yeah, yeah, ahh-ah (here it come, girl)

Hey, hey, hey, (ooh) ooh

I think I'm in love with you (I think I'm, I think I'm in love with you)

Woke up and I can't get you out my head

(I woke up this mornin' and you're runnin' through my mind, baby)

After last night, I don't know what to do (baby)

(Oh, you got, got to tell me)

When I'm gon' see you again

(Ah, yeah, baby)

