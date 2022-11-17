Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Is There Someone Else? - The Weeknd

The Weeknd merilis lagu Is There Someone Else? pada 7 Januari 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Official Audio Is There Someone Else? - The Weeknd. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Is There Someone Else? - The Weeknd 

Simak chord gitar Is There Someone Else? - The Weeknd

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Is There Someone Else? - The Weeknd:

[Intro]

| Am    Em   F  | Dm   G  | Am    Em   F  | Dm   G  | 2x

[Verse 1]

Am    Em     F        Dm

         I know that you're hiding something from me

G                           Am

 That's been close to your heart

Em      F        Dm

 And I felt it creeping up every day

G                       Am

 Baby, right from the start

             Em       F               Dm

I know that look you give when we're fighting

           G

We're fighting

Am                 Em    F        Dm

 'Cause I used to be the one who was lying

     G

Oh, lying

[Chorus]

   Am         Em     F        Dm

Oh, is there someone else or not?

          G               Am

'Cause I wanna keep you close

         Em    F        Dm

I don't wanna lose my spot

          G

'Cause I need to know

           Am                     Em      F

If you're hurting him, or you're hurting me

     Dm                       G

If I ain't with you, I don't wanna be

Am         Em     F        Dm

 Is there someone else or not?

G       Am   Em

Oh, or not

[Verse 2]

   F       Dm

I don't deservе someone loyal to me

G                   Am

 Don't you think I see?

Em      F          Dm               G                Am

 And I don't want to bе a prisoner to who I used to be

            Em        F            Dm          G

I swear I changed my ways for the better, the better

Am               Em      F     Dm       G

 'Cause I wanna be with you forever, forever

[Chorus]

   Am         Em     F        Dm

Oh, is there someone else or not?

          G               Am

'Cause I wanna keep you close

         Em    F        Dm

I don't wanna lose my spot

          G

'Cause I need to know

           Am                     Em      F

If you're hurting him, or you're hurting me

     Dm                       G

If I ain't with you, I don't wanna be

Am         Em     F        Dm

 Is there someone else or not?

G

Oh, or not

[Ending]

| Am    Em   F  | Dm   G  | Am    Em   F  | Dm   G  | 4x

