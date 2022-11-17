Official Audio Is There Someone Else? - The Weeknd. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Is There Someone Else? - The Weeknd

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Is There Someone Else? - The Weeknd di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Is There Someone Else? telah dirilis The Weeknd pada 7 Januari 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Is There Someone Else? - The Weeknd:

[Intro]

| Am Em F | Dm G | Am Em F | Dm G | 2x

[Verse 1]

Am Em F Dm

I know that you're hiding something from me

G Am

That's been close to your heart

Em F Dm

And I felt it creeping up every day

G Am

Baby, right from the start

Em F Dm

I know that look you give when we're fighting

G

We're fighting

Am Em F Dm

'Cause I used to be the one who was lying

G

Oh, lying

[Chorus]

Am Em F Dm

Oh, is there someone else or not?

G Am

'Cause I wanna keep you close

Em F Dm

I don't wanna lose my spot

G

'Cause I need to know

Am Em F

If you're hurting him, or you're hurting me

Dm G

If I ain't with you, I don't wanna be

Am Em F Dm

Is there someone else or not?

G Am Em

Oh, or not

[Verse 2]

F Dm

I don't deservе someone loyal to me

G Am

Don't you think I see?

Em F Dm G Am

And I don't want to bе a prisoner to who I used to be

Em F Dm G

I swear I changed my ways for the better, the better

Am Em F Dm G

'Cause I wanna be with you forever, forever

[Chorus]

Am Em F Dm

Oh, is there someone else or not?

G Am

'Cause I wanna keep you close

Em F Dm

I don't wanna lose my spot

G

'Cause I need to know

Am Em F

If you're hurting him, or you're hurting me

Dm G

If I ain't with you, I don't wanna be

Am Em F Dm

Is there someone else or not?

G

Oh, or not

[Ending]

| Am Em F | Dm G | Am Em F | Dm G | 4x

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu How Do I Make You Love Me? - The Weeknd

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Die For You - The Weeknd, Viral di TikTok: Im Scared That Ill Miss You

(Tribunnews.com)