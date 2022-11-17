Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Is There Someone Else? - The Weeknd
The Weeknd merilis lagu Is There Someone Else? pada 7 Januari 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Is There Someone Else? - The Weeknd di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Is There Someone Else? telah dirilis The Weeknd pada 7 Januari 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Is There Someone Else? - The Weeknd:
[Intro]
| Am Em F | Dm G | Am Em F | Dm G | 2x
[Verse 1]
Am Em F Dm
I know that you're hiding something from me
G Am
That's been close to your heart
Em F Dm
And I felt it creeping up every day
G Am
Baby, right from the start
Em F Dm
I know that look you give when we're fighting
G
We're fighting
Am Em F Dm
'Cause I used to be the one who was lying
G
Oh, lying
[Chorus]
Am Em F Dm
Oh, is there someone else or not?
G Am
'Cause I wanna keep you close
Em F Dm
I don't wanna lose my spot
G
'Cause I need to know
Am Em F
If you're hurting him, or you're hurting me
Dm G
If I ain't with you, I don't wanna be
Am Em F Dm
Is there someone else or not?
G Am Em
Oh, or not
[Verse 2]
F Dm
I don't deservе someone loyal to me
G Am
Don't you think I see?
Em F Dm G Am
And I don't want to bе a prisoner to who I used to be
Em F Dm G
I swear I changed my ways for the better, the better
Am Em F Dm G
'Cause I wanna be with you forever, forever
[Chorus]
Am Em F Dm
Oh, is there someone else or not?
G Am
'Cause I wanna keep you close
Em F Dm
I don't wanna lose my spot
G
'Cause I need to know
Am Em F
If you're hurting him, or you're hurting me
Dm G
If I ain't with you, I don't wanna be
Am Em F Dm
Is there someone else or not?
G
Oh, or not
[Ending]
| Am Em F | Dm G | Am Em F | Dm G | 4x
