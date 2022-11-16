Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu How Do I Make You Love Me? - The Weeknd

The Weeknd telah merilis lagu How Do I Make You Love Me? pada 7 Januari 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu How Do I Make You Love Me? - The Weeknd
Tangkapan Layar YouTube The Weeknd
Official Audio How Do I Make You Love Me? - The Weeknd 

Simak chord gitar How Do I Make You Love Me? - The Weeknd

Lagu How Do I Make You Love Me? telah dirilis The Weeknd pada 7 Januari 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu How Do I Make You Love Me? - The Weeknd:

[Intro]

| Bm  | F#m    E  |

[Verse 1]

       Bm

We're goin' back in time

     Bm

I'd like to see you try

   F#m                                      E

Unpackin' thoughts through tunnels in your mind

      Bm

I'll fix you mushroom tea

      Bm

And cross the restless sea

   F#m                         E

Release yourself to escape reality

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm

It doesn't phase you

A/C#

I need a breakthrough

  E                                   F#

I only want what's right in front of me

Bm

It's quite unusual

 A/C#

Seekin' approval

 F#m

Beggin' for it desperately, I said

[Instrumental]

| F#m  | E   D  | 2x

[Chorus]

 F#m

How do I make you love me?

E                   D

 How do I make you fall for me?

 F#m

How do I make you want me

E                   D

 And make it last eternally?

 F#m

How do I make you love me? (Ooh, ah)

E                   D

 How do I make you fall for me?

 F#m

How do I make you want me (Ooh, ah)

E                   D

 And make it last eternally?

[Verse 2]

Bm

I can see the real you, girl

                       E5

You don't have to hide

    F#m

Forget 'bout what your daddy said

      E

I'll teach you how to shine

    Bm

And all the things you tolerated

                      E5

Made you cold inside

    F#m

But I can light you up again

     E

Like embers of a fire

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm

It doesn't phase you

A/C#

I need a breakthrough

  E                                   F#

I only want what's right in front of me

Bm

It's quite unusual

 A/C#

Seekin' approval

 F#m

Beggin' for it desperately, I said

[Chorus]

 F#m

How do I make you love me? (Make you love me)

E                   D

 How do I make you fall for me? (How do I make you fall?)

 F#m

How do I make you want me

E                   D

 And make it last eternally?

 F#m

How do I make you love me? (Ooh, ah)

E                   D

 How do I make you fall for me?

 F#m

How do I make you want me (Ooh, ah)

E                   D

 And make it last eternally?

[Ending]

| Bm  | F#m    E  | 6x

| Bm  |

