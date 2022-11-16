Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu How Do I Make You Love Me? - The Weeknd

Chord Gitar
How Do I Make You Love Me? - The Weeknd
The Weeknd telah merilis lagu How Do I Make You Love Me? pada 7 Januari 2022
[Intro]
| Bm | F#m E |
[Verse 1]
Bm
We're goin' back in time
Bm
I'd like to see you try
F#m E
Unpackin' thoughts through tunnels in your mind
Bm
I'll fix you mushroom tea
Bm
And cross the restless sea
F#m E
Release yourself to escape reality
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm
It doesn't phase you
A/C#
I need a breakthrough
E F#
I only want what's right in front of me
Bm
It's quite unusual
A/C#
Seekin' approval
F#m
Beggin' for it desperately, I said
[Instrumental]
| F#m | E D | 2x
[Chorus]
F#m
How do I make you love me?
E D
How do I make you fall for me?
F#m
How do I make you want me
E D
And make it last eternally?
F#m
How do I make you love me? (Ooh, ah)
E D
How do I make you fall for me?
F#m
How do I make you want me (Ooh, ah)
E D
And make it last eternally?
[Verse 2]
Bm
I can see the real you, girl
E5
You don't have to hide
F#m
Forget 'bout what your daddy said
E
I'll teach you how to shine
Bm
And all the things you tolerated
E5
Made you cold inside
F#m
But I can light you up again
E
Like embers of a fire
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm
It doesn't phase you
A/C#
I need a breakthrough
E F#
I only want what's right in front of me
Bm
It's quite unusual
A/C#
Seekin' approval
F#m
Beggin' for it desperately, I said
[Chorus]
F#m
How do I make you love me? (Make you love me)
E D
How do I make you fall for me? (How do I make you fall?)
F#m
How do I make you want me
E D
And make it last eternally?
F#m
How do I make you love me? (Ooh, ah)
E D
How do I make you fall for me?
F#m
How do I make you want me (Ooh, ah)
E D
And make it last eternally?
[Ending]
| Bm | F#m E | 6x
| Bm |
