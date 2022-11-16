Official Audio How Do I Make You Love Me? - The Weeknd

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar How Do I Make You Love Me? - The Weeknd di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu How Do I Make You Love Me? telah dirilis The Weeknd pada 7 Januari 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu How Do I Make You Love Me? - The Weeknd:

[Intro]

| Bm | F#m E |

[Verse 1]

Bm

We're goin' back in time

Bm

I'd like to see you try

F#m E

Unpackin' thoughts through tunnels in your mind

Bm

I'll fix you mushroom tea

Bm

And cross the restless sea

F#m E

Release yourself to escape reality

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm

It doesn't phase you

A/C#

I need a breakthrough

E F#

I only want what's right in front of me

Bm

It's quite unusual

A/C#

Seekin' approval

F#m

Beggin' for it desperately, I said

[Instrumental]

| F#m | E D | 2x

[Chorus]

F#m

How do I make you love me?

E D

How do I make you fall for me?

F#m

How do I make you want me

E D

And make it last eternally?

F#m

How do I make you love me? (Ooh, ah)

E D

How do I make you fall for me?

F#m

How do I make you want me (Ooh, ah)

E D

And make it last eternally?

[Verse 2]

Bm

I can see the real you, girl

E5

You don't have to hide

F#m

Forget 'bout what your daddy said

E

I'll teach you how to shine

Bm

And all the things you tolerated

E5

Made you cold inside

F#m

But I can light you up again

E

Like embers of a fire

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm

It doesn't phase you

A/C#

I need a breakthrough

E F#

I only want what's right in front of me

Bm

It's quite unusual

A/C#

Seekin' approval

F#m

Beggin' for it desperately, I said

[Chorus]

F#m

How do I make you love me? (Make you love me)

E D

How do I make you fall for me? (How do I make you fall?)

F#m

How do I make you want me

E D

And make it last eternally?

F#m

How do I make you love me? (Ooh, ah)

E D

How do I make you fall for me?

F#m

How do I make you want me (Ooh, ah)

E D

And make it last eternally?

[Ending]

| Bm | F#m E | 6x

| Bm |

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Die For You - The Weeknd, Viral di TikTok: Im Scared That Ill Miss You

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Call Out My Name - The Weeknd: Girl Why Cant You Wait

(Tribunnews.com)