Chord Gitar Lagu Is It The Answer - Reality Club: I'm In Love Not Because I Want To

Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Is It The Answer oleh grup musik indie rock Reality Club.

Reality Club - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Is It The Answer oleh Reality Club. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Is It The Answer oleh grup musik indie rock Reality Club.

Lagu Is It The Answer telah sejak 20 Juni 2016, lalu.

Lagu ini telah diputar lebih dari 7,8 juta kali di kanal YouTube official Reality Club.

Is It The Answer masuk dalam daftar lagu di album pertama Reality Club, Never Get Better.

Chord Gitar Lagu Is It The Answer - Reality Club:

Dm7           G7

I make you break

                 Cmaj7

You move I take

                                          Dm7

Love is the answer so they say

                   G7

But if I went away

                          Cmaj7

What would you say

                                                   Dm7

Would it be enough to make you stay

            G7

As you look to the exit

   Cmaj7                                            Dm7

I don't even know why I'd do this anymore

                        G7                    Cmaj7

I know, there's things I should know

Dm7           G7               Cmaj7

And I know you can't accept

                                      Dm7

She's the love that I kept

           G7                Cmaj7

Scared I'll push you away

                                 Dm7

But I love you everyday

                       G7                        Cmaj7

I know there's things you should know

Dm7          G7

I'm in love not because I want to

Cmaj7                      C7                        Dm7

She's become, something that I got to see

                        G7                      Cmaj7

Won't you just stick around with me

Cmaj7

Oh and darling

Dm7        G7

I mistake intent for better days

          Cmaj7                C7

While you mislead, me in different ways

   Dm7                    G7            Cmaj7

I don't think this is how it's to end

Dm7          G7

I'm in love not because I want to

Cmaj7                      C7                       Dm7

She's become, something that I got to see

                        G7                      Cmaj7

Won't you just stick around with me

Cmaj7

Oh and darling

Dm7       G7

I mistake intent for better days

         Cmaj7                 C7

While you mislead, me in different ways

   Dm7                    G7            Cmaj7

I don't think this is how it's to end

Dm7          G7

I'm in love not because I want to

Cmaj7                      C7                      Dm7

She's become, something that I got to see

                       G7                       Cmaj7

Won't you just stick around with me

Cmaj7

Oh and darling

Dm7        G7

I mistake intent for better days

         Cmaj7                 C7

While you mislead, me in different ways

Dm7                       G7            Cmaj7

I don't think this is how it's to end

