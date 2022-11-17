Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Is It The Answer - Reality Club: I'm In Love Not Because I Want To
Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Is It The Answer oleh grup musik indie rock Reality Club.
Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Editor: Daryono
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Is It The Answer oleh grup musik indie rock Reality Club.
Lagu Is It The Answer telah sejak 20 Juni 2016, lalu.
Lagu ini telah diputar lebih dari 7,8 juta kali di kanal YouTube official Reality Club.
Is It The Answer masuk dalam daftar lagu di album pertama Reality Club, Never Get Better.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Tak Pernah Cukup - Stevan Pasaribu, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Chord Gitar Lagu Is It The Answer - Reality Club:
Dm7 G7
I make you break
Cmaj7
You move I take
Dm7
Love is the answer so they say
G7
But if I went away
Cmaj7
What would you say
Dm7
Would it be enough to make you stay
G7
As you look to the exit
Cmaj7 Dm7
I don't even know why I'd do this anymore
G7 Cmaj7
I know, there's things I should know
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7
And I know you can't accept
Dm7
She's the love that I kept
G7 Cmaj7
Scared I'll push you away
Dm7
But I love you everyday
G7 Cmaj7
I know there's things you should know
Dm7 G7
I'm in love not because I want to
Cmaj7 C7 Dm7
She's become, something that I got to see
G7 Cmaj7
Won't you just stick around with me
Cmaj7
Oh and darling
Dm7 G7
I mistake intent for better days
Cmaj7 C7
While you mislead, me in different ways
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7
I don't think this is how it's to end
Dm7 G7
I'm in love not because I want to
Cmaj7 C7 Dm7
She's become, something that I got to see
G7 Cmaj7
Won't you just stick around with me
Cmaj7
Oh and darling
Dm7 G7
I mistake intent for better days
Cmaj7 C7
While you mislead, me in different ways
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7
I don't think this is how it's to end
Dm7 G7
I'm in love not because I want to
Cmaj7 C7 Dm7
She's become, something that I got to see
G7 Cmaj7
Won't you just stick around with me
Cmaj7
Oh and darling
Dm7 G7
I mistake intent for better days
Cmaj7 C7
While you mislead, me in different ways
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7
I don't think this is how it's to end
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Deritaku - David Bayu, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagu dan Video Klipnya
(Tribunnews.com)