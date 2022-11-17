Chord Gitar Lagu Is It The Answer - Reality Club: I'm In Love Not Because I Want To

Reality Club - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Is It The Answer oleh Reality Club.

Chord Gitar Lagu Is It The Answer - Reality Club:

Dm7 G7

I make you break

Cmaj7

You move I take

Dm7

Love is the answer so they say

G7

But if I went away

Cmaj7

What would you say

Dm7

Would it be enough to make you stay

G7

As you look to the exit

Cmaj7 Dm7

I don't even know why I'd do this anymore

G7 Cmaj7

I know, there's things I should know

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

And I know you can't accept

Dm7

She's the love that I kept

G7 Cmaj7

Scared I'll push you away

Dm7

But I love you everyday

G7 Cmaj7

I know there's things you should know

Dm7 G7

I'm in love not because I want to

Cmaj7 C7 Dm7

She's become, something that I got to see

G7 Cmaj7

Won't you just stick around with me

Cmaj7

Oh and darling

Dm7 G7

I mistake intent for better days

Cmaj7 C7

While you mislead, me in different ways

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

I don't think this is how it's to end

Dm7 G7

I'm in love not because I want to

Cmaj7 C7 Dm7

She's become, something that I got to see

G7 Cmaj7

Won't you just stick around with me

Cmaj7

Oh and darling

Dm7 G7

I mistake intent for better days

Cmaj7 C7

While you mislead, me in different ways

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

I don't think this is how it's to end

Dm7 G7

I'm in love not because I want to

Cmaj7 C7 Dm7

She's become, something that I got to see

G7 Cmaj7

Won't you just stick around with me

Cmaj7

Oh and darling

Dm7 G7

I mistake intent for better days

Cmaj7 C7

While you mislead, me in different ways

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

I don't think this is how it's to end

