Lirik Lagu Born Again - Rihanna: Just Tell Me What I Need to Do

Berikut lirik lagu Born Again oleh Rihanna dalam artikel ini, lirik just tell me what i need to do.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Born Again dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'Just tell me what i need to do'.

Lagu berjudul Born Again dirilis pada 11 November 2022 dan dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Rihanna.

Lirik Lagu Born Again - Rihanna

I give my all to this place

I give my soul or whatever it takes, never run away

I've got enough angels to storm the gates

I'm not afraid, behold the brave

I'll have it no other away

I miss the emergence and these moments of you

The mere reflection of me

That mirror can't change it's view

So until those rivers run out

They are stormy wherever you are

I'll be there, we carry on (We carry on)

Born again (Ooh)

I give my all to this place (I give my all to this place)

I give my whole soul and whatever it takes, never run away

And I relive this just to see your face again

I know that you'll do the same, born again

Just tell me what I need to do (I'd die and come back)

I'd die and come back just to love you (I'd die and come back)

Just tell me, I'm begging you (Just tell me what I need to do)

Just tell me what I need to do, oh

Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Oh yeah, oh yeah

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh (Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh (Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

