Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Born Again - Rihanna: Just Tell Me What I Need to Do
Simak lirik lagu Born Again oleh penyanyi Rihanna dalam artikel berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Born Again dalam artikel berikut ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'Just tell me what i need to do'.
Lagu berjudul Born Again dirilis pada 11 November 2022 dan dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Rihanna.
Lirik Lagu Born Again - Rihanna
I give my all to this place
I give my soul or whatever it takes, never run away
I've got enough angels to storm the gates
I'm not afraid, behold the brave
I'll have it no other away
I miss the emergence and these moments of you
The mere reflection of me
That mirror can't change it's view
So until those rivers run out
They are stormy wherever you are
I'll be there, we carry on (We carry on)
Born again (Ooh)
I give my all to this place (I give my all to this place)
I give my whole soul and whatever it takes, never run away
And I relive this just to see your face again
I know that you'll do the same, born again
Just tell me what I need to do (I'd die and come back)
I'd die and come back just to love you (I'd die and come back)
Just tell me, I'm begging you (Just tell me what I need to do)
Just tell me what I need to do, oh
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Oh yeah, oh yeah
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh (Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh (Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
