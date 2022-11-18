TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Sweet Creature dari Harry Styles di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Sweet Creature telah dirilis Harry Styles pada 2 Mei 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Sweet Creature - Harry Styles:

[Intro]

G C Bm

G C Bm

G C Bm

G

[Verse 1]

G C Bm G

Sweet creature

Em D C G

Had another talk about where it's going wrong

G C Bm G

But we're still young

Em D

We don't know where we're going

C G

But we know where we belong

[Pre-Chorus]

Am Em

No, we started

G D

Two hearts in one home

Am Em

It's hard when we argue

G

We're both stubborn

D G

I know but oh

[Chorus]

C Bm G C Bm G

Sweet creature, sweet creature

C Bm Am G D7 G

Wherev-er I go, you bring me home

C Bm G C Bm G

Sweet creature, sweet creature

C Bm Am G D7 G

When I run out of road, you bring me home

C Bm G

[Verse 2]

G C Bm G

Sweet creature

Em D

We're running through the garden

C G

Where nothing bothered us

G C Bm G

But we're still young

Em D C G

I always think about you and how we don't speak enough

[Pre-Chorus]

Am Em

No, we started

G D

Two hearts in one home

Am Em

It's hard when we argue

G

We're both stubborn

D G

I know but oh

[Chorus]

C Bm G C Bm G

Sweet creature, sweet creature

C Bm Am G D7 G

Wherev-er I go, you bring me home

C Bm G C Bm G

Sweet creature, sweet creature

C Bm Am G D7 G

When I run out of road, you bring me home

[Bridge]

G G G G

Em Em Em Em

[Pre-Chorus]

Am Em

I know when we started

G D

Just two hearts in one home

Am Em

It gets harder when we argue

G

We're both stubborn

D G

I know but oh

[Chorus]

C Bm G C Bm G

Sweet creature, sweet creature

C Bm Am G D7 G

Wherev-er I go, you bring me home

C Bm G C Bm G

Sweet creature, sweet creature

C Bm Am G D7 G

When I run out of road, you bring me home

[Outro]

C Bm Am G D7 G

you bring me home

G G G G

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Matilda - Harry Styles: You Can Throw a Party Full of Everyone You Know

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Late Night Talking - Harry Styles: I Just Wanna Make You Happier

(Tribunnews.com)