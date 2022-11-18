Chord Gitar
Sweet Creature - Harry Styles
Harry Styles telah merilis lagu Sweet Creature pada 2 Mei 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.
Lagu Sweet Creature telah dirilis Harry Styles pada 2 Mei 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Sweet Creature - Harry Styles:
[Intro]
G C Bm
G C Bm
G C Bm
G
[Verse 1]
G C Bm G
Sweet creature
Em D C G
Had another talk about where it's going wrong
G C Bm G
But we're still young
Em D
We don't know where we're going
C G
But we know where we belong
[Pre-Chorus]
Am Em
No, we started
G D
Two hearts in one home
Am Em
It's hard when we argue
G
We're both stubborn
D G
I know but oh
[Chorus]
C Bm G C Bm G
Sweet creature, sweet creature
C Bm Am G D7 G
Wherev-er I go, you bring me home
C Bm G C Bm G
Sweet creature, sweet creature
C Bm Am G D7 G
When I run out of road, you bring me home
C Bm G
[Verse 2]
G C Bm G
Sweet creature
Em D
We're running through the garden
C G
Where nothing bothered us
G C Bm G
But we're still young
Em D C G
I always think about you and how we don't speak enough
[Pre-Chorus]
Am Em
No, we started
G D
Two hearts in one home
Am Em
It's hard when we argue
G
We're both stubborn
D G
I know but oh
[Chorus]
C Bm G C Bm G
Sweet creature, sweet creature
C Bm Am G D7 G
Wherev-er I go, you bring me home
C Bm G C Bm G
Sweet creature, sweet creature
C Bm Am G D7 G
When I run out of road, you bring me home
[Bridge]
G G G G
Em Em Em Em
[Pre-Chorus]
Am Em
I know when we started
G D
Just two hearts in one home
Am Em
It gets harder when we argue
G
We're both stubborn
D G
I know but oh
[Chorus]
C Bm G C Bm G
Sweet creature, sweet creature
C Bm Am G D7 G
Wherev-er I go, you bring me home
C Bm G C Bm G
Sweet creature, sweet creature
C Bm Am G D7 G
When I run out of road, you bring me home
[Outro]
C Bm Am G D7 G
you bring me home
G G G G
