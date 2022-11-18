Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sweet Creature - Harry Styles

Harry Styles telah merilis lagu Sweet Creature pada 2 Mei 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sweet Creature - Harry Styles
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Sweet Creature dari Harry Styles. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Sweet Creature dari Harry Styles di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Sweet Creature telah dirilis Harry Styles pada 2 Mei 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Sweet Creature - Harry Styles:

[Intro]

G C Bm

G C Bm

G C Bm

G

[Verse 1]

  G  C   Bm G

Sweet creature

 Em           D        C                G

Had another talk about where it's going wrong

     G   C   Bm   G

But we're  still young

    Em                      D

We don't know where we're going

         C              G

But we know where we belong

[Pre-Chorus]

 Am      Em

No, we started

     G             D

Two hearts in one home

      Am          Em

It's hard when we argue

           G

We're both stubborn

    D      G

I know but oh

[Chorus]

  C     Bm G      C     Bm G

Sweet creature, sweet creature

  C Bm Am G  D7               G

Wherev-er I go, you bring me home

  C     Bm G      C     Bm G

Sweet creature, sweet creature

     C  Bm Am  G   D7                 G

When I run out of road, you bring me home

C Bm G

[Verse 2]

  G  C   Bm G

Sweet creature

       Em                   D

We're running through the garden

       C               G

Where nothing bothered us

     G   C   Bm   G

But we're  still young

  Em              D                C               G

I always think about you and how we don't speak enough

[Pre-Chorus]

 Am      Em

No, we started

     G             D

Two hearts in one home

      Am          Em

It's hard when we argue

             G

We're both stubborn

    D      G

I know but oh

[Chorus]

  C     Bm G      C     Bm G

Sweet creature, sweet creature

  C Bm Am G  D7               G

Wherev-er I go, you bring me home

  C     Bm G      C     Bm G

Sweet creature, sweet creature

     C  Bm Am  G   D7                G

When I run out of road, you bring me home

[Bridge]

G    G    G    G

Em   Em   Em   Em

[Pre-Chorus]

    Am           Em

I know when we started

          G             D

Just two hearts in one home

         Am            Em

It gets harder when we argue

             G

We're both stubborn

    D      G

I know but oh

[Chorus]

  C     Bm G      C     Bm G

Sweet creature, sweet creature

  C Bm Am G  D7              G

Wherev-er I go, you bring me home

  C     Bm G      C     Bm G

Sweet creature, sweet creature

     C  Bm Am  G   D7                G

When I run out of road, you bring me home

[Outro]

C  Bm Am  G   D7              G

                you bring me home

G   G   G   G

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
