Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Stranger - Jeff Satur: Look In The Mirror, Tell Me Who That I See
Jeff Satur telah merilis lagu Stranger di kanal YouTube-nya pada 18 November 2022.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Stranger - Jeff Satur.
Lagu Stranger telah dirilis Jeff Satur pada 18 November 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Lagu Stranger ditulis dan diproduseri sendiri oleh Jeff Satur.
Lirik Lagu Stranger - Jeff Satur:
Look in the mirror
Tell me who that I see
It’s past December
But the cold’s killing me
And I know it’s too late to take
a flight to fly to your side
tonight but baby I’ll drive to you
Cuz I know it’s too late to say
goodbye but only just one
more night can I lay by your
side
Come a little closer baby
There’s no one around only you and me
It’s not the end of our story
So would you please dance with me
Even after all we’re all
strangers
hoo..
Do you remember
Tell me what do you see
When we get older
Maybe we would be free
And I know it’s too late to take
a flight to fly to your side
tonight but baby I’ll drive to you
Cuz I know it’s too late to say
goodbye but only just one
more night can I lay by your
side
Come a little closer baby
There’s no one around only you and me
It’s not the end of our story
So would you please dance with me
Even after all we’re all
strangers ooh
And I know it’s too late to take
a flight to fly to your side
tonight but baby I’ll drive to you
Cuz I know it’s too late to say
goodbye but only just one
more night can I lay by your side
Come a little closer baby
There’s no one around only you and me
It’s not the end of our story
So would you please dance with me
Even after all we’re all..
strangers
Terjemahan Lagu Stranger - Jeff Satur
Berkaca
Katakan siapa yang aku lihat
Ini sudah lewat Desember
Tapi hawa dingin membunuhku
Dan aku tahu ini sudah terlambat untuk diambil
Untuk kembali disisimu itu sudah terlambat
Malam ini tapi sayang aku akan mengantarmu
Karena aku tahu sudah terlambat untuk mengatakannya
Selamat tinggal tapi hanya satu
Lebih malam lagi aku bisa berbaring di dekatmu