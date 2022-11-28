Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Stranger - Jeff Satur: Look In The Mirror, Tell Me Who That I See

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Stranger - Jeff Satur.

Lagu Stranger telah dirilis Jeff Satur pada 18 November 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Lagu Stranger ditulis dan diproduseri sendiri oleh Jeff Satur.

Lirik Lagu Stranger - Jeff Satur:

Look in the mirror

Tell me who that I see

It’s past December

But the cold’s killing me



And I know it’s too late to take

a flight to fly to your side

tonight but baby I’ll drive to you

Cuz I know it’s too late to say

goodbye but only just one

more night can I lay by your

side

Come a little closer baby

There’s no one around only you and me

It’s not the end of our story

So would you please dance with me

Even after all we’re all

strangers

hoo..

Do you remember

Tell me what do you see

When we get older

Maybe we would be free

And I know it’s too late to take

a flight to fly to your side

tonight but baby I’ll drive to you

Cuz I know it’s too late to say

goodbye but only just one

more night can I lay by your

side

Come a little closer baby

There’s no one around only you and me

It’s not the end of our story

So would you please dance with me

Even after all we’re all

strangers ooh

And I know it’s too late to take

a flight to fly to your side

tonight but baby I’ll drive to you

Cuz I know it’s too late to say

goodbye but only just one

more night can I lay by your side

Come a little closer baby

There’s no one around only you and me

It’s not the end of our story

So would you please dance with me

Even after all we’re all..

strangers

Terjemahan Lagu Stranger - Jeff Satur

Berkaca

Katakan siapa yang aku lihat

Ini sudah lewat Desember

Tapi hawa dingin membunuhku



Dan aku tahu ini sudah terlambat untuk diambil

Untuk kembali disisimu itu sudah terlambat

Malam ini tapi sayang aku akan mengantarmu

Karena aku tahu sudah terlambat untuk mengatakannya

Selamat tinggal tapi hanya satu

Lebih malam lagi aku bisa berbaring di dekatmu