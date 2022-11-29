Lirik Lagu Birthday - Red Velvet , Trending di YouTube Musik

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu Birthday pada artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'I got I got I got a special day'.

Lagu Birthday rilis pada Senin, 28 November 2022.

Birthday adalah lagu utama dari mini album baru girl grup 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday'.

Lirik Lagu Birthday yang dinyanyikan oleh Red Velvet ini tengah trending 2 di YouTube Musik.

Lirik Lagu Birthday - Red Velvet

1 2 3 jigeumbuteon da Surprise

A to Z neoreul wihan i sungan

Just today mwodeun haedo doenikka

R to V uril ttarawa bwa (Come on)

Deultteuneun gibune wanbyeokan nalssikkaji

(Let’s get lit!)

Feel so high oh my gosh

Jeonbu seonmul gatji

Dumb dumb (nalttwineun gibuniya)

Oneul harun machi Diamonds

I got I got I got a special day

Sijakae Another chance

Dalkomhan Ice Cream Cake

Ttodasi nege geonne

Neoui Heartbeat check swag check

Jigeum nal bomyeo tteollineun ne nunbit Check

Make your day

Du soneul kkok moeun chaero mwodeun sangsanghae bwa

Nunape

Nega wonhan modeun geol da boyeojugo sipeo

It's my day and your day

It's a party party

Bulkkocha taolla eoseo ppallippalli

Oneul bam We rock the world

(Yeah just rock the world)

I can make the beat go

Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra

Baro oneuriya

It’s your birthday birthday

Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra

On sesangi Shine and so icy icy

Birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya

Party pop pop the champagne

(Wow pop pop the champagne)

Uri mamdaero irwojiji

Deo kkumkkugo barae Bi-bi-bi-birthday

Look eodil bwado geujeo haengbokaejyeo nan

With you nunbusige pyeolchyeojineun

Hwansang gateun View

Jakku ipkkoriga ollaga

Modeun ge wanbyeokae OK