Lirik Lagu Birthday - Red Velvet , Trending di YouTube Musik

Simak lirik Lagu Birthday - Red Velvet yang rilis pada 28 November 2022 dan tengah trending 2 di YouTube Musik.

Penulis: Izmi Ulirrosifa
Simak lirik lagu Birthday dari Red Velvet dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu Birthday pada artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'I got I got I got a special day'.

Lagu Birthday rilis pada Senin, 28 November 2022.

Birthday adalah lagu utama dari mini album baru girl grup 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday'.

Lirik Lagu Birthday yang dinyanyikan oleh Red Velvet ini tengah trending 2 di YouTube Musik.

Lirik Lagu Birthday - Red Velvet

1 2 3 jigeumbuteon da Surprise
A to Z neoreul wihan i sungan
Just today mwodeun haedo doenikka
R to V uril ttarawa bwa (Come on)

Deultteuneun gibune wanbyeokan nalssikkaji
(Let’s get lit!)
Feel so high oh my gosh
Jeonbu seonmul gatji
Dumb dumb (nalttwineun gibuniya)
Oneul harun machi Diamonds

I got I got I got a special day
Sijakae Another chance
Dalkomhan Ice Cream Cake
Ttodasi nege geonne
Neoui Heartbeat check swag check
Jigeum nal bomyeo tteollineun ne nunbit Check

Make your day
Du soneul kkok moeun chaero mwodeun sangsanghae bwa
Nunape
Nega wonhan modeun geol da boyeojugo sipeo

It's my day and your day
It's a party party
Bulkkocha taolla eoseo ppallippalli
Oneul bam We rock the world
(Yeah just rock the world)
I can make the beat go

Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra
Baro oneuriya
It’s your birthday birthday
Bam bam ba ra bam ba ram ba ra
On sesangi Shine and so icy icy

Birthday birthday ttak jigeumiya
Party pop pop the champagne
(Wow pop pop the champagne)
Uri mamdaero irwojiji
Deo kkumkkugo barae Bi-bi-bi-birthday

Look eodil bwado geujeo haengbokaejyeo nan
With you nunbusige pyeolchyeojineun
Hwansang gateun View
Jakku ipkkoriga ollaga
Modeun ge wanbyeokae OK

