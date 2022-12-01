Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Bad Decisions - BTS, Benny Blanco dan Snoop Dogg
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu berjudul Bad Decisions oleh Benny Blanco berduet dengan boy grup BTS dan Snoop Dogg.
Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu berjudul Bad Decisions dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu Bad Decisions dinyanyikan oleh Benny Blanco berduet dengan boy grup BTS dan Snoop Dogg.
Bad Decisions pertama kali rilis pada 5 Agustus 2022, lalu.
Video klipnya tayang di kanal YouTube Benny Blanco dan telah ditonton lebih dari 45 juta kali hingga Kamis (1/12/2022).
Lirik Lagu Bad Decisions - BTS, Benny Blanco dan Snoop Dogg:
[Intro: Snoop Dogg]
Radio station B-T-S-N-double O-P
[Verse 1: BTS]
No makeup, I love that sh-
You’re so damn beautiful, I swear you make me sick
I want your love, I want a man
Inside my heart, there’s nothin’ but a burning flame
[Pre-Chorus: BTS]
If you want my love
Come a little bit closer
Don’t make me wait
[Chorus: BTS]
Let’s make some bad decisions
I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time
So give me all your kisses
I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night
And it feels like (Ooh, ah)
I can’t seem to ever get you out of my mind
And it feels like (Ooh, ah)
I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time
[Verse 2: Snoop Dogg & BTS]
Everybody see me lookin’ fly (Oh, yeah)
And I think I know the reason why (Oh, yeah)
‘Cause I got you right here by my side (Oh, yeah)
And I can’t let you just walk away
If I ain’t with ya, I’m not okay
[Pre-Chorus: BTS & Snoop Dogg]
If you want my love (Yeah)
Come a little bit closer
Don’t make me wait (Ooh)
[Chorus: BTS & Snoop Dogg]
Let’s make some bad decisions
I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time
So give me all your kisses (Kisses)
I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night (Every night)
And it feels like (Ooh, ah, yeah)
I can’t seem to ever get you out of my mind
And it feels like (Ooh, ah)
I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time
[Verse 3: Snoop Dogg]
Let’s do things you always wanted
Have some fun and live your life
Help me waste a day and find a place
That we can face to face
Let me show you ’round my hood
There’s bad meaning bad like bad meaning good
When it comes to rules, I break ’em
[Chorus: BTS & Snoop Dogg]
Let’s make some bad decisions
I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time
So give me (Give me) all your kisses (Kisses)
I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night
And it feels like (Ooh, yes, ah, yes)
I can’t seem to ever get you out of my mind
And it feels like (Ooh, say what? Ah)
I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time (Ooh)
