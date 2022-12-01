Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Bad Decisions - BTS, Benny Blanco dan Snoop Dogg

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu berjudul Bad Decisions dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Bad Decisions dinyanyikan oleh Benny Blanco berduet dengan boy grup BTS dan Snoop Dogg.

Bad Decisions pertama kali rilis pada 5 Agustus 2022, lalu.

Video klipnya tayang di kanal YouTube Benny Blanco dan telah ditonton lebih dari 45 juta kali hingga Kamis (1/12/2022).

Lirik Lagu Bad Decisions - BTS, Benny Blanco dan Snoop Dogg:

[Intro: Snoop Dogg]

Radio station B-T-S-N-double O-P

[Verse 1: BTS]

No makeup, I love that sh-

You’re so damn beautiful, I swear you make me sick

I want your love, I want a man

Inside my heart, there’s nothin’ but a burning flame

[Pre-Chorus: BTS]

If you want my love

Come a little bit closer

Don’t make me wait

[Chorus: BTS]

Let’s make some bad decisions

I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time

So give me all your kisses

I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night

And it feels like (Ooh, ah)

I can’t seem to ever get you out of my mind

And it feels like (Ooh, ah)

I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time

[Verse 2: Snoop Dogg & BTS]

Everybody see me lookin’ fly (Oh, yeah)

And I think I know the reason why (Oh, yeah)

‘Cause I got you right here by my side (Oh, yeah)

And I can’t let you just walk away

If I ain’t with ya, I’m not okay

[Pre-Chorus: BTS & Snoop Dogg]

If you want my love (Yeah)

Come a little bit closer

Don’t make me wait (Ooh)

[Chorus: BTS & Snoop Dogg]

Let’s make some bad decisions

I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time

So give me all your kisses (Kisses)

I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night (Every night)

And it feels like (Ooh, ah, yeah)

I can’t seem to ever get you out of my mind

And it feels like (Ooh, ah)

I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time

[Verse 3: Snoop Dogg]

Let’s do things you always wanted

Have some fun and live your life

Help me waste a day and find a place

That we can face to face

Let me show you ’round my hood

There’s bad meaning bad like bad meaning good

When it comes to rules, I break ’em

[Chorus: BTS & Snoop Dogg]

Let’s make some bad decisions

I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time

So give me (Give me) all your kisses (Kisses)

I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night

And it feels like (Ooh, yes, ah, yes)

I can’t seem to ever get you out of my mind

And it feels like (Ooh, say what? Ah)

I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time (Ooh)

