Lirik Lagu Fiction - Lund: Feelings Come And Go, Time To Hit The Road

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Fiction - Lund.

Petikan liriknya yakni "Feelings come and go, time to hit the road".

Lagu Fiction dipopulerkan oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat, Lund.

Fiction dirilis pada 2018 lalu.

Lirik Fiction - Lund:

Feelings come and go, time to hit the road

Can't afford to watch this time move past

I'm never going back, moving forward

Lying to yourself, you don't really need me

Fiction in your head that you keep on believing

People come and go, everybody knows

Love is potent, let you go

Had to let you go, now I'm hoping

You get closure

'Cause I'm feeling so much better now we're over

With you it ain't right

Too many missed calls and long nights

I heard your voicemail too many times

And I ain't wasting no more love on you

With you it ain't right (it ain't right)

Too many missed calls and long nights

I heard your voicemail too many times (too many times)

And I ain't wasting no more love on you (wasting no more love on you)

Open up my chest, deep into my heart, do you see it?

A shard of glass

I can feel it slice as I'm breathing

It cut my strings, now my fucking heart isn't beating

And from my brain is where I'm bleeding, like

Deep inside my mind, scared of what I'll find

Our memories linger

Hurt confined, love the way you'd lie

With a smile, I'm saving me

There's no wrong or right

This is survival, put me down

You'd put me in the ground, no revival

No revival, no survival

I'm 51:50, suicidal

There's no way out as far as I see

I'm going through hell can you find me?

No revival, no survival

I'm 51:50, suicidal

There's no way out as far as I see

I'm going through hell can you find me?

I'm fucking insane

Do you know what the definition of insanity is?

No! Do you?

Yes! It's the inability to relate to another human being

It's the inability to love