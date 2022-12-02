Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Fiction - Lund: Feelings Come And Go, Time To Hit The Road
Berikut ini lirik lagu Fiction - Lund. Petikan liriknya yakni "Feelings come and go, time to hit the road".
Penulis: Miftah Salis
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Lagu Fiction dipopulerkan oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat, Lund.
Petikan liriknya yakni "Feelings come and go, time to hit the road".
Lagu Fiction dipopulerkan oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat, Lund.
Fiction dirilis pada 2018 lalu.
Feelings come and go, time to hit the road
Can't afford to watch this time move past
I'm never going back, moving forward
Lying to yourself, you don't really need me
Fiction in your head that you keep on believing
People come and go, everybody knows
Love is potent, let you go
Had to let you go, now I'm hoping
You get closure
'Cause I'm feeling so much better now we're over
With you it ain't right
Too many missed calls and long nights
I heard your voicemail too many times
And I ain't wasting no more love on you
With you it ain't right (it ain't right)
Too many missed calls and long nights
I heard your voicemail too many times (too many times)
And I ain't wasting no more love on you (wasting no more love on you)
Open up my chest, deep into my heart, do you see it?
A shard of glass
I can feel it slice as I'm breathing
It cut my strings, now my fucking heart isn't beating
And from my brain is where I'm bleeding, like
Deep inside my mind, scared of what I'll find
Our memories linger
Hurt confined, love the way you'd lie
With a smile, I'm saving me
There's no wrong or right
This is survival, put me down
You'd put me in the ground, no revival
No revival, no survival
I'm 51:50, suicidal
There's no way out as far as I see
I'm going through hell can you find me?
No revival, no survival
I'm 51:50, suicidal
There's no way out as far as I see
I'm going through hell can you find me?
I'm fucking insane
Do you know what the definition of insanity is?
No! Do you?
Yes! It's the inability to relate to another human being
It's the inability to love