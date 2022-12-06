Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Slide Away - Oasis: Slide Away, and Give It All You've Got
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Slide Away yang dipopulerkan oleh Oasis yang termuat dalam album bertajuk Definitely Maybe.
[Intro]
Am7 G Fmaj7 x4
[Verse 1]
Am7 G Fmaj7
Slide away, and give it all you've got
Am7 G Fmaj7
My today, fell in from the top
Am7 G Fmaj7
I dream of you, and all the things you say
Am7 G Fmaj7
I wonder where you are now
[Verse 2]
Am7 G Fmaj7
Hold me down, all the world's asleep
Am7 G Fmaj7
I need you now, you knock me off my feet
Am7 G Fmaj7
I dream of you, and we talk of growing old
Am7 G Fmaj7
But you said please don't
[Bridge]
G Fmaj7
So, Slide in Baby
G Fmaj7
Together we'll fly
G Fmaj7
I tried praying
G G*
But I don't know what you're saying to me
[Chorus]
C
Now that you're mine
G Fmaj7
we'll find a way Of chasing the sun
Am7 G
Let me be the one, that shines with you
D7 Fmaj7
In the morning, we don't know what to do
C G
We're two of a kind, we'll find a way
Fmaj7
To do what we've done
Am7 G
Let me be the one, that shines with you
Fmaj7 D7sus4
And we can slide away
Fmaj7 D7sus4
Slide away
Fmaj7 D7sus4
Slide away
G E7
Awaaaayyyyyyy
Am7 G Fmaj7 x2
[Verse 3]
Am7 G Fmaj7
Slide away, and give it all you've got
Am7 G Fmaj7
My today, fell in from the top
Am7 G Fmaj7
I dream of you, and all the things you say
Am7 G Fmaj7
I wonder where you are now
[Bridge]
G Fmaj7
So, Slide in Baby
G Fmaj7
Together we'll fly
G Fmaj7
I tried praying
G G*
And I know just what you're saying to me
[Chorus]
C
Now that you're mine
G Fmaj7
we'll find a way Of chasing the sun
Am7 G
Let me be the one, that shines with you
D7 Fmaj7
In the morning, we don't know what to do
C G
We're two of a kind, we'll find a way
Fmaj7
To do what we've done
Am7 G
Let me be the one, that shines with you
Fmaj7 D7sus4
And we can slide away
Fmaj7 D7sus4
Slide away
Fmaj7 D7sus4
Slide away
Fmaj7
And I wanna try now
D7sus4
Gonna make you mine now
Fmaj7
And I wanna try now
D7sus4
Gonna make you mine now
Fmaj7
And I wanna try now
D7sus4
Wanna make you mine now
Fmaj7
And I wanna try now
D7sus4
Gonna make you mine now
Fmaj7 D7sus4 Fmaj7 D7sus4
Ooooooooooooooohhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Fmaj7 D7sus4 Fmaj7 D7sus4
Ooooooooooooooohhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Fmaj7
I don't know, I don't care
D7sus4
All I know is you take me there
Fmaj7
I don't know, I don't care
D7sus4
All I know is you take me there
Fmaj7
I don't know, I don't care
D7sus4
All I know is you take me there
Fmaj7
I don't know, I don't care
D7sus4
All I know is you take me there
Fmaj7
Take me there, take me there
D7sus4
Take me there, take me there
Fmaj7
Take me there, take me there
D7sus4
All I know is you take me there
Fmaj7
Take me there, take me there
D7sus4
Take me there, take me there
Fmaj7 D7sus4
Take me there, take me therrrrreeee
Fmaj7 D7sus4 x2
Fmaj7
Slide Away, ooh
D7sus4
Slide Away, ooh
Fmaj7
Slide Away, ooh
D7sus4
Slide Away, ooh
Fmaj7
Slide Away, ooh
D7sus4
Slide Away, ooh
Fmaj7
Slide Away, ooh
D7sus4
Slide Away, ooh
Fmaj7
Slide Away, ooh
D7sus4
Slide Away, ooh
Fmaj7
Slide Away, ooh
D7sus4
Slide Away, ooh
Fmaj7
Slide Away, ooh
