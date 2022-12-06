Chord Gitar Slide Away - Oasis: Slide Away, and Give It All You've Got

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Slide Away yang dipopulerkan oleh Oasis.

Lagu Slide Away merupakan singel dari debut album milik Oasis yang bertajuk Definitely Maybe.

Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 1994, silam.

Slide Away dari Oasis

[Intro]

Am7 G Fmaj7 x4

[Verse 1]

Am7 G Fmaj7

Slide away, and give it all you've got

Am7 G Fmaj7

My today, fell in from the top

Am7 G Fmaj7

I dream of you, and all the things you say

Am7 G Fmaj7

I wonder where you are now

[Verse 2]

Am7 G Fmaj7

Hold me down, all the world's asleep

Am7 G Fmaj7

I need you now, you knock me off my feet

Am7 G Fmaj7

I dream of you, and we talk of growing old

Am7 G Fmaj7

But you said please don't

[Bridge]

G Fmaj7

So, Slide in Baby

G Fmaj7

Together we'll fly

G Fmaj7

I tried praying

G G*

But I don't know what you're saying to me

[Chorus]

C

Now that you're mine

G Fmaj7

we'll find a way Of chasing the sun

Am7 G

Let me be the one, that shines with you

D7 Fmaj7

In the morning, we don't know what to do

C G

We're two of a kind, we'll find a way

Fmaj7

To do what we've done

Am7 G

Let me be the one, that shines with you

Fmaj7 D7sus4

And we can slide away

Fmaj7 D7sus4

Slide away

Fmaj7 D7sus4

Slide away

G E7

Awaaaayyyyyyy

Am7 G Fmaj7 x2

[Verse 3]

Am7 G Fmaj7

Slide away, and give it all you've got

Am7 G Fmaj7

My today, fell in from the top

Am7 G Fmaj7

I dream of you, and all the things you say

Am7 G Fmaj7

I wonder where you are now

[Bridge]

G Fmaj7

So, Slide in Baby

G Fmaj7

Together we'll fly

G Fmaj7

I tried praying

G G*

And I know just what you're saying to me

[Chorus]

C

Now that you're mine

G Fmaj7

we'll find a way Of chasing the sun

Am7 G

Let me be the one, that shines with you

D7 Fmaj7

In the morning, we don't know what to do

C G

We're two of a kind, we'll find a way

Fmaj7

To do what we've done

Am7 G

Let me be the one, that shines with you

Fmaj7 D7sus4

And we can slide away

Fmaj7 D7sus4

Slide away

Fmaj7 D7sus4

Slide away

Fmaj7

And I wanna try now

D7sus4

Gonna make you mine now

Fmaj7

And I wanna try now

D7sus4

Gonna make you mine now

Fmaj7

And I wanna try now

D7sus4

Wanna make you mine now

Fmaj7

And I wanna try now

D7sus4

Gonna make you mine now

Fmaj7 D7sus4 Fmaj7 D7sus4

Ooooooooooooooohhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Fmaj7 D7sus4 Fmaj7 D7sus4

Ooooooooooooooohhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Fmaj7

I don't know, I don't care

D7sus4

All I know is you take me there

Fmaj7

I don't know, I don't care

D7sus4

All I know is you take me there

Fmaj7

I don't know, I don't care

D7sus4

All I know is you take me there

Fmaj7

I don't know, I don't care

D7sus4

All I know is you take me there

Fmaj7

Take me there, take me there

D7sus4

Take me there, take me there

Fmaj7

Take me there, take me there

D7sus4

All I know is you take me there

Fmaj7

Take me there, take me there

D7sus4

Take me there, take me there

Fmaj7 D7sus4

Take me there, take me therrrrreeee

Fmaj7 D7sus4 x2

Fmaj7

Slide Away, ooh

D7sus4

Slide Away, ooh

Fmaj7

Slide Away, ooh

D7sus4

Slide Away, ooh

Fmaj7

Slide Away, ooh

D7sus4

Slide Away, ooh

Fmaj7

Slide Away, ooh

D7sus4

Slide Away, ooh

Fmaj7

Slide Away, ooh

D7sus4

Slide Away, ooh

Fmaj7

Slide Away, ooh

D7sus4

Slide Away, ooh

Fmaj7

Slide Away, ooh

