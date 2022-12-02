Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar I Write Sins Not Tragedies - Panic! At The Disco: Oh, Well Imagine
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Write Sins Not Tragedies yang dinyanyikan oleh Panic! at the Disco. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.
Lagu ini menjadi singel kedua dari album studio debut Panic! at the Disco yang bertajuk A Fever You Can't Sweat Out (2005).
[Verse 1]
Am
Oh, well imagine, as I'm pacing the pews in a church corridor, and I
Dm F
can't help but to hear, no I can't help but to hear an exchanging of words:
Am
"What a beautiful wedding! What a beautiful wedding!" says a bridesmaid to a waiter. (yes)
Dm F (shh)
"but what a shame, what a shame, the poor groom's bride is a whore."
[Chorus]
Am F Dm G
I chime in with a "Haven't you people ever heard of closing a goddamn door?!"
Am F Dm G
No, it's much better to face these kinds of things with a sense of poise and rationality.
Am F Dm G
I chime in with a "Haven't you people ever heard of closing a goddamn door?!"
Am F Dm
No, it's much better to face these kinds of things with a sense of...
[Verse 2]
Am
Oh, well in fact, well I'll look at it this way, I mean technically our marriage is saved
Dm F
Well this calls for, a toast so, pour the champagne
Am
Oh! Well in fact, well I'll look at it this way, I mean technically our marriage is saved
Dm F
Well this calls for a toast, so pour the champagne, pour the champagne
[Chorus]
Am F Dm G
I chime in with a "Haven't you people ever heard of closing a goddamn door?!"
Am F Dm G
No, it's much better to face these kinds of things with a sense of poise and rationality.
[Bridge]
Am F F
Again...
[Chorus]
Am F Dm G
I chime in with a "Haven't you people ever heard of closing a goddamn door?!"
Am F Dm G
No, it's much better to face these kinds of things with a sense of poise and rationality.
Am F Dm G
I chime in with a "Haven't you people ever heard of closing a goddamn door?!"
Am F Dm G
No, it's much better to face these kinds of things with a sense of poise and rationality.
