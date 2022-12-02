Chord Gitar I Write Sins Not Tragedies - Panic! At The Disco: Oh, Well Imagine

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Write Sins Not Tragedies yang dipopulerkan oleh Panic! at the Disco.

I Write Sins Not Tragedies - Panic! at the Disco

[Verse 1]

Am

Oh, well imagine, as I'm pacing the pews in a church corridor, and I

Dm F

can't help but to hear, no I can't help but to hear an exchanging of words:

Am

"What a beautiful wedding! What a beautiful wedding!" says a bridesmaid to a waiter. (yes)

Dm F (shh)

"but what a shame, what a shame, the poor groom's bride is a whore."

[Chorus]

Am F Dm G

I chime in with a "Haven't you people ever heard of closing a goddamn door?!"

Am F Dm G

No, it's much better to face these kinds of things with a sense of poise and rationality.

Am F Dm G

I chime in with a "Haven't you people ever heard of closing a goddamn door?!"

Am F Dm

No, it's much better to face these kinds of things with a sense of...

[Verse 2]

Am

Oh, well in fact, well I'll look at it this way, I mean technically our marriage is saved

Dm F

Well this calls for, a toast so, pour the champagne

Am

Oh! Well in fact, well I'll look at it this way, I mean technically our marriage is saved

Dm F

Well this calls for a toast, so pour the champagne, pour the champagne

[Chorus]

Am F Dm G

I chime in with a "Haven't you people ever heard of closing a goddamn door?!"

Am F Dm G

No, it's much better to face these kinds of things with a sense of poise and rationality.

[Bridge]

Am F F

Again...

[Chorus]

Am F Dm G

I chime in with a "Haven't you people ever heard of closing a goddamn door?!"

Am F Dm G

No, it's much better to face these kinds of things with a sense of poise and rationality.

Am F Dm G

I chime in with a "Haven't you people ever heard of closing a goddamn door?!"

Am F Dm G

No, it's much better to face these kinds of things with a sense of poise and rationality.

