Chord Gitar Little by Little - Oasis: We Gave You Everything You Ever Dreamed Of

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Little by Little dari grup musik Oasis. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.

Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Little by Little dari Oasis.  

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Little by Little yang dinyanyikan grup musik rock asal Inggris, Oasis

Lagu Little by Little merupaka singel keenam dalam album studio kelima Oasis yang bertajuk Heathen Chemistry. 

Little by Little - Oasis

[Intro]
C C C/B G
Em/F# A 2x

[Verse]
Em                                      A
We the people fight for our existence
      Em                                                A 
We don't claim to be perfect but we're free
      Em                                              A
We dream our dreams alone with no resistance
Em                                             A
Fading like the stars we wish to be

[Bridge]
                            D
You know I didn't mean
D/F#         G       G G/F#
What I just said
            Em
But my god woke up
                                      A
on the wrong side of his bed
                                    G
and it just don't matter now

[Chorus]
                       D
'Cause little by little
     A                                     Em  /F#          G
We gave you everything you ever dreamed of
             D
Little by little
       A                                      Em      /F#     G
The wheels of your life they're slowly falling off
            D
Little by little
       A                    Em       /F#       G
You have to give it all with all your life
                 D               C                G
And all the time, I just ask myself why
                    A
You're really here

[Verse 2]
Em                                       A
True perfection has to be imperfect
    Em                                                 A
I know that that sounds foolish but it's true
     Em                                              A
The day has come and now you'll have to accept
Em                                             A
The life inside your head we give to you

[Bridge]
                            D
You know I didn't mean
D/F#         G      G G/F#
What I just said
            Em
But my god woke up
                                       A
on the wrong side of his bed
                                    G
and it just don't matter now

 

[Chorus]
                       D
'Cause little by little
     A                                     Em   /F#          G
We gave you everything you ever dreamed of
             D
Little by little
       A                                      Em      /F#     G
The wheels of your life they're slowly falling off
             D
Little by little
        A                   Em        /F#      G
You have to give it all with all your life
                 D               C                G
And all the time, I just ask myself why
                    A
You're really here

[Solo]
A G G/F# 2x
    hey!
D C C/B D A

[Chorus]
                       D
'Cause little by little
      A                                    Em   /F#         G
We gave you everything you ever dreamed of
             D
Little by little
       A                                      Em     /F#      G
The wheels of your life they're slowly falling off
             D
Little by little
       A                    Em        /F#      G
You have to give it all with all your life
                 D               A                Em
And all the time, I just ask myself why
          /F#     G
You're really here
D A Em /F# G D A

        Em  /F#    G       D A
Why am I really here?
        Em  /F#    G       D C G
Why am I really here?

[Outro]
D      Dsus2
(Repeat to fade)

