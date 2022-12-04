Chord Gitar Little by Little - Oasis: We Gave You Everything You Ever Dreamed Of

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Little by Little yang dinyanyikan grup musik rock asal Inggris, Oasis.

Lagu Little by Little merupaka singel keenam dalam album studio kelima Oasis yang bertajuk Heathen Chemistry.

Little by Little - Oasis

[Intro]

C C C/B G

Em/F# A 2x

[Verse]

Em A

We the people fight for our existence

Em A

We don't claim to be perfect but we're free

Em A

We dream our dreams alone with no resistance

Em A

Fading like the stars we wish to be

[Bridge]

D

You know I didn't mean

D/F# G G G/F#

What I just said

Em

But my god woke up

A

on the wrong side of his bed

G

and it just don't matter now

[Chorus]

D

'Cause little by little

A Em /F# G

We gave you everything you ever dreamed of

D

Little by little

A Em /F# G

The wheels of your life they're slowly falling off

D

Little by little

A Em /F# G

You have to give it all with all your life

D C G

And all the time, I just ask myself why

A

You're really here

[Verse 2]

Em A

True perfection has to be imperfect

Em A

I know that that sounds foolish but it's true

Em A

The day has come and now you'll have to accept

Em A

The life inside your head we give to you

[Bridge]

D

You know I didn't mean

D/F# G G G/F#

What I just said

Em

But my god woke up

A

on the wrong side of his bed

G

and it just don't matter now

[Chorus]

D

'Cause little by little

A Em /F# G

We gave you everything you ever dreamed of

D

Little by little

A Em /F# G

The wheels of your life they're slowly falling off

D

Little by little

A Em /F# G

You have to give it all with all your life

D C G

And all the time, I just ask myself why

A

You're really here

[Solo]

A G G/F# 2x

hey!

D C C/B D A

[Chorus]

D

'Cause little by little

A Em /F# G

We gave you everything you ever dreamed of

D

Little by little

A Em /F# G

The wheels of your life they're slowly falling off

D

Little by little

A Em /F# G

You have to give it all with all your life

D A Em

And all the time, I just ask myself why

/F# G

You're really here

D A Em /F# G D A

Em /F# G D A

Why am I really here?

Em /F# G D C G

Why am I really here?

[Outro]

D Dsus2

(Repeat to fade)

Baca juga: Chord Gitar I Write Sins Not Tragedies - Panic! At The Disco: Oh, Well Imagine

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu December - Neck Deep: I Hope You Get Your Ball Room Floor

(Tribunnews.com)