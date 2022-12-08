Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Next to You - New West, Backsound Video Prewedding Kaesang Pangarep dan Erina Gudono
Simak lirik Lagu Next to You - New West yang dijadikan backsound video prewedding Kaesang Pangarep dan Erina Gudono.
Penulis: Izmi Ulirrosifa
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu Next to You pada artikel berikut ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'Every time I lose my voice'.
Lagu Next to You rilis pada 2022 dalam album Singles 2020 - 2021.
Next to You adalah lagu yang bergenre Alternatif atau Indie.
Lagu Next To You dijadikan backsound video prewedding Kaesang Pangarep dan Erina Gudono.
Video prewedding tersebut telah diunggah dalam akun Instagram @erinagudono.
Lirik Lagu Next to You - New West
Every time I lose my voice
It's probably cause I'm singing about you
Been trying to find the words to say
But they're just another thing I seem to lose
Do you remember the time we got drunk in Versailles
And we lost our shit?
Tell me are we just waiting for each other to say
Let's do it all again?
Cause' if there's one thing we're told, ""c'est la vie""
But I miss you more each day you're not with me
And just know when I sleep
That I'm dreaming of the only place I wanna be
And where I wanna be is next to you
I've been broken for so long
I need a break from trying to fix myself
Been running out of drugs to try
To try and fill the spaces that you left
We got too high in Paris
You were embarrassed when I made you dance
Tell me are we just waiting for the other to say
Let's do this all again
Cause' if there's one thing we're told, ""c'est la vie""
But I miss you more each day you're not with me
And just know when I sleep
That I'm dreaming of the only place I wanna be
And where I wanna be is next to you
Do you remember the time we got drunk in Versailles
And we lost our shit
We got too high in Paris
You were embarrassed when I made you dance
Cause' if there's one thing we're told, ""c'est la vie""
But I miss you more each day you're not with me
And just know when I sleep
That I'm dreaming of the only place I wanna be
And where I wanna be is next to you
Aaahh
(Are we just waiting)
For each other to say we should do this all again?
(Tribunnews.com)