Lirik Lagu Next to You - New West, Backsound Video Prewedding Kaesang Pangarep dan Erina Gudono

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu Next to You pada artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'Every time I lose my voice'.

Lagu Next to You rilis pada 2022 dalam album Singles 2020 - 2021.

Next to You adalah lagu yang bergenre Alternatif atau Indie.

Lagu Next To You dijadikan backsound video prewedding Kaesang Pangarep dan Erina Gudono.

Video prewedding tersebut telah diunggah dalam akun Instagram @erinagudono.

Lirik Lagu Next to You - New West

Every time I lose my voice

It's probably cause I'm singing about you

Been trying to find the words to say

But they're just another thing I seem to lose

Do you remember the time we got drunk in Versailles

And we lost our shit?

Tell me are we just waiting for each other to say

Let's do it all again?

Cause' if there's one thing we're told, ""c'est la vie""

But I miss you more each day you're not with me

And just know when I sleep

That I'm dreaming of the only place I wanna be

And where I wanna be is next to you

I've been broken for so long

I need a break from trying to fix myself

Been running out of drugs to try

To try and fill the spaces that you left

We got too high in Paris

You were embarrassed when I made you dance

Tell me are we just waiting for the other to say

Let's do this all again

Cause' if there's one thing we're told, ""c'est la vie""

But I miss you more each day you're not with me

And just know when I sleep

That I'm dreaming of the only place I wanna be

And where I wanna be is next to you

Do you remember the time we got drunk in Versailles

And we lost our shit

We got too high in Paris

You were embarrassed when I made you dance

Cause' if there's one thing we're told, ""c'est la vie""

But I miss you more each day you're not with me

And just know when I sleep

That I'm dreaming of the only place I wanna be

And where I wanna be is next to you

Aaahh

(Are we just waiting)

For each other to say we should do this all again?

(Tribunnews.com)