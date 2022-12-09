Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga: I'll Dance, Dance, Dance, With My Hands, Hands, Hands
Berikut ini lirik lagu Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga. Petikan liriknya yakni "I'll dance, dance, dance, With my hands, hands, hands".
TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga.
Lagu Bloody Mary dirilis pada 2011 lalu dalam album Born This Way.
Lirik Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga:
Money
Oh
Love is just a history that they may prove
And when you're gone
I'll tell them my religion's you
When Punktious comes to kill the king upon his throne
I'm ready for their stones
I'll dance, dance, dance
With my hands, hands, hands
Above my head, head, head
Like Jesus said
I'm gonna dance, dance, dance
With my hands, hands, hands above my head
Hands together, forgive him before he's dead, because
I won't cry for you
I won't crucify the things you do
I won't cry for you
See (see), when you're gone, I'll still be Bloody Mary
Love
We are not just art for Michelangelo to carve
He can't rewrite the aggro of my furied heart
I'll wait on mountain tops in Paris, cold
J'veux pas mourir toute seule
I'll dance, dance, dance
With my hands, hands, hands
Above my head, head, head
Like Jesus said
I'm gonna dance, dance, dance
With my hands, hands, hands above my head
Hands together, forgive him before he's dead, because
I won't cry for you
I won't crucify the things you do
I won't cry for you
See (see), when you're gone, I'll still be Bloody Mary
Love