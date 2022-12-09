Lirik Lagu Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga: I'll Dance, Dance, Dance, With My Hands, Hands, Hands

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga.

Petikan liriknya yakni "I'll dance, dance, dance, With my hands, hands, hands".

Lagu Bloody Mary dirilis pada 2011 lalu dalam album Born This Way.

Lirik Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga:

Money

Oh

Love is just a history that they may prove

And when you're gone

I'll tell them my religion's you

When Punktious comes to kill the king upon his throne

I'm ready for their stones

I'll dance, dance, dance

With my hands, hands, hands

Above my head, head, head

Like Jesus said

I'm gonna dance, dance, dance

With my hands, hands, hands above my head

Hands together, forgive him before he's dead, because

I won't cry for you

I won't crucify the things you do

I won't cry for you

See (see), when you're gone, I'll still be Bloody Mary

Love

We are not just art for Michelangelo to carve

He can't rewrite the aggro of my furied heart

I'll wait on mountain tops in Paris, cold

J'veux pas mourir toute seule

I'll dance, dance, dance

With my hands, hands, hands

Above my head, head, head

Like Jesus said

I'm gonna dance, dance, dance

With my hands, hands, hands above my head

Hands together, forgive him before he's dead, because

I won't cry for you

I won't crucify the things you do

I won't cry for you

See (see), when you're gone, I'll still be Bloody Mary

Love