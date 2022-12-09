Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga: I'll Dance, Dance, Dance, With My Hands, Hands, Hands

Berikut ini lirik lagu Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga. Petikan liriknya yakni "I'll dance, dance, dance, With my hands, hands, hands".

Penulis: Miftah Salis
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga: I'll Dance, Dance, Dance, With My Hands, Hands, Hands
Instagram/ladygaga
Penampilan Lady Gaga di Grammy Awards 2019- Berikut ini lirik lagu Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga. Petikan liriknya yakni "I'll dance, dance, dance, With my hands, hands, hands". 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga.

Petikan liriknya yakni "I'll dance, dance, dance, With my hands, hands, hands".

Lagu Bloody Mary dirilis pada 2011 lalu dalam album Born This Way.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson, Viral Jadi Sound Reels Instagram

Lirik Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga:

Money

Oh

Love is just a history that they may prove
And when you're gone
I'll tell them my religion's you
When Punktious comes to kill the king upon his throne
I'm ready for their stones

I'll dance, dance, dance
With my hands, hands, hands
Above my head, head, head
Like Jesus said
I'm gonna dance, dance, dance
With my hands, hands, hands above my head
Hands together, forgive him before he's dead, because

I won't cry for you
I won't crucify the things you do
I won't cry for you
See (see), when you're gone, I'll still be Bloody Mary

Love

We are not just art for Michelangelo to carve
He can't rewrite the aggro of my furied heart
I'll wait on mountain tops in Paris, cold
J'veux pas mourir toute seule

I'll dance, dance, dance
With my hands, hands, hands
Above my head, head, head
Like Jesus said
I'm gonna dance, dance, dance
With my hands, hands, hands above my head
Hands together, forgive him before he's dead, because

I won't cry for you
I won't crucify the things you do
I won't cry for you
See (see), when you're gone, I'll still be Bloody Mary

Love

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Bloody Mary
Lady Gaga
Video Klip
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan