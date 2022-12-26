Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar A Twist In My Story - Secondhand Serenade: So You See, This World Doesn’t Matter To Me

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul A Twist In My Story yang dipopulerkan oleh Secondhand Serenade. Kunci dimainkan dari C.

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul A Twist In My Story dari Secondhand Serenade. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul A Twist In My Story yang dipopulerkan oleh Secondhand Serenade.

Lagu A Twist In My Story dirilis pada tahun 2008, silam.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album Secondhand Serenade yang bertajuk sama.

A Twist In My Story - Secondhand Serenade

[Verse 1]

C                                                                    C
Slow down, the world isn’t watching us break down
                                        Am                   F
It’s safe to say we are alone now, we’re alone now
           C                                                          C
Not a whisper, the only noise is the receiver
                                                Am
I’m counting the seconds until you break the silence
      F
So please just break the silence

[Chorus]

        Am
The whispers turn to shouting
        G
The shouting turns to tears
          C
Your tears turn into laughter
          F
And it takes away our fears

           C                                                       F
So you see, this world doesn’t matter to me
                             G                Am
I’ll give up all I had just to breathe
        C                                       F
The same air as you till the day that I die
    G                                          Am - G - F
I can’t take my eyes off of you

      C                                                                   C
I’m longing, for words to describe how I’m feeling

 

[Verse 2]

I’m feeling inspired
       Am
My world just flip turned upside down
      F
It turns around, say what’s that sound
             C C     C C          C C          C  C
It’s my heart     beat, it’s     getting much louder
       C C    C C        C C
My heart    beat, is stronger than ever
       Am                             F
I’m feeling so alive, I’m feeling so alive

[Chorus]

       Am
My whispers turn to shouting
         G
The shouting turns to tears
          C
Your tears turn into laughter
            F
And it takes away our fears

           C                                                       F
So you see, this world doesn’t matter to me
                            G                   Am
I’ll give up all I had just to breathe
        C                                       F
The same air as you till the day that I die
    G                                          Am
I can’t take my eyes off of you

[Verse 3]

                                     F                                    C
I’m finally waking up, a twist in my story
                                G                                                                Am
It’s time I open up, and let your love right through me
                                     F                                  C
I’m finally waking up, a twist in my story
                                 G                                                              F
It’s time I open up, and let your love right through me
                                  G
That’s what you get,
                    Am                     C               G        F
When you see your life in someone else’s eyes
                               G                               Am       G
That’s what you get, that’s what you get

[Outro/Chorus]

              C                                                       F
So you see, this world doesn’t matter to me
                               G                 Am
I’ll give up all I have just to breathe
        C                                       F
The same air as you till the day that I die
                   G                         C
I can’t take my eyes off of you
                                                        F
This world doesn’t matter to me
                             G               Am
I’ll give up all I had just to breathe
        C                                           F
The same air as you till the day that I die
   G                                         Am - G - F
I can’t take my eyes off of you

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
