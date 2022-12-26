Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar A Twist In My Story - Secondhand Serenade: So You See, This World Doesn’t Matter To Me
A Twist In My Story - Secondhand Serenade
[Verse 1]
C C
Slow down, the world isn’t watching us break down
Am F
It’s safe to say we are alone now, we’re alone now
C C
Not a whisper, the only noise is the receiver
Am
I’m counting the seconds until you break the silence
F
So please just break the silence
[Chorus]
Am
The whispers turn to shouting
G
The shouting turns to tears
C
Your tears turn into laughter
F
And it takes away our fears
C F
So you see, this world doesn’t matter to me
G Am
I’ll give up all I had just to breathe
C F
The same air as you till the day that I die
G Am - G - F
I can’t take my eyes off of you
C C
I’m longing, for words to describe how I’m feeling
[Verse 2]
I’m feeling inspired
Am
My world just flip turned upside down
F
It turns around, say what’s that sound
C C C C C C C C
It’s my heart beat, it’s getting much louder
C C C C C C
My heart beat, is stronger than ever
Am F
I’m feeling so alive, I’m feeling so alive
[Chorus]
Am
My whispers turn to shouting
G
The shouting turns to tears
C
Your tears turn into laughter
F
And it takes away our fears
C F
So you see, this world doesn’t matter to me
G Am
I’ll give up all I had just to breathe
C F
The same air as you till the day that I die
G Am
I can’t take my eyes off of you
[Verse 3]
F C
I’m finally waking up, a twist in my story
G Am
It’s time I open up, and let your love right through me
F C
I’m finally waking up, a twist in my story
G F
It’s time I open up, and let your love right through me
G
That’s what you get,
Am C G F
When you see your life in someone else’s eyes
G Am G
That’s what you get, that’s what you get
[Outro/Chorus]
C F
So you see, this world doesn’t matter to me
G Am
I’ll give up all I have just to breathe
C F
The same air as you till the day that I die
G C
I can’t take my eyes off of you
F
This world doesn’t matter to me
G Am
I’ll give up all I had just to breathe
C F
The same air as you till the day that I die
G Am - G - F
I can’t take my eyes off of you
