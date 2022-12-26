Chord Gitar A Twist In My Story - Secondhand Serenade: So You See, This World Doesn’t Matter To Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul A Twist In My Story yang dipopulerkan oleh Secondhand Serenade.

Lagu A Twist In My Story dirilis pada tahun 2008, silam.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album Secondhand Serenade yang bertajuk sama.

A Twist In My Story - Secondhand Serenade

[Verse 1]

C C

Slow down, the world isn’t watching us break down

Am F

It’s safe to say we are alone now, we’re alone now

C C

Not a whisper, the only noise is the receiver

Am

I’m counting the seconds until you break the silence

F

So please just break the silence

[Chorus]

Am

The whispers turn to shouting

G

The shouting turns to tears

C

Your tears turn into laughter

F

And it takes away our fears

C F

So you see, this world doesn’t matter to me

G Am

I’ll give up all I had just to breathe

C F

The same air as you till the day that I die

G Am - G - F

I can’t take my eyes off of you

C C

I’m longing, for words to describe how I’m feeling

[Verse 2]

I’m feeling inspired

Am

My world just flip turned upside down

F

It turns around, say what’s that sound

C C C C C C C C

It’s my heart beat, it’s getting much louder

C C C C C C

My heart beat, is stronger than ever

Am F

I’m feeling so alive, I’m feeling so alive

[Chorus]

Am

My whispers turn to shouting

G

The shouting turns to tears

C

Your tears turn into laughter

F

And it takes away our fears

C F

So you see, this world doesn’t matter to me

G Am

I’ll give up all I had just to breathe

C F

The same air as you till the day that I die

G Am

I can’t take my eyes off of you

[Verse 3]

F C

I’m finally waking up, a twist in my story

G Am

It’s time I open up, and let your love right through me

F C

I’m finally waking up, a twist in my story

G F

It’s time I open up, and let your love right through me

G

That’s what you get,

Am C G F

When you see your life in someone else’s eyes

G Am G

That’s what you get, that’s what you get

[Outro/Chorus]

C F

So you see, this world doesn’t matter to me

G Am

I’ll give up all I have just to breathe

C F

The same air as you till the day that I die

G C

I can’t take my eyes off of you

F

This world doesn’t matter to me

G Am

I’ll give up all I had just to breathe

C F

The same air as you till the day that I die

G Am - G - F

I can’t take my eyes off of you

