Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Prettiest To Me - HYBS: You Are The Prettiest To Me

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Prettiest To Me yang dinyanyikan oleh HYBS.

Lagu Prettiest To Me telah dirilis HYBS pada 16 Desember 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Prettiest To Me yang dinyanyikan oleh HYBS.

Lagu Prettiest To Me telah dirilis HYBS pada 16 Desember 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Prettiest To Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh HYBS:

If our love was
Like a song
That we wrote
and sang together

It would be the sweetest
Of memories and melodies
Oh I could never

Forget how it feels
To have fallen for you
You will always be
Special to me

So won’t you sing along
To our brand new song
It might not last forever
But ain’t it pretty
I’ll write the melody
You write the words for me
It might not be the prettiest
But it’s the prettiest
To me

You are on my mind all the time
Oh it’s too good to be true
I’m madly in love with you

Forget how it feels
To have fallen for you
You will always be
Special to me

So won’t you sing along
To our brand new song
It might not last forever
But ain’t it pretty
I’ll write the melody
You write the words for me
It might not be the prettiest
But it’s the prettiest
To me

You are
You are
The prettiest to me

Terjemahan Lagu Prettiest To Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh HYBS:

Jika cinta kita dulu
Seperti sebuah lagu
Yang kami tulis
dan bernyanyi bersama

Itu akan menjadi yang paling manis
Kenangan dan melodi
Oh aku tidak pernah bisa

