Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Prettiest To Me - HYBS: You Are The Prettiest To Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Prettiest To Me yang dinyanyikan oleh HYBS.

Lagu Prettiest To Me telah dirilis HYBS pada 16 Desember 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Prettiest To Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh HYBS:

If our love was

Like a song

That we wrote

and sang together

It would be the sweetest

Of memories and melodies

Oh I could never

Forget how it feels

To have fallen for you

You will always be

Special to me

So won’t you sing along

To our brand new song

It might not last forever

But ain’t it pretty

I’ll write the melody

You write the words for me

It might not be the prettiest

But it’s the prettiest

To me

You are on my mind all the time

Oh it’s too good to be true

I’m madly in love with you

Forget how it feels

To have fallen for you

You will always be

Special to me

So won’t you sing along

To our brand new song

It might not last forever

But ain’t it pretty

I’ll write the melody

You write the words for me

It might not be the prettiest

But it’s the prettiest

To me

You are

You are

The prettiest to me

Terjemahan Lagu Prettiest To Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh HYBS:

Jika cinta kita dulu

Seperti sebuah lagu

Yang kami tulis

dan bernyanyi bersama

Itu akan menjadi yang paling manis

Kenangan dan melodi

Oh aku tidak pernah bisa