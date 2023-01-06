Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Prettiest To Me - HYBS: You Are The Prettiest To Me
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Prettiest To Me yang dinyanyikan oleh HYBS.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Prettiest To Me yang dinyanyikan oleh HYBS.
Lagu Prettiest To Me telah dirilis HYBS pada 16 Desember 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Prettiest To Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh HYBS:
If our love was
Like a song
That we wrote
and sang together
It would be the sweetest
Of memories and melodies
Oh I could never
Forget how it feels
To have fallen for you
You will always be
Special to me
So won’t you sing along
To our brand new song
It might not last forever
But ain’t it pretty
I’ll write the melody
You write the words for me
It might not be the prettiest
But it’s the prettiest
To me
You are on my mind all the time
Oh it’s too good to be true
I’m madly in love with you
Forget how it feels
To have fallen for you
You will always be
Special to me
So won’t you sing along
To our brand new song
It might not last forever
But ain’t it pretty
I’ll write the melody
You write the words for me
It might not be the prettiest
But it’s the prettiest
To me
You are
You are
The prettiest to me
Terjemahan Lagu Prettiest To Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh HYBS:
Jika cinta kita dulu
Seperti sebuah lagu
Yang kami tulis
dan bernyanyi bersama
Itu akan menjadi yang paling manis
Kenangan dan melodi
Oh aku tidak pernah bisa
