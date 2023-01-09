Chord Gitar If You Know That I’m Lonely - FUR, Lagu yang Viral di TikTok

Chord gitar lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely dinyanyikan oleh FUR.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu yang kini viral di TikTok berjudul If You Know That I’m Lonely.

Lagu If You Know That I’m Lonely dinyanyikan oleh grup musik asal Britania Raya, FUR.

Video klip lagu tersebut telah tayang di kanal YouTube official furbabyfur pada 21 November 2017, lalu.

Kini lagu yang dirilis 8 September 2017 itu kembali viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: Don't be sorry, if you know that I'm lonely.

Chord Gitar If You Know That I’m Lonely - FUR:

[Verse 1]

G Em Am D

Close my eyes and I feel like I'm not even

G Em Am D

In my life and I never want to leave us

G Em Am D G Em Am D

I see myself running out of time

G Em Am D

Mistake after mistake it's safer if

G Em Am D

I distance myself if there's a way for me to

G Em Am D G G7

Not do what I have done for so long

[Chorus]

G Em Am D G Em Am

Don't be sorry if you know that I'm lonely

D G Em Am D G Em Am D

I don't feel like you know me well enough to understand

[Verse 2]

G Em Am D

Mysterious ways of dealing with a

G Em Am D

Couple of damned days, it's like you're stealing what

G Em Am D G Em Am D

I had for a while and using it yourself

G Em Am D

In my mind I see what I want to see

G Em Am D

And if it goes wrong I think I'll never be

G Em Am D G G7

The same but I know it's only make believe

[Chorus]

G Em Am D G Em Am

So don't be sorry if you know that I'm lonely

D G Em Am D G Em Am

I don't feel like you know me well enough to understand

D G Em Am D G Em Am

If you can show me that your thoughts are all lonely

D G Em Am D G G7

I'll pretend that you know me like you've always wanted to

[Bridge]

C Cm G

Maybe it's dazed as it's always been

C Cm G

Hazy and they see what we can't see

C Cm G G7

Please let me know if you want me around

C A D

And I'll try my hardest to be good

[Chorus]

D G Em Am D G Em Am

So don't be sorry if you know that I'm lonely

D G Em Am D G Em Am

I don't feel like you know me well enough to understand

D G Em Am D G Em Am

If you can show me that your thoughts are all lonely

D G Em Am D G Em Am D Gmaj7

I'll pretend that you know me like you've always wanted to

