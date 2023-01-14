Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Flowers - Miley Cyrus: Say Things You Dont Understand
Berikut lirik lagu Flowers yang dinyanyikan oleh Miley Cyrus, lagu Flowers dirilis pada 13 Januari 2023.
Penulis: Gabriella Gunatyas
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Flowers yang dinyanyikan oleh Miley Cyrus.
Lagu Flowers dirilis pada 13 Januari 2023.
Lagu Flowers memiliki durasi 3 menit 21 detik.
Lagu Flowers genre musik pop.
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Sekolah Minggu Kuat, Hebat, Besar - JPCC Worship Kids: Kuat, Kuat, yang Terkuat we
Simak lirik Lagu Flowers yang dinyanyikan oleh Miley Cyrus dalam artikel berikut:
We were good, we were gold
Kinda dream that can’t be sold
We were right til we weren’t
Built a home and watched it burn
I didn’t wanna leave you
I didn’t wanna lie
Started to cry but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours
Say things you don’t understand
I can take myself dancing
And I can hold my own hand
Yeah I can love me better than you can
I can love me better
I can love me better baby
Can love me better
I can love me better baby
Paint my nails, cherry red
Match the roses that you left
No remorse, no regret
I forgive every word you said
I didn’t wanna wanna leave you
I didn’t wanna fight
Started to cry but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours
Say things you don’t understand
I can take myself dancing
And I can hold my own hand
Yeah I can love me better than you can
I can love me better
I can love me better baby
Can love me better
I can love me better baby
Can love me better
I can love me better baby
Can love me better
I
I didn’t wanna wanna leave you
I didn’t wanna fight
Started to cry but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours
Say things you don’t understand
I can take myself dancing
And I can hold my own hand
Yeah I can love me better than
Yeah I can love me better than you can
Can love me better
I can love me better baby
Can love me better
I can love me better baby
Can love me better
I can love me better baby
Can love me better
I
(Tribunnews.com)