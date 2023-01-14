Lirik Lagu Flowers - Miley Cyrus: Say Things You Dont Understand

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Flowers yang dinyanyikan oleh Miley Cyrus.

Lagu Flowers dirilis pada 13 Januari 2023.

Lagu Flowers memiliki durasi 3 menit 21 detik.

Lagu Flowers genre musik pop.

Simak lirik Lagu Flowers yang dinyanyikan oleh Miley Cyrus dalam artikel berikut:

We were good, we were gold

Kinda dream that can’t be sold

We were right til we weren’t

Built a home and watched it burn



I didn’t wanna leave you

I didn’t wanna lie

Started to cry but then remembered I



I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah I can love me better than you can



I can love me better

I can love me better baby

Can love me better

I can love me better baby



Paint my nails, cherry red

Match the roses that you left

No remorse, no regret

I forgive every word you said



I didn’t wanna wanna leave you

I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry but then remembered I



I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah I can love me better than you can



I can love me better

I can love me better baby

Can love me better

I can love me better baby

Can love me better

I can love me better baby

Can love me better

I



I didn’t wanna wanna leave you

I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry but then remembered I



I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah I can love me better than

Yeah I can love me better than you can



Can love me better

I can love me better baby

Can love me better

I can love me better baby

Can love me better

I can love me better baby

Can love me better

I

