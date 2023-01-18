Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Collide - Justine Skye ft Tyga: I Know You Think That You Know Me, Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik lagu Collide yang dipopulerkan oleh Justine Skye ft Tyga. Belakangan ini viral di TikTok.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Collide yang dipopulerkan oleh Justine Skye ft Tyga.

Lagu Collide telah dirilis pada 9 Oktober 2014 di kanal YouTube Justine Skye.

Belakangan ini, lagu Collide kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Collide yang Dipopulerkan oleh Justine Skye ft Tyga:

I been knowing you for long enough
Damn, I need you right now
You can take your time, don't have to rush
This might take us a while, yeah
I left all the doors unlocked and you said you're on your way
When you get here don't just say a word, got no time to play

I know you think that you know me
But you ain't even see my dark side
It's as if it's you only
So, baby, do it right, do me right

We can go all the time
We can move fast, then rewind
When you put your body on mine
And collide, collide
It could be one of those nights
Where we don't turn off the lights
Wanna see your body on mine
And collide, collide

Baby, it's all yours if you want me, all yours if you want me
Put it down if you want me, tonight
Said it's all yours if you want me, all yours if you want me
Put it down if you want me, let's collide

Ha, wakin' up, she on it
Good love in the mornin'
Get on top my cojones
I pleasure you for the moment
This don't come with no warranty
You want it but can't afford it
My world is different than yours
Your opinion of me is glory
Glorifying in all these foreign
Back to future, and DeLorean
You ain't used to feelin' this important
Cars imported, girls imported
Insubordinate, get deported
Baby check, my inventory
Gotta whole lot in store for ya
Birkin bags, purple tags
I can out a whole lot of shit on blast
Vera Wang, Balenciaga
Baby, you ain't never to fly for that
I talk a lot of shit (shit), 'cause I can back it up (back it up)
She know I'm the shit (shit), so, baby, back it up (yeah)

We can go all the time
We can move fast, then rewind (yeah)
When you put your body on mine (girl, you know what I do)
And collide, collide
It could be one of those nights (I give you that)
Where we don't turn off the lights
Wanna see your body on mine (uh)
And collide (yeah), collide (baby, it's all yours)

Baby, it's all yours if you want me, all yours if you want me
Put it down if you want me, tonight
Said it's all yours if you want me, all yours if you want me
Put it down if you want me, let's collide

I know that this is love when we touch, boy
You got my heart
And can't nobody make me feel like you do, boy, like you do
'Cause, baby, we can go

We can go all the time
We can move fast, then rewind
When you put your body on mine
And collide, collide
It could be one of those nights
Where we don't turn off the lights
Wanna see your body on mine
And collide, collide

Baby, it's all yours if you want me, all yours if you want me
Put it down if you want me, tonight
Said it's all yours if you want me, all yours if you want me
Put it down if you want me, let's collide

