Chord Gitar Mockingbird - Eminem, Viral di TikTok: Now Hush Little Baby Don't You Cry

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Mockingbird oleh Eminem yang viral di TikTok.

Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Mockingbird dalam artikel berkut ini.

Lagu Mockingbird dinyanyikan oleh rapper Eminem.

Mockingbird dirilis pada 2004 lalu, kini kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Kutipan lirik lagu Mockingbird yang viral yakni 'now hush little baby don't you cry, everything's gonna be alright'.

Sementara itu, video klipnya dirilis di kanal YouTube EminemMusic pada 25 Desember 2009.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mockingbird - Eminem:

[Intro]

Em C     D Em

     Yeah

                           Em            C                                                  D Em

I know sometimes things may not always make sense to you right now

Em                                           C

But hey, what daddy always tell you?

                      D        Em                                    C

Straighten up little soldier, stiffen up that upper lip

                               D              Em

What you crying about? You got me

[Verse 1]

Em                                                        C

Hailie I know you miss your mom and I know you miss your dad

D                                                               Em

Well I'm gone but I'm trying to give you the life that I never had

Em                                                   C

I can see you're sad, even when you smile, even when you laugh

D                                      Em

I can see it in your eyes, deep inside you want to cry

Em                      

Cause you're scared, I ain't there?

C

Daddy's with you in your prayers

D                                                       Em

No more crying, wipe them tears, daddy's here, no more nightmares

Em                                              C

We gon' pull together through it, we gon' do it'

D                                                             Em

Laney uncles crazy, ain't he? Yeah but he loves you girl and you better know it

Em                                        C

We're all we got in this world when it spins, when it swirls

D                                   Em

When it whirls, when it twirls, two little beautiful girls

Em                                        C

Lookin' puzzled, in a daze, I know it's confusing you

D                                           Em

Daddy's always on the move, mama's always on the news

Em                                      C

I try to keep you sheltered from it but somehow it seems

D                                                         Em

The harder that I try to do that, the more it backfires on me

Em                                            C

All the things growing up his daddy that he had to see

D                                                  Em

Daddy don't want you to see but you see just as much as he did

Em                                                  C

We did not plan it to be this way, your mother and me

                                     D                                       Em

But things have gotten so bad between us I don't see us ever being together ever again

C                                                    D

Like we used to be when we were teenagers

Em                                                                                                                 C

But then of course everything always happens for a reason, I guess it was never meant to be

                                          D                                         Em

But it's just something we have no control over and that's what destiny is

Em                                          C

But no more worries, rest your head and go to sleep

D                                                                  Em

Maybe one day we'll wake up and this will all just be a dream

[Chorus]

Em                              C

Now hush little baby, don't you cry

D                             Em

Everything's gonna be alright

                         Em                                    C

Stiffen that upper lip up little lady, I told ya

             D                              Em

Daddy's here to hold ya through the night

                                  Em                                         C

I know mommy's not here right now and we don't know why

D                        Em

We fear how we feel inside

                                 Em              C

It may seem a little crazy, pretty baby

                            D             Em

But I promise momma's gon' be alright

[Verse 2]

It's funny

Em                             C

I remember back one year when daddy had no money

D                                                    Em

Mommy wrapped the Christmas presents up and stuck 'em under the tree

Em                                                                 C

And said some of 'em were from me, cause daddy couldn't buy 'em

D                                               Em

I'll never forget that Christmas I sat up the whole night crying

                          Em                  C

Cause daddy felt like a bum, see daddy had a job

                   D               Em

But his job was to keep the food on the table for you and mom

                     Em              C

And at the time every house that we lived in

                                      D                Em

Either kept getting broken into and robbed or shot up on the block

Em                     C

And your mom was saving money for you in a jar

D                                                Em

Tryna start a piggy bank for you so you could go to college

Em                                           C

Almost had a thousand dollars till someone broke in and stole it

D                                           Em

And I know it hurt so bad it broke your momma's heart

Em                                                C

And it seemed like everything was just startin' to fall apart

D                                  Em

Mom and dad was arguin' a lot so momma moved back

Em                                      C

On the Chalmers in the flat one bedroom apartment

D                                                 Em

And dad moved back to the other side of 8 Mile on Novara

Em                               C

And that's when daddy went to California with his CD

D                                        Em

And met Dr. Dre and flew you and momma out to see me

Em                                       C

But daddy had to work, you and momma had to leave me

D                             Em

Then you started seeing daddy on the T.V.

Em                                         C

And momma didn't like it and you and Laney were to young to understand it

D                                             Em

Papa was a rollin' stone, momma developed a habit

Em                              C

And it all happened too fast for either one of us to grab it

D                                    Em

I'm just sorry you were there and had to witness it first hand

Em                                             C

Cause all I ever wanted to do was just make you proud

D                                          Em

Now I'm sitting in this empty house, just reminiscing

Em                                    C

Lookin' at your baby pictures, it just trips me out

D                                  Em

To see how much you both have grown, it's almost like you're sisters now

Em                                  C                       D

Wow, guess you pretty much are and daddy's still here

                                 Em

Laney I'm talkin' to you too, daddy's still here

Em                             C                               D

I like the sound of that, yeah, it's got a ring to it don't it?

                      Em

Shh, momma's only gone for the moment

[Kembali ke Chorus]

                                    Em                                 C

And if you ask me too Daddy's gonna buy you a mockingbird

D                            Em

I'mma give you the world

                             Em                           C

I'mma buy a diamond ring for you, I'mma sing for you

                                D                     Em

I'll do anything for you to see you smile

                                   Em                  C

And if that mockingbird don't sing and that ring don't shine

D                                   Em

I'mma break that birdies neck

                                 Em                           C

I'll go back to the jeweler who sold it to ya

                                              D                 Em

And make him eat every carat don't fuck with dad (ha ha)

