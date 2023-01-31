Drama korea
Daftar Pemain Drama Korea Descendants of The Sun, Ada Song Joong Ki dan Song Hye Kyo
Simak daftar pemain drama Korea Descendants of The Sun, ada Song Joong Ki dan Song Hye Kyo.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut daftar pemain drama Korea Descendants of The Sun.
Drama Korea Descendants of The Sun disutradarai oleh Lee Eung Bok dan ditulis oleh Kim Eun Sook.
Dikutip dari mydramalist, drama Korea Descendants of The Sun memiliki genre aksi, komedi, romantis, dan melodrama.
Terdapat beberapa bintang dalam drama Korea Descendants of The Sun.
Di antaranya Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won, dan lainnya.
Daftar pemain drama Korea Descendants of The Sun
- Song Joong Ki sebagai Yoo Shi Jin
- Song Hye Kyo sebagai Kang Mo Yeon
- Jin Goo sebagai Seo Dae Young
- Kim Ji Won sebagai Yoon Myung Joo
- Lee Seung Joon sebagai Song Sang Hyun
- Seo Jung Yeon sebagai Ha Ja Ae
- Park Hwan Hee sebagai Choi Min Ji
- Onew sebagai Lee Chi Hoon
