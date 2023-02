Chord Gitar I'm a Firefighter - Cigarettes After Sex, Kunci Dimainkan dari G

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu I'm a Firefighter yang dipopulerkan grup band asal Texas, Cigarettes After Sex.

Lagu I'm a Firefighter ditulis oleh Greg Gonzalez.

I'm a Firefighter - Cigarettes After Sex

[Verse 1]

G

Baby I'm a firefighter trapped in a burning house in a silent picture

Am G

& there is no way out except to watch the love between us die

[Verse 2]

G

That's called the Falling Angel

It's an amusement park ride

Some sort of roller coaster

Am G

It takes you up & when it brings you down it gives you butterflies

[Verse 3]

& now I'm longing for your kiss

Am

Bet you could read it on my lips

[Verse 4]

G Am G

Waterfalls I'm jumping down

[Verse 5]

I know you're leaving baby

The birds are flying south

G

and there's nothing to say

I need you here

Am G

I need your love inside of mine like I could die

Am G

I need your love inside of mine like I could die

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Youre the Only Good Thing in My Life - Cigarettes After Sex, Kunci dari A

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cancer - My Chemical Romance: Cause The Hardest Part of This, is Leaving You

(Tribunnews.com)