Chord Gitar Something in the Way - Nirvana: Underneath The Bridge, The Tarp Has Sprung A Leak

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Something in the Way yang dipopulerkan oleh Nirvana.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Something in the Way - Nirvana: Underneath The Bridge, The Tarp Has Sprung A Leak
Pixabay/Free-Photos
Ilustrasi Chord Gitar - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Something in the Way dari Nirvana. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Something in the Way yang dipopulerkan oleh band rock asal Amerika, Nirvana.

Lagu Something in the Way ditulis oleh vokalis sekaligus gitaris Nirvana, Kurt Cobain 

Lagu yang dirilis pada tahun 1991 ini termuat dalam album kedua Nirvana yang bertajuk Nevermind.

Something in the Way - Nirvana

[Verse 1]
Fm                    C#
Underneath the bridge
Fm                          C#
The tarp has sprung a leak
Fm                   C#
And the animals I've trapped
Fm                        C#
Have all become my pets
Fm                             C#
And I'm living off of grass
Fm                                 C#
And the drippings from the ceiling
Fm                      C#
It's okay to eat fish
                  Fm                    C#
'Cause they don't have any feelings

[Chorus]
Fm                           C#         Fm C#
Something in the way, mmm
Fm                         C#            Fm C#
Something in the way, yeah, mmm
Fm                           C#         Fm C#
Something in the way, mmm
Fm                       C#           Fm C#
Something in the way, yeah, mmm
Fm                       C#         Fm C#
Something in the way, mmm
Fm                       C#      Fm C#
Something in the way, yeah, mmm

[Verse 2]
Fm                        C#
Underneath the bridge
Fm                         C#
The tarp has sprung a leak
        Fm              C#
And the animals I've trapped
Fm                       C#
Have all become my pets
Fm                     C#
And I'm living off of grass
                  Fm                     C#
And the drippings from the ceiling
Fm                 C#
It's okay to eat fish
                   Fm                      C#
'Cause they don't have any feelings

[Chorus]
Fm                        C#            Fm C#
Something in the way, mmm
Fm                         C#                   Fm C#
Something in the way, yeah, mmm
Fm                         C#         Fm C#
Something in the way, mmm
Fm                       C#                   Fm C#
Something in the way, yeah, mmm
Fm                        C#             Fm C#
Something in the way, mmm
Fm                         C#                 Fm C#
Something in the way, yeah, mmm
Fm                      C#               Fm C#
Something in the way, mmm
Fm                           C#       Fm C#
Something in the way, yeah

(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
