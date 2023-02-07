Chord Gitar Something in the Way - Nirvana: Underneath The Bridge, The Tarp Has Sprung A Leak

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Something in the Way yang dipopulerkan oleh band rock asal Amerika, Nirvana.

Lagu Something in the Way ditulis oleh vokalis sekaligus gitaris Nirvana, Kurt Cobain

Lagu yang dirilis pada tahun 1991 ini termuat dalam album kedua Nirvana yang bertajuk Nevermind.

Something in the Way - Nirvana

[Verse 1]

Fm C#

Underneath the bridge

Fm C#

The tarp has sprung a leak

Fm C#

And the animals I've trapped

Fm C#

Have all become my pets

Fm C#

And I'm living off of grass

Fm C#

And the drippings from the ceiling

Fm C#

It's okay to eat fish

Fm C#

'Cause they don't have any feelings

[Chorus]

Fm C# Fm C#

Something in the way, mmm

Fm C# Fm C#

Something in the way, yeah, mmm

Fm C# Fm C#

Something in the way, mmm

Fm C# Fm C#

Something in the way, yeah, mmm

Fm C# Fm C#

Something in the way, mmm

Fm C# Fm C#

Something in the way, yeah, mmm

[Verse 2]

Fm C#

Underneath the bridge

Fm C#

The tarp has sprung a leak

Fm C#

And the animals I've trapped

Fm C#

Have all become my pets

Fm C#

And I'm living off of grass

Fm C#

And the drippings from the ceiling

Fm C#

It's okay to eat fish

Fm C#

'Cause they don't have any feelings

[Chorus]

Fm C# Fm C#

Something in the way, mmm

Fm C# Fm C#

Something in the way, yeah, mmm

Fm C# Fm C#

Something in the way, mmm

Fm C# Fm C#

Something in the way, yeah, mmm

Fm C# Fm C#

Something in the way, mmm

Fm C# Fm C#

Something in the way, yeah, mmm

Fm C# Fm C#

Something in the way, mmm

Fm C# Fm C#

Something in the way, yeah

(Tribunnews.com)