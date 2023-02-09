Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Into Your Arms - The Maine: I'm Fallin' In Love But It's Fallin' Apart

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Into Your Arms yang dipopulerkan oleh The Maine. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.

Chord Gitar Into Your Arms - The Maine: I'm Fallin' In Love But It's Fallin' Apart
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Into Your Arms dari The Maine. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Into Your Arms yang dipopulerkan oleh band rock asal Amerika Serikat, The Maine.

Lagu Into Your Arms dirilis pada tahun 2008, silam.

Lagu ini merupakan singel dalam album debut The Maine yang bertajuk Can't Stop, Won't Stop.

Into Your Arms - The Maine

[Verse]
Em              C                      G D
There was a new girl in town.
Em              C              G                       D
She had it all figured out. (Had it all figured out)
Em       C                         G   D
And I'll state something rash.
Em           C               G             D 
She had the most amazing....smile.
Em            C                          G D
I bet you didn't expect that.
Em                               C                     G                              D
But she made me change my ways (She made me change my ways)
Em     C                G           D
With eyes like sunsets baby.
C                                             D
And legs that went on for days.

[Chorus]
G                C
I'm fallin' in love
                     Em
But it's fallin' apart.
D             C                                        G
I need to find my way back to the start.
                         C
When we were in love.
                                                      Em
Oh things were better than they are.
                  D    C
Let me back into,
               G     C
Into your arms
              Em D   C
Into your arms

[Verse]
Em                   C                    G D
She made her way to the bar.
Em           C                                G                   D
I tried to talk to her, but she seemed so far (She seems so far)
Em  C             G    D
Outta my league.
C                                                               D
I had to find a way to get her next to me.

[Kembali ke Chorus]

[Bridge]
D             C                  G
Oh she's slippin' away.
D                                                  C                G    D
I always freeze when I'm thinking of words to say.
               C                  G                          D    Em
All the things she does make it seem like love.
                      C                           G
If it's just a game (Just a game)
D
Then I like the way that we play.

G                  C
I'm fallin' in love
                        Em
But it's fallin' apart.
    D           C                                            G
I need to find my way back to the start.

[Outro]

                G    C
Into your arms
               Em D C
Into your arms




