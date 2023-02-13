Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Daylight - Maroon 5: And When The Daylight Comes I'll Have To Go

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Daylight yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5 dan telah dirilis pada tahun 2012.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Daylight - Maroon 5: And When The Daylight Comes I'll Have To Go
Tangkapan layar YouTube Maroon 5
Lagu Daylight dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Daylight yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5.

Lagu Daylight dirilis pada tahun 2012 dan merupakan single dari album berjudul Overexposed.

Lagu Daylight menggambarkan tentang seseorang yang masih sangat mencintai seseorang, tetapi ia tersadar jika pada akhirnya ia harus melangkah maju dan melupakan orang tersebut.

Video musik lagu Daylight juga diunggah di YouTube Maroon 5 pada 11 Desember 2012.

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Payphone - Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa: If Happy Ever After Did Exist

Lirik Lagu Daylight - Maroon 5:

Here I am waiting
I'll have to leave soon
Why am I holding on?
We knew this day would come
We knew it all along
How did it come so fast?
This is our last night but it's late
And I'm trying not to sleep
'Cause I know, when I wake, I will have to slip away

And when the daylight comes I'll have to go
But tonight I'm gonna hold you so close
'Cause in the daylight we'll be on our own
But tonight I need to hold you so close

Here I am staring
At your perfection
In my arms, so beautiful
The sky is getting bright,
The stars are burning out
Somebody slow it down

This is way too hard, 'cause I know
When the sun comes up I will leave
This is my last glance that will soon be a memory

And when the daylight comes I'll have to go
But tonight I'm gonna hold you so close
'Cause in the daylight we'll be on our own
But tonight I need to hold you so close

I never want it to stop
Because I don't wanna start all over
Start all over
I was afraid of the dark
But now it's all that I want
All that I want, all that I want

And when the daylight comes I'll have to go
But tonight I'm gonna hold you so close
'Cause in the daylight we'll be on our own
But tonight I need to hold you so close

And when the daylight comes I'll have to go
But tonight I'm gonna hold you so close
'Cause in the daylight we'll be on our own
But tonight I need to hold you so close

Terjemahan Lagu Daylight - Maroon 5:

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Daylight
Maroon 5
Lirik Lagu
YouTube
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    5 Rekomendasi Mixer Handal dari Oxone, Adonan Kalis Lebih Cepat Didukung Motor Bertenaga

    5 Rekomendasi Mixer Handal dari Oxone, Adonan Kalis Lebih Cepat Didukung Motor Bertenaga

    5 Rekomendasi Facial Foam dengan Kemasan Pump, Mudah dan Tidak Bikin Ribet saat Cuci Muka

    5 Rekomendasi Facial Foam dengan Kemasan Pump, Mudah dan Tidak Bikin Ribet saat Cuci Muka

    5 Rekomendasi Parfum HMNS dengan Wangi Feminin, Cocok untuk Wanita

    5 Rekomendasi Parfum HMNS dengan Wangi Feminin, Cocok untuk Wanita

    5 Rekomendasi Handphone RAM 6 GB, Harga di Bawah Rp 4 Jutaan

    5 Rekomendasi Handphone RAM 6 GB, Harga di Bawah Rp 4 Jutaan

    Review BLP Lash Bash Mascara, Percantik Bulu Mata dengan Aplikator Dua Sisi 

    Review BLP Lash Bash Mascara, Percantik Bulu Mata dengan Aplikator Dua Sisi 

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Dijual Rumah Sidokarto Godean 2 Kamar Tidur - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Sidokarto Godean 2 Kamar Tidur - Sleman
    Rp722.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Mobil Honda Freed SD 2012 Bekas Terawat Pajak Hidup Surat Lengkap - Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Honda Freed SD 2012 Bekas Terawat Pajak Hidup Surat Lengkap - Jakarta Timur
    Rp131.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI KAWASAN TERPADU
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI KAWASAN TERPADU
    Rp699.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    Mobil Mazda 2 R at 2010 Bekas Interior Full Original Pajak Hidup - Tangerang
    Mobil Mazda 2 R at 2010 Bekas Interior Full Original Pajak Hidup - Tangerang
    Rp98.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Bollard Curve 50T - Bollard Dermaga Tipe Curve Kapasitas 50T di Palembang
    Bollard Curve 50T - Bollard Dermaga Tipe Curve Kapasitas 50T di Palembang
    Rp2.000.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Jakarta Timur
    Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Jakarta Timur
    Rp40.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    pasang penangkal petir brebes
    pasang penangkal petir brebes
    Rp3.400.000
    Jawa Tengah, Brebes
    Distributor Curve Bollard 35 Ton Palembang - Bollard tipe Curve 50 Ton di Kota Palembang
    Distributor Curve Bollard 35 Ton Palembang - Bollard tipe Curve 50 Ton di Kota Palembang
    Rp2.750.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    MULSA PLASTIK JHITAM PERAK BERAT 18KG
    MULSA PLASTIK JHITAM PERAK BERAT 18KG
    Rp495.000
    Lampung, Lampung Tengah
    Bollard tipe Curve 35 T di Kupang - Curve Bollard Kapasitas 35 T di Kupang, NTT Termurah
    Bollard tipe Curve 35 T di Kupang - Curve Bollard Kapasitas 35 T di Kupang, NTT Termurah
    Rp2.750.000
    NTT, Kupang Kota
    Bollard tipe Bitt 35 T di Kupang - Bitt Bollard Kapasitas 35 T di Kupang, NTT Termurah
    Bollard tipe Bitt 35 T di Kupang - Bitt Bollard Kapasitas 35 T di Kupang, NTT Termurah
    Rp1.500.000
    NTT, Kupang Kota
    RUBBER BOLLARD TIPE TEE KAPASITAS 50 TON - JAYAPURA
    RUBBER BOLLARD TIPE TEE KAPASITAS 50 TON - JAYAPURA
    Rp1.500.000
    Papua, Jayapura
    Mesin Parutan Kelapa Bekasi
    Mesin Parutan Kelapa Bekasi
    Rp7.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    RUMAH MINIMALIS TERMURAH DI SEDAYU
    RUMAH MINIMALIS TERMURAH DI SEDAYU
    Rp199.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Rubber fender V300 di Kupang - Karet Fender V300 - 2000 di Kupang, NTT Termurah
    Rubber fender V300 di Kupang - Karet Fender V300 - 2000 di Kupang, NTT Termurah
    Rp1.500.000
    NTT, Kupang
    HEWAN QURBAN, Hub. 0853 6662 0008,Sapi Kambing Murah Untuk Event di Batam Sapi Rahayu Batam
    HEWAN QURBAN, Hub. 0853 6662 0008,Sapi Kambing Murah Untuk Event di Batam Sapi Rahayu Batam
    Rp3.000.000
    Kepulauan Riau, Batam
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital HD Full Almunium + Set Top Box Sentul Bogor
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital HD Full Almunium + Set Top Box Sentul Bogor
    Rp550.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Sistem Perancang - Grounding | Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Bekasi Barat
    Sistem Perancang - Grounding | Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Bekasi Barat
    Rp1.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Distributor Genteng Beton Awet Madura
    Distributor Genteng Beton Awet Madura
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Pamekasan
    Jasa Pembuatan Video Company Profile Kepanjen Malang
    Jasa Pembuatan Video Company Profile Kepanjen Malang
    Rp3.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan