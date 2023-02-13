Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Daylight - Maroon 5: And When The Daylight Comes I'll Have To Go
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Daylight yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5 dan telah dirilis pada tahun 2012.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Daylight yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5.
Lagu Daylight dirilis pada tahun 2012 dan merupakan single dari album berjudul Overexposed.
Lagu Daylight menggambarkan tentang seseorang yang masih sangat mencintai seseorang, tetapi ia tersadar jika pada akhirnya ia harus melangkah maju dan melupakan orang tersebut.
Video musik lagu Daylight juga diunggah di YouTube Maroon 5 pada 11 Desember 2012.
Lirik Lagu Daylight - Maroon 5:
Here I am waiting
I'll have to leave soon
Why am I holding on?
We knew this day would come
We knew it all along
How did it come so fast?
This is our last night but it's late
And I'm trying not to sleep
'Cause I know, when I wake, I will have to slip away
And when the daylight comes I'll have to go
But tonight I'm gonna hold you so close
'Cause in the daylight we'll be on our own
But tonight I need to hold you so close
Here I am staring
At your perfection
In my arms, so beautiful
The sky is getting bright,
The stars are burning out
Somebody slow it down
This is way too hard, 'cause I know
When the sun comes up I will leave
This is my last glance that will soon be a memory
And when the daylight comes I'll have to go
But tonight I'm gonna hold you so close
'Cause in the daylight we'll be on our own
But tonight I need to hold you so close
I never want it to stop
Because I don't wanna start all over
Start all over
I was afraid of the dark
But now it's all that I want
All that I want, all that I want
And when the daylight comes I'll have to go
But tonight I'm gonna hold you so close
'Cause in the daylight we'll be on our own
But tonight I need to hold you so close
And when the daylight comes I'll have to go
But tonight I'm gonna hold you so close
'Cause in the daylight we'll be on our own
But tonight I need to hold you so close
