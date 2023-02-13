Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Daylight - Maroon 5: And When The Daylight Comes I'll Have To Go

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Daylight yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5.

Lagu Daylight dirilis pada tahun 2012 dan merupakan single dari album berjudul Overexposed.

Lagu Daylight menggambarkan tentang seseorang yang masih sangat mencintai seseorang, tetapi ia tersadar jika pada akhirnya ia harus melangkah maju dan melupakan orang tersebut.

Video musik lagu Daylight juga diunggah di YouTube Maroon 5 pada 11 Desember 2012.

Lirik Lagu Daylight - Maroon 5:

Here I am waiting

I'll have to leave soon

Why am I holding on?

We knew this day would come

We knew it all along

How did it come so fast?

This is our last night but it's late

And I'm trying not to sleep

'Cause I know, when I wake, I will have to slip away

And when the daylight comes I'll have to go

But tonight I'm gonna hold you so close

'Cause in the daylight we'll be on our own

But tonight I need to hold you so close

Here I am staring

At your perfection

In my arms, so beautiful

The sky is getting bright,

The stars are burning out

Somebody slow it down

This is way too hard, 'cause I know

When the sun comes up I will leave

This is my last glance that will soon be a memory

And when the daylight comes I'll have to go

But tonight I'm gonna hold you so close

'Cause in the daylight we'll be on our own

But tonight I need to hold you so close

I never want it to stop

Because I don't wanna start all over

Start all over

I was afraid of the dark

But now it's all that I want

All that I want, all that I want

And when the daylight comes I'll have to go

But tonight I'm gonna hold you so close

'Cause in the daylight we'll be on our own

But tonight I need to hold you so close

And when the daylight comes I'll have to go

But tonight I'm gonna hold you so close

'Cause in the daylight we'll be on our own

But tonight I need to hold you so close

Terjemahan Lagu Daylight - Maroon 5: